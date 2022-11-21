Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Mayor of Ky. town devastated by Dec. 2021 tornado hopes for more normal Christmas
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities across the commonwealth will begin putting up their Christmas trees and decorating for the holiday season this weekend. In Western Kentucky, communities like Dawson Springs and Mayfield are also getting ready for a grim anniversary. On December 10th and 11th of 2021, a deadly storm system moved through our state, destroying homes and lives.
KFVS12
2 people charged in connection with investigation into puppies dumped side of Hickman Co. road
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were charged in connection with an investigation after some puppies were dumped on the side of the road. According to a Facebook post by the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, a man called them on Thursday, November 17 to report some puppies that were dumped on the side of the road. He said he took the puppies home and posted about them on his personal Facebook page.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police deliver food baskets to Housing Authority residents
PADUCAH — Officers with the Paducah Police Department put together Thanksgiving food baskets on Wednesday, delivering them to local Housing Authority residents. Officers assembled the "baskets," themselves, filling blue tote bags with traditional sides — as well as cake mix and frosting for dessert — before delivering them to Housing Authority residents in person.
wpsdlocal6.com
Tornado survivor gives Thanksgiving meals to truck drivers
LYON COUNTY, KY — Tornado survivor Crystal Monaghan spent her Thanksgiving handing out meals to truck drivers. She was at the Huck's gas station off of exit 40 near Kuttawa. Monaghan lost both of her parents and her home during the deadly tornado outbreak on Dec. 10. She got...
kbsi23.com
Graves County sheriff asks for public’s help finding stolen truck
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden asks for the public’s help finding a stolen pickup truck. Sometime overnight on Monday, Nov. 21, someone stole a 1994 Ford F150 4X2 pickup truck from the Water Valley area. The truck is white on top and bottom...
KFVS12
Pulaski Co., Ill. business break-in under investigation
PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after a Karnak business was broken into. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a 911 call about a possible break-in at a business on IL 169 in Karnak early Monday morning, November 21. When deputies arrived, they...
wfcnnews.com
Yost Family Lights Display opening this Friday in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A holiday Christmas lights display in rural Williamson County will be opening to the public this Friday. According to the Yost Family, they will be opening their lights display, which features one of the largest Christmas displays in Southern Illinois on Black Friday. You can find them...
kbsi23.com
2 face 9 counts of cruelty to animals charges in Hickman County
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face charges after some puppies were dropped off the side of the road in Hickman County. On Thursday, November 17, someone called the sheriff’s office to report some puppies dropped on the side of the road. He took the puppies home...
kbsi23.com
Paducah woman faces drug charges in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah woman faces drug charges after she was arrested in Graves County on Nov. 21. April Renee Jones, 47, faces charges of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense over 2 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance 3rd offense or greater (methamphetamine).
14news.com
Mom of missing Tri-State woman starts petition for DNA testing
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Tri-State mother whose daughter disappeared more than 27 years ago is pushing for DNA testing of items found at the scene. Heather Teague was kidnapped while sunbathing on Newburgh Beach in Henderson County in 1995. Her mother, Sarah Teague, says her bathing suit bottoms and towel were found at the scene but were never tested for DNA.
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray-Calloway County Community Thanksgiving returns for in-person meal at local church
MURRAY, KY — Soup for the Soul organized the Murray-Calloway County Community Thanksgiving in the gymnasium of Murray First United Methodist Church. Previously, the event has been held in the Murray Banquet Center. This was also the group's first dine-in meal since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The past few years have been takeout and delivery only.
westkentuckystar.com
Caldwell County approves third round of tornado recovery checks
On Tuesday the Caldwell County Fiscal Court approved a third round of long-term recovery group disbursement checks for victims of last December's tornado. Magistrates approved the distribution of the latest checks from the Caldwell Long-Term Recovery Group to 30 residents for a total of $67,500. The third round of distribution...
wevv.com
Tri-State trash pickup services adjusting their schedules ahead of Thanksgiving
Several Kentucky trash services are switching their pickup dates for Thanksgiving week. In Henderson trash collections on Thursday and Friday have been shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday. In Owensboro Thursday services will be pushed to Friday, with the normal Friday service moved to Saturday. For customers in Madisonville, any Thursday...
wevv.com
Union County woman identified as victim in fatal fire
Authorities in Union County, Kentucky, have identified the woman who died in Monday morning's fire. The Union County Coroner's Office says 53-year-old Mary W. Spaulding was the woman who died in the fire. Officials said the fire broke out at a home on Madison Street in Uniontown early Monday morning...
whopam.com
Dawson Springs woman killed in accident
A Dawson Springs woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a single vehicle accident near Hanson. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office investigated and says it happened about 1:15 p.m. on Hanson Road near Jones Road. The driver, 33-year old Cheara Scott of Dawson Springs, was transported to Baptist Health Hospital,...
westkentuckystar.com
Local schools fared pretty well against flu compared to rest of KY
As November winds down, western Kentucky schools have appeared to fare better at keeping school in session during a three-pronged attack of illnesses across the state. It didn't look like that would be the case in the first few weeks of the month, when Ballard Memorial, McCracken County, Paducah City and Crittenden County schools all had to take at least one day off because so many were sick.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield Christmas Parade to result in temporary road closure on Saturday evening
MAYFIELD, KY — The Mayfield-Graves County Lions Club Christmas Parade will cause a temporary closure along a section of KY 121-Business on Saturday evening. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the parade is primarily traveling southward on KY 121-Business/South 6th St./Paris Road from Walnut St. The parade will turn east on to East Douthitt St. and will end at Mayfield High School.
wkms.org
Mayfield’s community Christmas tree, rescued from tornado debris, returns to downtown
Holiday preparations are underway in Mayfield as recovery from last year’s deadly tornado outbreak continues. Mayfield City Hall is being decked out for Christmas as cleanup in the downtown area continues and area roads reopen. Some decorations saved from the tornado debris are even making a return to the top of the community Christmas tree.
wpsdlocal6.com
Routine traffic stop leads to 45 days in jail for a Marshall County woman after she claimed to be a sovereign citizen
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A traffic stop in Marshall County led to jail time for one woman, but not for reasons you might usually expect. She claimed to be a sovereign citizen and decided to fight the case in court. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a sovereign...
wpsdlocal6.com
Christmas and holiday events in the Local 6 area
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Christmas and holiday events are popping up all across the Local 6 region. Browse through our list to see what's happening where you live. Kentucky. Paducah. Nov. 22 — Holiday Lighting Ceremony: The Holiday Lighting Ceremony celebration will include carolers, refreshments, and a tree-lighting....
