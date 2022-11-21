ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Watch: Moneybagg Yo Performs While A Violent Brawl Breaks Out In The Crowd

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZUig_0jIk0H8W00
Photo: Getty Images

Moneybagg Yo was too caught up in his recent performance to notice an all-out brawl that went down just a few feet away from him.

On Friday, November 18, the CMG rapper took the stage at the Fall of Fire Festival in Columbia, S.C. The headlining act was in the middle of performing his hit "Wockesha" when a fight broke out between a few women in the front row. Several videos from the incident show two women serving blows to the head of another woman while a man tries to get security to break it up. Still, Moneybagg Yo kept the show going.

Moneybagg was the final performance of the night following other sets from GloRilla , EST Gee and Big Boogie. Bagg wasn't the only one who didn't flinch during the brawl. Other people in the crowd simply watched as the violent altercation ensued. Someone in an "Event Staff" shirt was also seen staring at the melee. As of this report, there's still no confirmation on what started the fight.

Violence at concerts appears to be a common occurrence nowadays. Over the summer, a nasty brawl erupted in the middle of a concert Erykah Badu was performing at. The veteran singer was performing her hit "Window Seat" while a fight between two women happened in the audience. A month later two other female fans got into it during Chris Brown's tour stop in Inglewood. Video of the footage shows one of the women knocked out on the floor while two men duke it out. The woman was rushed to the hospital and was later released.

Comments / 21

Islandgrl
3d ago

Moneybagg Yo!!?? 😆😆😆🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 the names these people have is a riot!! What's wrong, the name your poor old mom gave you after hours of painful labor!?? 😂😂😂

Reply
8
Don't give a Damn!
2d ago

Why are these types of terrorist concerts allowed? This is not freedom, it’s criminals gathering to commit crimes!

Reply
7
LT1Formula
3d ago

What elese would you expect from a concert with a guy named Moneybagg Yo?

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopDX.com

Angela Simmons Seemingly Confirms Yo Gotti Dating Rumors With Romantic Photo

Angela Simmons has fanned the rumors of a budding romance with Yo Gotti after posting a photo of the would-be couple sharing an intimate moment. The photo, which appeared briefly in Angela Simmons’ Instagram stories on Friday (November 18), saw the Growing Up Hip-Hop star smiling at another person, whose face was covered with a red heart. She captioned the post, “FOREVER MOOD.”
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz's Crew Punches YouTuber Over Racist Prank

Boosie Badazz and his entourage aren’t to be played with, especially when it comes to racist pranks. YouTube prankster White Dolemite uploaded a video to his channel on Monday (November 21) showing him pranking the Baton Rouge rapper while he was out shopping with family members, including three men, a woman and two small children.
NEW JERSEY STATE
TMZ.com

Rich Homie Quan Responds After Bobby Shmurda Slams ATL Food

Bobby Shmurda is handing out zero stars in Atlanta after seeking out his beloved oxtail dish, but commenters like Rich Homie Quan are telling the "Shmoney" rapper he just needs a better tour guide. A disgusted Bobby took to Instagram to blast his oxtail, rice and peas meal from the...
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Tee Grizzley's New Chain Comes With Warning To Would-Be Robbers

Tee Grizzley’s new chain comes equipped with more than just expensive diamonds; it carries a warning to anyone who may be thinking about snatching it. The Detroit rapper flaunted his latest jewelry purchase on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (November 2), giving his followers a close-up of the diamond-encrusted pendant depicting his trademark grizzly bear holding a fish in its mouth.
HipHopDX.com

Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce

Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Video of Takeoff Bleeding Out After Getting Shot Goes Viral; Leaves Fans Enraged

A video of rapper Takeoff after he was shot and killed has since gone viral. On Tuesday, reports about Takeoff's tragic death shocked the public as the rapper became the latest victim of gun violence. The Houston police responded to a call regarding a shooting in downtown Houston, and it eventually confirmed that one person was found dead while the two other victims were rushed to a hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

Birdman Angers No Limit Fans By Claiming He Taught Southern Rappers How To 'Hustle'

Birdman has rubbed fans of No Limits Records the wrong way after claiming to have introduced Southern Hip Hop to the art of hustling. The Cash Money mogul made the comments on Instagram Live on Tuesday night (November 22), during which he sought to remind critics of his track record as a trailblazer in the rap game.
hotnewhiphop.com

Major Brawl Breaks Out At DaBaby Concert

DaBaby reportedly stopped a show in Los Angeles after a major melee ensued amongst a group of women in the crowd. DaBaby has had his fair share of ups and downs trouble in recent years. The North Carolina rapper has been making headlines over alleged poor ticket sales. But over the weekend, it was DaBaby’s amped up audience that caused him to trend on social media.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Reveals What He Paid For Tory Lanez, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz Features

He also mentioned collaborating with Yo Gotti but added the CMG boss “did that on the love.”. Fans expect that DaBaby has something brewing now that he’s in the thick of a press tour. After catching up with Ebro in the Morning for an interview where he laid it all out on the table, the hitmaker is back with another expansive conversation with Big Boy’s Neighborhood. In a highlight from the exchange, Big Boy mentioned the feature prices that DaBaby paid his peers early on in his career, and the rapper revisited some of those numbers.
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Vibe

Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys

Jay-Z is reminding the culture who the greatest emcee of all time is, and Young Guru is helping spread awareness. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Guru, Hov’s long-time audio engineer, took to Instagram to show some love to his “big homie.” Young, née Gimel Androus Keaton, uploaded a picture of the proud father sitting on a mauve couch wearing all-black with white sneakers.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Speaks On "Tension" Between Jay-Z And Cam'ron On Roc-A-FellaLil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young Money In A 'Verzuz'Beyoncé Shares 'The Proud Family' Halloween Looks With Jay-Z And Children The rapper, legally known as Shawn Carter,...
OHIO STATE
thebrag.com

50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death

It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
thebrag.com

Megan Thee Stallion granted restraining order against own label

Megan Thee Stallion sounds like she’s really taking the American Music Awards seriously.According to TMZ, the rapper has obtained a restraining order against her own label. As per documents obtained by the publication, Megan claims 1501 Certified Entertainment, her label, made “threatening and retaliatory” moves to block her from using her own music in connection with the AMAs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

188K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy