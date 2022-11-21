ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

WSVN-TV

Happy Thanksgiving

South Florida your Storm Station is grateful for YOU! Thank you for trusting us with all you need to know year round. Conditions promise to be mostly sunny, warm and very humid on this Thanksgiving Day. However, if you have outdoor dinner plans with family and friends, it will be dry.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

More rain Monday after a soggy Sunday

MIAMI - Sunday's deluge of rain turned the day into a wash out. An estimated four to six inches of rain fell in some areas. It caused minor flooding in low-lying areas. In parts of downtown Miami, the water flowed over the sidewalks, making it hard for cars and pedestrians alike. It saw nearly four and a half inches of rain. In the evening, police had to shut down lanes on Biscayne Boulevard from 10th to 15th streets due to flooding. Overnight the rain tapered off, but more showers and storms are in the forecast for Monday, mainly impacting Miami-Dade and the Upper Keys. 
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

North Miami hosts 47th Winter National Thanksgiving Day Parade

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami held a festive celebration in the streets this Thanksgiving. The city on Thursday hosted its 47th annual Winter National Thanksgiving Day Parade. Revelers of all ages came out to City Hall to enjoy the show. It’s a traditional way to start the festivities...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Stuffed Grape Leaves / Amal, Miami

(WSVN) - Why not bring something different for Thanksgiving this year? We’ve got a dish that’s easy to make in tonight’s Bite with Belkys. Bring ingredients to a boil, stirring frequently. Ensure all ingredients are incorporated before taking off heat. Method of Preparation:. Chop parsley thin and...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Unusual late November rainfall impacts iconic Broward business

DAVIE -The owner of an iconic Broward business says he cannot recall the last time he saw this amount of rain in such a short period this time of year.Both Roth, who has run New River Groves at 5660 Griffin Road for more than 50 years, says the grove where his 300 Mango Trees are was flooded after more than two inches of rain in two days and there was also flooding on Sunday inside his office that sits just off Griffin Road and near a canal.Roth told CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "Last night I didn't think the rain would stop....
DAVIE, FL
WSVN-TV

Kitten rescued from storm drain in Little Havana

MIAMI (WSVN) - A holiday rescue had Miami Fire Rescue doing some drain work that saved a little life. On Wednesday, City of Miami Fire Rescue units were dispatched to Southwest First Street and 13th Avenue, in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, in reference to a cat stuck in a storm drain.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys

(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
KEY LARGO, FL
themiamibikescene.com

Miami Critical Mass: Friday, November 25th

6:30pm (ride starts at 7:15pm) The ride will be going through East Little Havana, Grapeland Heights, Brownsville, Model City, Allapattah, Wynwood, Overtown, and Downtown Miami. Total distance is approximately 13 miles. Make sure you come prepared and do an "ABC Quick" Bike Check to ensure that your bike is in safe working order before the ride.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Kinney Tunnel temporarily closed due to high water

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Florida Department of Transportation tells CBS4 that it was forced to shut down the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel in Fort Lauderdale at 7 a.m. on Tuesday after two days of significant flooding.A spokesman told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that FDOT mobilized pumps to remove the water from the tunnel that runs beneath Los Olas Boulevard, but FDOT discovered damage to one of its permanent pumps.The spokesman said FDOT was working to repair the damage to the pump as quickly as possible and remove all the water.The city of Fort Lauderdale tweeted that the tunnel was closed "due...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Bars Open Thanksgiving Day in Miami

Thanksgiving 2022 has arrived, and that means turkey time with friends, family, and loved ones. But if none of those things are in your plans this week, we won't judge. Instead, we offer this alphabetical list of places to escape T-Day — if only for a drink or two.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Huge Delays At MIA, Worsening

Flights Being Diverted To Other Airports. FLL, PBI Also Having Problems. UPDATE: As of 4 p.m., Situation Improving, But Some Delays Continue. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 4:04 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — FLL, PBI, and MIA are all experiencing significant delays Wednesday, with Miami International Airport […]
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

South Florida sports teams give out Thanksgiving meals to families

MIAMI (WSVN) - There have been several Thanksgiving events Tuesday all over South Florida, including one outside Hard Rock Stadium where the Dolphins gave away 500 meal boxes. South Florida sports teams stepped-up in a big way, passing out more than a thousand meals to families this Thanksgiving. Alonzo Mourning,...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Zoo Miami mourns passing of 'most iconic, magnificent' Dalip

MIAMI - Zoo Miami officials announced Thursday that they have had to say goodbye to one of their elephants."Today, I had to say goodbye to arguably the most iconic, magnificent animal that has ever lived at Zoo Miami," said Ron Magill, zoo spokesperson.Officials said Dalip, at 56 years of age, was the oldest bull elephant in the country. "I've known and admired him my entire 40+ years at the zoo and will miss him profoundly. This really hurts," added Magill. Magill said Dalip was humanely euthanized Thursday afternoon after he was found lying down on his habitat and unable to get up."Over the last several months, Dalip had been losing weight and showing other signs of declining health associated with his advanced age," he said. "We're heartbroken to say goodbye to our Asian Elephant, Dalip.  He served as an ambassador for his species and brought smiles to the faces of Zoo Miami visitors for over four decades," said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.  "On this Thanksgiving holiday, we remain grateful to the extraordinary Zoo Miami staff who delivered compassionate care throughout his life."
MIAMI, FL
soulofmiami.org

Thanksgiving Brunch at Trump International Beach Resort Miami 11/24/22

The iconic Trump International Beach Resort Miami on Sunny Isles Beach is inviting families and friends to get together and give thanks over brunch this year. The special offering, accompanied by live music, will take place on Thursday, November 24 at the resort’s Azzurro restaurant. Guests can start things...
MIAMI, FL

