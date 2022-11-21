Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
There’s nowhere to hide as chaos hits Pandora in latest ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ teaser
James Cameron’s much overdue continuation of the enigmatic story of Pandora, Avatar: The Way of Water, is slowly inching toward its release. And even though the film’s chances at being a smash hit aren’t enjoying the certainty the first Avatar’s success should have afforded it, the latest teaser — pumped up on adrenaline and danger — for the upcoming adventures of the Na’vi confirms that Cameron has given the sequel his all.
otakuusamagazine.com
Ecchi Anime Ayakashi Triangle Reveals January 9 Debut, New Trailer
A new preview has arrived for ecchi anime Ayakashi Triangle, which is officially slotted in for a January 9 premiere. The new trailer shows off more footage along with the opening and ending themes, which include Philosophy no Dance on OP song “Neppu wa Rutensuru” and MIMiNARI on ED song “Itowanai feat. Miyu Tomita and Kana Ichinose.”
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Gizmodo
Chris Hemsworth Discusses What It Would Take For Him to Return as Thor
Chad Stahleski talks about the influences on John Wick 4. Get a new look at HBO’s The Last of Us. Plus, a look at what’s coming in Doom Patrol’s fourth season, and new pictures from the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Spoilers, now!. Devil Inside. Bloody-Disgusting...
Natsuki Hanae Almost Lost His Voice Making The Demon Slayer Movie
The 2020 film "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train" marked several major milestones for the incredibly popular dark fantasy anime "Demon Slayer," both in terms of box office success and the series' storyline itself. Despite being released at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, "Mugen Train" grossed an astounding $447 million worldwide, blowing past the record set by Hayao Miyazaki's "Spirited Away" to become the highest-grossing film in Japan's history, and the fastest film to earn 10 billion yen (almost $71 million) at the Japanese box office (via Box Office Mojo).
Gizmodo
Strange World Is a Wonderfully Weird and Fantastic Family Adventure
From the team behind Raya and the Last Dragon comes Strange World: Walt Disney Animation Studios’ latest feature, an eccentrically excellent pulp sci-fi adventure. It’s a wonderfully weird gem that I hope springboards into serialized tales about the Clade family that anchors the film. In Strange World, director...
Gizmodo
Armand Is the Reason to Re-Watch Interview With the Vampire's First Season
When Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) gets whisked off to a Dubai apartment in the middle of the pandemic, we already know something’s up. It’s only the first episode of Interview With the Vampire, but if you are a Vampire Chronicles fan, there’s something strange about this characterization.
Gizmodo
Is it Strange That Idiocracy Kinda Became a Documentary?
Actor Terry Crews talks to io9 about the cult film Idiocracy and how relevant it became. Terry Crews' new novel, Terry’s Crew, is out now.
Making ‘Strange World’: The Origin, Evolution and Progressive Representation of Disney Animation’s Sci-Fi Adventure
Every so often, Disney Animation veers from the path. Veteran Disney producer Don Hahn said he called it “turning left at the castle.” His analogy was built on theme park geography: instead of heading through the castle to Fantasyland, you would veer left, into Adventureland – an area full of hidden danger, wild creatures and very few songs. (This was the philosophy when Hahn was working on “Atlantis: The Lost Empire,” 2001’s underseen animated gem.)
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns Wants to Feel Both Fresh and Familiar (Exclusive)
Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the more unique games associated with the comic book company that has come about in recent years. Compared to the likes of Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Avengers, and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Midnight Suns centers around a vastly different genre and features numerous characters that many fans might not be too familiar with. And while this might have made the project that much more refreshing for those at Firaxis Games, it also led to a number of unique challenges.
Gizmodo
Chucky Season 2 Gave Us the Child's Play Christmas We've Always Wanted
It was festive, it was gory, it was campy, and it left the door open in the likely event Chucky gets a season three. The Christmas-themed “Chucky Actually” wrapped up a satisfying season two for Don Mancini’s horror comedy, but if the show does return, it’ll be without several of the show’s core characters so far.
Gizmodo
It Turns Out the Walking Dead Was Me All Along
When io9 co-founders Annalee Newitz and Charlie Jane Anders hired me as a Senior Editor back in 2012, I never expected to still be at the site a decade later. I certainly never expected to recap The Walking Dead the entire time, and now that the show is over, I have no idea how to feel about it. But I’m pretty sure it’s not good.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ appreciators thankful the villains weren’t depicted as bumbling idiots for a change
Fans are delighted that the villains in Andor have more nuance than the one-dimensional simpletons portrayed in past Star Wars movies and TV shows. A discussion about the evolution of the villains in the franchise took place in the r/StarWars subreddit when RustlessPotato posted about their preference for the multifaceted baddies in Andor, “In Andor, I like the fact that the ISB director isn’t an incompetent person. He’s a great boss. It’s important that they show the empire to no always be incompetent and cartoonishly evil.”
Gizmodo
The Pop Culture We're Thankful for Getting Us Through 2022
Thanksgiving is here. A day to sit back, reflect, and think about all the good things in your life. Family, friends, your health—those are all worthy. But what about shows, movies, and comics?. Each year, the io9 staff writes about the pop culture we’re thankful for. The entertainment that...
Gizmodo
You Cannot Resist the Lure of the New Lego Spacebaby Minifigure
Don’t bother putting Lego’s new minifigure collection on your holiday wish list because it’s not slated to hit stores until January 1, but Lego does make up for that unfortunate timing with an excellent roundup of weird and wonderful new figures, including an irresistible Spacebaby. Although Lego...
otakuusamagazine.com
Popeye/Goku Comparisons Lead to Manga-Style Popeye Comic
Popeye and Goku are two musclemen who like to save the day. They are also both helped by food when in a pinch, though it’s regular old spinach for Popeye and the mystical Senzu Beans for Goku. The similarities between the two characters led to fanfics and fanart of the two together, and now King Features Syndicate will be publishing a manga-style webcomic about Popeye titled Eye Lie Popeye that “will pay homage to some of shonen’s best series.” You can read the comic here.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Gifts Denji His First Kiss: Watch
Chainsaw Man's main protagonist is a simple man with simple dreams. Denji has been working as a devil hunter to keep a roof over his head and attain three square meals a day. One of the Shonen hero's dreams that he didn't think would come true so fast was kissing a member of the opposite sex, but unfortunately, his wish was fulfilled in one of the most grotesque ways possible. Now, you can revisit the horror whenever you want.
Gizmodo
Doctor Who Celebrates Its 59th Anniversary With Hype for Its 60th
Fifty-nine years ago today, families across the UK sat down to tune into “An Unearthly Child,” the beginning of an adventure across space and time decades in the making for Doctor Who. We’ve come a long way since then, and gained double the Davids Tennant since we last celebrated, and the BBC really wants you to remember that.
ComicBook
Bleach Creator Releases New Art of The First Soul Reapers
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has fully unleashed the very first Soul Reaper Captains from when Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto had first founded the 13 Court Guard Squads, and the original creator behind it all is celebrating their big anime debut with some special new art showing a much closer look at their designs. While the very first group of Captains had been mentioned in passing, and even been seen at a glance before, the newest episode of the anime finally brought them all to screen after over a decade of waiting to see the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga.
Meet the Romantic Killer cast: who's who in the Netflix anime series
Here's all the major voice actors in the Romantic Killer cast.
Comments / 0