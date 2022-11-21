ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actress Vera Farmiga has done another killer metal cover; this time it's a full-blooded version of Black Sabbath's War Pigs

By Merlin Alderslade
 4 days ago

Vera Farmiga, beloved actress and star of the likes of The Conjuring , Bates Motel , Godzilla: King Of The Monsters and MCU series Hawkeye , won the hearts of metalheads across the internet earlier this year courtesy of a rousing cover of Iron Maiden classic The Trooper . The cover, which she sang backed by a band that included none other than Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian , took place at a show put on by Rock Academy - a music school from Woodstock, New York that use rock and heavy metal to attract more young people into being involved with music.

Last night, Sunday November 20, Farmiga returned to the Rock Academy stage once again, this time taking on a song by the architects of heavy metal themselves, Black Sabbath. In footage since posted to social media, a familiar air raid siren blasts out across the speakers, and Vera appears to be introducing the song by explaining that it's about "the carnage of war and the greed of politicians." She then seems to label warmongering Russian leader Vladimir Putin a "fucking war pig", before launching into - yes, you guessed it - Sabbath's seminal 1970 anthem, War Pigs .

Vera - who is of Ukrainian descent - has been outspoken about the Russian invasion of Ukraine , and posted her cover of War Pigs with a caption littered with emojis of hearts, metal horns and the Ukrainian flag. She could hardly have picked a better song to sum up her sentiments on the matter, and does a fine job of singing Ozzy's parts to a delighted audience.

Watch the rousing cover below.

