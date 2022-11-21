ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
williamsonhomepage.com

Four members of 21st Judicial District Attorney's Office honored at state conference

Four members of the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office were recognized for their work at the 2022 Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference in October. Assistant District Attorney Carlin Hess, Assistant Victim/Witness Coordinator Shannon Welch, and Paralegal and Assistant Victim/Witness Coordinator Anne Margaret Weishaar were each honored with the President’s Award at the 2022 Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference for “exceptional performance.”
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

Tennessee State Senator pleads guilty to federal fraud charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State Senator Brian Kelsey pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges on Tuesday. Kelsey pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws and conspiring to defraud the Federal Election Commission (FEC) as part of his 2016 campaign for U.S. Congress, according to officials. Both Kelsey and Joshua...
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogacw.com

What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN
tennesseetitans.com

Finalists for the 2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards Announced

The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

LG Chem to build cathode plant in Clarksville

A plan to invest nearly $3.2 billion to establish a new cathode manufacturing facility in Clarksville, supporting the electric vehicle battery value-chain in the country, was announced Monday. The project is also expected to bring 860 jobs with it to Montgomery County.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Tennessee’s top 5 most expensive homes on the market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For many, the cooldown of Nashville’s piping-hot housing market is welcomed news, especially for those with a new home on the top of their Christmas wish list. In addition to more inventory on the market, home prices are starting to fall, and sellers are coming up with creative incentives to satisfy […]
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
NASHVILLE, TN
Travel Maven

This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Missouri is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Thanksgiving Thankfulness from Tennessee Athletics

Tennessee Athletics have had quite a memorable fall this season. And with December still on the horizon, there are even more memories to be made. All throughout the week leading into Thanksgiving, various Tennessee football players shared what they are thankful for in the midst of their preparation for Vanderbilt on Saturday.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy