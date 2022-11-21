Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the more unique games associated with the comic book company that has come about in recent years. Compared to the likes of Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Avengers, and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Midnight Suns centers around a vastly different genre and features numerous characters that many fans might not be too familiar with. And while this might have made the project that much more refreshing for those at Firaxis Games, it also led to a number of unique challenges.

2 DAYS AGO