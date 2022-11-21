Read full article on original website
williamsonhomepage.com
Four members of 21st Judicial District Attorney's Office honored at state conference
Four members of the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office were recognized for their work at the 2022 Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference in October. Assistant District Attorney Carlin Hess, Assistant Victim/Witness Coordinator Shannon Welch, and Paralegal and Assistant Victim/Witness Coordinator Anne Margaret Weishaar were each honored with the President’s Award at the 2022 Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference for “exceptional performance.”
WSMV
Tennessee State Senator pleads guilty to federal fraud charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State Senator Brian Kelsey pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges on Tuesday. Kelsey pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws and conspiring to defraud the Federal Election Commission (FEC) as part of his 2016 campaign for U.S. Congress, according to officials. Both Kelsey and Joshua...
‘I don’t have a job, this is a career’: Tennessee program helps former inmate discover passion for culinary arts
Michael Barrett's life looks a lot different than it used to. Instead of waking up in jail every morning, he wakes up and goes to a job he loves. But the journey getting there wasn’t necessarily an easy one. It was full of lows – lots of lows.
This Tennessee City Has The Worst Potholes In The U.S.
QuoteWizard compiled a list of the cities with the worst pothole problems, including this Tennessee city that earned the top spot.
chattanoogacw.com
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
tennesseetitans.com
Finalists for the 2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards Announced
The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.
Most commonly seen birds in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Tennessee from Project FeederWatch.
LG Chem to build cathode plant in Clarksville
A plan to invest nearly $3.2 billion to establish a new cathode manufacturing facility in Clarksville, supporting the electric vehicle battery value-chain in the country, was announced Monday. The project is also expected to bring 860 jobs with it to Montgomery County.
Tennessee’s EV industry is growing lightning fast
We wanted to find out why Tennessee is fast-becoming the capital of electric vehicles.
Tennessee’s top 5 most expensive homes on the market
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For many, the cooldown of Nashville’s piping-hot housing market is welcomed news, especially for those with a new home on the top of their Christmas wish list. In addition to more inventory on the market, home prices are starting to fall, and sellers are coming up with creative incentives to satisfy […]
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Missouri is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
Our Top 5 High School Football Games to Watch for Week 4 of Playoffs
The semi-finals of the TSSAA playoff will take place this weekend. Here are our must-watch games to watch for the Middle Tennessee area. Maryville (10-3) @ Oakland (12-1) These two teams have played many times in the postseason. The all-time record between them is 5-5. The Patriots have ended Maryville’s season for the last two years.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Thanksgiving Thankfulness from Tennessee Athletics
Tennessee Athletics have had quite a memorable fall this season. And with December still on the horizon, there are even more memories to be made. All throughout the week leading into Thanksgiving, various Tennessee football players shared what they are thankful for in the midst of their preparation for Vanderbilt on Saturday.
