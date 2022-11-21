Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Biggest New Year's Eve Event In Miami Through Diversity!MH RifadPembroke Pines, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Wendy's limited-time French Toast Sticks will stick around Florida through this weekBest of South FloridaPalm Beach County, FL
WSVN-TV
Happy Thanksgiving
South Florida your Storm Station is grateful for YOU! Thank you for trusting us with all you need to know year round. Conditions promise to be mostly sunny, warm and very humid on this Thanksgiving Day. However, if you have outdoor dinner plans with family and friends, it will be dry.
More rain Monday after a soggy Sunday
MIAMI - Sunday's deluge of rain turned the day into a wash out. An estimated four to six inches of rain fell in some areas. It caused minor flooding in low-lying areas. In parts of downtown Miami, the water flowed over the sidewalks, making it hard for cars and pedestrians alike. It saw nearly four and a half inches of rain. In the evening, police had to shut down lanes on Biscayne Boulevard from 10th to 15th streets due to flooding. Overnight the rain tapered off, but more showers and storms are in the forecast for Monday, mainly impacting Miami-Dade and the Upper Keys.
WSVN-TV
North Miami hosts 47th Winter National Thanksgiving Day Parade
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami held a festive celebration in the streets this Thanksgiving. The city on Thursday hosted its 47th annual Winter National Thanksgiving Day Parade. Revelers of all ages came out to City Hall to enjoy the show. It’s a traditional way to start the festivities...
WSVN-TV
Stuffed Grape Leaves / Amal, Miami
(WSVN) - Why not bring something different for Thanksgiving this year? We’ve got a dish that’s easy to make in tonight’s Bite with Belkys. Bring ingredients to a boil, stirring frequently. Ensure all ingredients are incorporated before taking off heat. Method of Preparation:. Chop parsley thin and...
Unusual late November rainfall impacts iconic Broward business
DAVIE -The owner of an iconic Broward business says he cannot recall the last time he saw this amount of rain in such a short period this time of year.Both Roth, who has run New River Groves at 5660 Griffin Road for more than 50 years, says the grove where his 300 Mango Trees are was flooded after more than two inches of rain in two days and there was also flooding on Sunday inside his office that sits just off Griffin Road and near a canal.Roth told CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "Last night I didn't think the rain would stop....
WSVN-TV
WET Miami in Brickell takes diners under the sea with Atlantic decor
We all love “The Little Mermaid,” and “Splash” was great, too, but while Ariel was trying to get out of the underwater world, we’re trying to get in — at a wet new restaurant. Deco reporter Alex Miranda, who’s pretty fishy himself, has the story.
WSVN-TV
Kitten rescued from storm drain in Little Havana
MIAMI (WSVN) - A holiday rescue had Miami Fire Rescue doing some drain work that saved a little life. On Wednesday, City of Miami Fire Rescue units were dispatched to Southwest First Street and 13th Avenue, in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, in reference to a cat stuck in a storm drain.
WSVN-TV
Passengers boarding Thanksgiving eve flights at local airports encounter heavy traffic, large crowds
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The holiday hustle is in full swing across South Florida as travelers hoping to reach loved ones on Thanksgiving found getting to the airport to be a nightmare. 7News cameras captured a sea of red lights and vehicles crammed outside Terminal 2 at...
WSVN-TV
RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys
(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
themiamibikescene.com
Miami Critical Mass: Friday, November 25th
6:30pm (ride starts at 7:15pm) The ride will be going through East Little Havana, Grapeland Heights, Brownsville, Model City, Allapattah, Wynwood, Overtown, and Downtown Miami. Total distance is approximately 13 miles. Make sure you come prepared and do an "ABC Quick" Bike Check to ensure that your bike is in safe working order before the ride.
Kinney Tunnel temporarily closed due to high water
FORT LAUDERDALE - The Florida Department of Transportation tells CBS4 that it was forced to shut down the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel in Fort Lauderdale at 7 a.m. on Tuesday after two days of significant flooding.A spokesman told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that FDOT mobilized pumps to remove the water from the tunnel that runs beneath Los Olas Boulevard, but FDOT discovered damage to one of its permanent pumps.The spokesman said FDOT was working to repair the damage to the pump as quickly as possible and remove all the water.The city of Fort Lauderdale tweeted that the tunnel was closed "due...
WSVN-TV
South Floridians prepare for Black Friday shopping; experts project busier shopping season than last year
SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Malls across South Florida are starting to get packed with holiday shoppers. On Wednesday, families felt the holiday magic at Dolphin Mall after it kicked off its Winter Wonderland to mark the start of the busy shopping season. “This is a spectacular thing the kids get...
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Bars Open Thanksgiving Day in Miami
Thanksgiving 2022 has arrived, and that means turkey time with friends, family, and loved ones. But if none of those things are in your plans this week, we won't judge. Instead, we offer this alphabetical list of places to escape T-Day — if only for a drink or two.
WSVN-TV
Fire ignites in Miami home while family fixed Thanksgiving meal; crews rescue trapped pets
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami family is reeling but thankful to be alive after a fire broke out on the roof of their home while they were preparing a Thanksgiving feast. 7News cameras on Thursday captured Francisco Barberena as he stood underneath a hole created by fierce flames. “I wasn’t...
WSVN-TV
Thanksgiving shoppers flock to large retailers ahead of Black Friday; experts predict busier season than 2021
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Large retailers across South Florida started to get packed with holiday shoppers hours before shopping centers are set to open their doors on Black Friday. For a select group of people, there’s just something about shopping on Thanksgiving Day. 7News cameras captured shoppers grabbing...
Huge Delays At MIA, Worsening
Flights Being Diverted To Other Airports. FLL, PBI Also Having Problems. UPDATE: As of 4 p.m., Situation Improving, But Some Delays Continue. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 4:04 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — FLL, PBI, and MIA are all experiencing significant delays Wednesday, with Miami International Airport […]
WSVN-TV
South Florida sports teams give out Thanksgiving meals to families
MIAMI (WSVN) - There have been several Thanksgiving events Tuesday all over South Florida, including one outside Hard Rock Stadium where the Dolphins gave away 500 meal boxes. South Florida sports teams stepped-up in a big way, passing out more than a thousand meals to families this Thanksgiving. Alonzo Mourning,...
Zoo Miami mourns passing of 'most iconic, magnificent' Dalip
MIAMI - Zoo Miami officials announced Thursday that they have had to say goodbye to one of their elephants."Today, I had to say goodbye to arguably the most iconic, magnificent animal that has ever lived at Zoo Miami," said Ron Magill, zoo spokesperson.Officials said Dalip, at 56 years of age, was the oldest bull elephant in the country. "I've known and admired him my entire 40+ years at the zoo and will miss him profoundly. This really hurts," added Magill. Magill said Dalip was humanely euthanized Thursday afternoon after he was found lying down on his habitat and unable to get up."Over the last several months, Dalip had been losing weight and showing other signs of declining health associated with his advanced age," he said. "We're heartbroken to say goodbye to our Asian Elephant, Dalip. He served as an ambassador for his species and brought smiles to the faces of Zoo Miami visitors for over four decades," said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "On this Thanksgiving holiday, we remain grateful to the extraordinary Zoo Miami staff who delivered compassionate care throughout his life."
soulofmiami.org
Thanksgiving Brunch at Trump International Beach Resort Miami 11/24/22
The iconic Trump International Beach Resort Miami on Sunny Isles Beach is inviting families and friends to get together and give thanks over brunch this year. The special offering, accompanied by live music, will take place on Thursday, November 24 at the resort’s Azzurro restaurant. Guests can start things...
Miami International Airport Expecting Record Number Of Passengers
150-thousand people per day are making their way through MIA.
