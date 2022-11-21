ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
birminghamtimes.com

3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area

Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Person shot on Springville Road in Birmingham on Thanksgiving evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person suffered a gunshot wound in Birmingham this Thanksgiving evening. A Birmingham Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to an area on Springville Road, in the area of Edwards Lake Road about 5:20 p.m. A fire department spokesperson said the victim was a 20-year-old...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Birmingham, AL

Nestled right on the Jones Valley in the heart of the state of Alabama is the city of Birmingham. Not to be confused with one of the biggest cities in the United Kingdom, Birmingham, Alabama, has the highest population in the state and is the seat of Jefferson County. Established...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
High School Football PRO

Birmingham, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pleasant Grove High School football team will have a game with Ramsay High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

PHOTOS: UAB’S RNICU babies are ready for Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The adorable patients in the UAB Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for Thanksgiving!. Check them out in their custom, hand-made Thanksgiving outfits. NOTE: UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep,” and these infants were monitored during the photoshoot. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

5 holiday markets to buy local handmade gifts in Birmingham

The holidays are officially upon us! We encourage you to buy local this festive season by including places and markets to buy local handmade gifts. Keep reading to find out where to shop this season. 1. Waldorf Holiday Faire. The 35th annual Holiday Faire is back and is the perfect...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

UAB to offer free vision services during its 'Gift of Sight' event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — University of Alabama at Birmingham Community Eye Care, the clinical outreach arm of the School of Optometry, announced Monday it will hold its ninth annual Gift of Sight event from November 28 to December 2 at the Jefferson County Western Health Center. The health center...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

27 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Nov. 25-27

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 27 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Brian Boehm at 205-238-8154 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham police investigating shooting on Springville Rd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a Thanksgiving day shooting that took place on Springville Road. One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No one is currently in custody. The shooting took place on Thursday at 5:20 p.m. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Firehouse Ministries resident offers inspiring message of gratitude

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Charles Powell spent the day spreading the spirit of Thanksgiving at Firehouse Ministries. As a resident at the shelter, he helped volunteers serve a holiday feast to more than 100 men. "I am thankful to God, my creator, for a place called the Firehouse Shelter, that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

100 Thanksgiving meals given away in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. — V 94.9 worked with City Auto Sales of Hueytown to give away 100 Thanksgiving meals Tuesday. Many going through the line to receive a meal told WVTM 13 this is helpful as inflation is causing a Thanksgiving meal to be more expensive than ever. V 94.9...
HUEYTOWN, AL
wvtm13.com

Rain likely across central Alabama the end of the week and weekend

The cold spell comes to an end, and a rainy, stormy weather pattern sets in for the days ahead. Check the video forecast for the latest. Monday morning’s low temperatures in the 10s and 20s marked the cold spell’s final freeze in Birmingham: five-straight nights of subfreezing temperatures in November for the first time since 1995.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

