ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Groninger Museum to Stage Major Gianni Versace Retrospective

By Joelle Diderich
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30AHeV_0jIjzOg600

ICONS ONLY: Twenty-five years after his death, Gianni Versace is the subject of an upcoming retrospective at the Groninger Museum in the Netherlands that bills itself as the largest exhibition of the Italian fashion designer’s work.

The exhibition features women’s and men’s outfits, accessories, fabrics, drawings, interior designs and show footage from Versace’s heyday in the 1990s, sourced from the archives of leading private collectors of his work. The Versace family and company are not involved and did not endorse the event.

More from WWD

Visitors will be able to see iconic creations like the safety pin dress that propelled Elizabeth Hurley to international stardom in 1994, on loan from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and key looks from the fall 1991 runway that crystallized the supermodel moment, with a cast including Linda Evangelista , Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tPymQ_0jIjzOg600
Liz Hurley at the “Four Weddings and a Funeral” premiere in London, 1994.

Gianni Versace understood the power of the media better than anyone. He laid the groundwork for the influencers of today. Versace seated celebrities rather than fashion journalists in the front rows at his shows,” the museum said in a statement.

“He also dressed them for red carpet appearances and performances. The rapper 2Pac often wore the designer’s silk shirts on stage and performed at a 1996 Versace show in Milan. Versace’s strategy was hugely effective at reaching a mass audience,” it added.

“Gianni Versace Retrospective,” curated by Karl von der Ahé and Saskia Lubnow, is set to run from Dec. 3 to May 7. It’s organized in collaboration with collectors Antonio Caravano, with Sabina Albano as collection curator, as well as Salvatore Alderuccio and Franco Jacassi, the owner of Milan store Vintage Delirium.

The exhibition is organized around the designer’s sources of inspiration, with each gallery featuring a unique decor. One of them is dedicated to ’90s U.S. pop culture and features music by Elton John and art by Andy Warhol, who inspired Versace’s spring 1991 collection, featuring multicolored prints of Marilyn Monroe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EAlYg_0jIjzOg600
Gianni Versace Pop Art dresses.
Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Rita Ora Makes a Sheer Statement in Strappy Jacquemus Dress at Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards

Rita Ora arrived on the red carpet for Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday, wearing her approach to the classic black dress to receive the Entertainer Award. The singer selected a sheer black dress from Jacquemus with a cowl-neck and spaghetti straps styled off the shoulder. Underneath the dress, its delicate fabric revealed she wore black underwear.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Ora accessorized with several bangles, including one on her right arm and two on...
WWD

Kelly Rowland Embraces Her Wild Side in Leopard-print Couture Dress at American Music Awards 2022

Kelly Rowland walked the red carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20 in a strapless leopard-print Nicolas Jebran gown.  The spring 2022 couture dress featured a high side-slit and a dramatic long train. It included ruched detailing on the structured bodice and sweetheart neckline. Rowland coordinated the look with a pair of long black leather gloves and black pointed-toe stilettos. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Her black hair was styled into a sleek blunt-cut bob. For her makeup, she went for a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

A Versace Retrospective, Australian Fashion Laureates Winners

ICONS ONLY: Twenty-five years after his death, Gianni Versace is the subject of an upcoming retrospective at the Groninger Museum in the Netherlands that bills itself as the largest exhibition of the Italian fashion designer’s work. The exhibition features women’s and men’s outfits, accessories, fabrics, drawings, interior designs and show footage from Versace’s heyday in the 1990s, sourced from the archives of leading private collectors of his work. The Versace family and company are not involved and did not endorse the event.More from WWDBrunello Cucinelli Men's Spring 2023Stella McCartney Resort 2023Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2022 Visitors will be able to see iconic...
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
WWD

Blake Lively’s Maternity Style Statement Shimmers With Allover Sequins in Ralph Lauren Collection Dress at American Cinematheque Awards

Blake Lively attended the 36th annual American Cinematheque Awards on Thursday in Beverly Hills, California, wearing a shimmering printed dress. In honor of the ceremony, the actress wore a pleated dress with allover sequins detailed with sunburst pleating and a floral pattern from Ralph Lauren Collection. The silhouette included a plunging V-neck and embellished crisscross shoulder straps. More from WWDBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Lively accessorized the look with a pair of blue and clear gemstone chandelier earrings, a matching ring and a stack...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WWD

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons’ 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

LONDON — It’s the end for Raf Simons’ eponymous label after 27 years, the designer revealed on Instagram on Monday. His spring 2023 show staged during Frieze London in October will be the designer’s last collection for his own brand.More from WWDA Look at Artist Yvette Mayorga's Most Recent Show at The MomentaryRoksanda RTW Spring 2023Roberta Einer RTW Spring 2023 Simons launched his namesake label in 1995, working on it while simultaneously holding positions at Jil Sander, Dior, Calvin Klein and Prada, where he’s currently co-creative director since February 2020. The designer has obsessed over youth, Americana and music during his nearly three-decade...
WWD

Angela Bassett Makes an Ethereal Arrival in Embellished Pamella Roland Dress for Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Angela Bassett arrived at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Nov. 1, wearing a form-fitting white dress. The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress wore a custom white evening dress with tulle and a crystal-embellished neckline by Pamella Roland. More from WWDCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsWIF Honors Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde, Journalists Who Broke the Harvey Weinstein Story and More She accessorized the look with a pair of dangling diamond earrings from Gismondi 1754 Jewelry, diamond rings from Nicole Rose Jewelry and a stack of diamond bracelets. She also...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Kim Kardashian Tells North About the Night She Was Conceived

Watch: Kim Kardashian Tells North West About the Night She Was Conceived. North West's origin story involves a bit of fashion. Kim Kardashian got candid with daughter North about the night she was conceived during the Nov. 24 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. As seen in the footage, Kim brought the story up while she and the 9-year-old were visiting designer Olivier Rousteing in Paris, France, and, as Kim explained, Olivier possibly had something to do with North's creation.
Inquisitr.com

Kim Kardashian Looks Amazing In A Skintight Vinyl Balenciaga Dress

Kim Kardashian is looking flawless in another Balenciaga look as she rocks up to the LACMA Art + Film Gala. The billionaire mogul, 42, joined part of a massive celebrity crowd swarming the event's red carpet this year - also showing their faces were sister Kendall Jenner, plus actress Olivia Wilde. Kim flaunted her iconic curves and recent weight loss in a skintight vinyl number. Of course, the Hulu star opted for the Spanish Balenciaga designer that she fronts. She sizzled in her long-sleeved number, one also channeling the gloved finish that's become Balenciaga's signature stamp.
WWD

LVMH Launches Curated Archive Platform Heristoria

PARIS – LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has launched Heristoria, a platform of archival and historical pieces. The platform aims to find treasures within the company’s maisons and launch special sales of the unique items, each paired with experiences and services.More from WWDGivenchy RTW Spring 2023Inside the Givenchy x Purple NYFW PartyPatou RTW Spring 2023 “Heristoria reflects our passion for beautiful stories. Only a group like LVMH has the capacity to bring such a diversity of iconic heritage items under one umbrella; objects that are the ongoing expression of our maisons’ know-how,” said LVMH group managing director Toni Belloni. The platform is grouped...
Elle

Emily Ratajkowski Is Simply Stunning in a Sheer Black Gown

Emily Ratajkowski never fails to turn heads when she steps onto the red carpet. She did so Monday night while attending the Swarovski holiday event at New York City's Mark Hotel. The glamorous occasion called for equally glamorous clothing, which the model and My Body author pulled off with the help of a jaw-dropping gown from Los Angeles–based brand Aya Muse. The black halter-neck dress included a sheer bodice, an open back, and a side slit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Kourtney Kardashian Barker Revamps Tuxedo Dressing With Sheer Details for GQ Men of the Year Party

Kourtney Kardashian Barker attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards party in Los Angeles on Nov. 17, wearing a spin on a tuxedo look. The reality star and entrepreneur arrived at the ceremony with her husband, Travis Barker, wearing a black sequin tuxedo jacket with sheer paneled billowing sleeves by Jean Paul Gaultier, a sheer black undershirt and a pair of formal black trousers.More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals To create her look, Kardashian Barker worked with stylist Dani Michelle, whose clients also include...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Lionel Richie Suits Up With Girlfriend Lisa Parigi in Sparkling Plunging Dress at American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Lionel Richie and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi arrived in striking designs at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday at the 2022  American Music Awards. Richie is set to receive this year’s Icon Award, fresh off his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. The singer opted for a double-lapel, single-breasted tuxedo jacket engraved with monochromatic floral patterns. The silver notch buckle of the jacket offered a unique feel to modern suiting. He paired the asymmetrical silhouette with black slacks and accessorized with suede boots.  Parigi wore a long-sleeve black sequined dress that featured a slightly padded shoulder silhouette along with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Pink Electrifies in Vintage Bob Mackie ‘Lightning Bolt’ Fringe Dress for American Music Awards 2022

Pink arrived on the red carpet for the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, wearing an electrifying black and gold dress designed by Bob Mackie. In honor of this year’s awards ceremony, the singer wore a vintage shimmering fringe dress in black and gold with a sheer lightning bolt down the center and a high neckline. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals She coordinated the look with a pair of black crystal-embellished platform sandals, silver statement hoop earrings and lightning bolt-shaped...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit With Installation on Brook Street Flagship

While speculation about Alessandro Michele exiting Gucci, first reported by WWD, will for sure be a buzzy topic during Thanksgiving dinners for fashion lovers, some retailers are confident in the brand’s current maximalist aesthetic. British fashion retailer Browns on Thursday will unveil its 27-piece exclusive edit on both menswear and womenswear from the Gucci resort 2023 Cosmogonie collection with an immersive installation in pop-up space The Focus Room, which is located on the ground floor of its flagship store on Brook Street in London.More from WWDGucci Hosts Second Annual Summer Party in East HamptonAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry...
WWD

Taylor Swift Shines in Gold Beaded Jumpsuit at American Music Awards 2022

Taylor Swift took to the stage at the American Music Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles wearing a bedazzled gold jumpsuit by The Blonds. In honor of the ceremony, where Swift won multiple awards, the singer wore a gold beaded sleeveless spaghetti strap open-back jumpsuit with a waist belt. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals She coordinated the look with gold open-toe heels from Giuseppe Zanotti, earrings by Cathy Waterman, ear cuffs by Anita Ko Jewelry and numerous gold rings and gold bracelets. Swift worked with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Tamera Mowry Pops in Pink Accordion Dress & Sparkling Pumps on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Tamera Mowry appeared on an episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” which aired yesterday. The “Sister, Sister” actress sat down with Hudson to discuss her new book “You Should Sit Down for This,” along with her new festive film “Inventing the Christmas Prince” which airs Nov. 18 on the Hallmark Channel. Mowry’s arrival on the show saw the star clad in a fuchsia Acler dress. The author’s look consisted of a maxi dress with oversized accordion sleeves that matched the lengthy billowing accordion skirt. The garment was altered with a shining silver and pink belt in the middle. She accessorized with...
WWD

Diesel Pre-Fall 2023

Images of the world taken from space were merged in a print introduced in Diesel’s pre-fall 2023 collection, offering a visual reminder of the global Diesel-ization mission Glenn Martens started upon his arrival at the brand two years ago. Offering a new take on camouflage, the pattern added to...
WWD

WWD

42K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy