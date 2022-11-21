Read full article on original website
The Best Black Friday E-Bike Deals You Can Shop Right Now
IT'S BLACK Friday week and the deals are rolling in. Many electric bike companies have deeply discounted select models from their inventories, including major e-bike brands like Rad Power Bikes, Charge, and Lectric. Anyone looking to buy an e-bike this holiday season, whether it be for themselves or for a loved one as a surprise gift, should take advantage of these Black Friday deals to snag an e-bike at hundreds of dollars off retail. Needless to say, if you’re in the market for an e-bike, the time to buy is right now, or risk the chance of a model selling out.
This Olympic Barbell Weight Bench Is Currently £550 off in the Black Friday Sales and Selling Fast
Sometimes, just sometimes, there's a deal doing the rounds in the Black Friday sale that is too hard to ignore. And this is one of them. While some 'experts' are claiming that many Black Friday sales aren't actually real discounts, this Olympic barbell weight bench by Viavito, sold via Decathlon, was £899 and is now just £349. That's a saving of 61%.
Brooklinen Black Friday Sale 2022: The Best Deals to Buy
BROOKLINEN HAS been leading the charge on discounts this Black Friday, but the Internet-favorite brand still has more promotions in the works. Starting tomorrow (the official Black Friday holiday) through Cyber Monday and up until the last day of November, Brooklinen is offering 25% off everything on the site. The...
Amazon's Bestselling Oral-B Electric Toothbrush Is On Sale For 60% Off For Black Friday
WITH JUST a little over a month left in the year, it's time to start giving everything a refresh. So, this is a reminder that it's probably time to replace your toothbrush, and if you haven't already pivoted over to an electric one yet, what are you waiting for?. So,...
Save Hundreds on Panasonic and Philips Shavers This Black Friday
Say it with us, you're better than your old, crappy razor. If you want to look more put together than pulled apart and more sleek than shambles, you're going to need a tool that's capable of doing the job right. That being said there's no reason why the best tool...
You Can Cop Dyson’s Best Cordless Vacuum for $200 Off
DYSON MAKES top of the line vacuums that come with a price tag to match. They're known for being expensive, but they are not overpriced—there’s a difference. You get what you pay for with Dyson: the brand employs a team of scientists who study details you'd never think of (like the difference between human and pet hair) and how to properly suction all types of debris off your floors. They’ve thoroughly vetted how to clean up dirt versus dust, all while trapping allergens for decades.
The 20 Best Leather Sneakers for Men in 2022, Tested by a Style Expert
WHETHER YOU'RE running errands, around the office, off to date night, or out with the boys, a stylish pair of leather sneakers should be in your lineup of go-to choices for footwear. In today’s post-pandemic world, comfort continues to rule supreme. Let's be clear: we would never recommend choosing substance over style. And thanks to an abundance of good-looking sneakers made from premium materials, you don't have to.
The 1st Generation Apple Watch SE GPS Is Only $149 at Walmart Right Now
DID WALMART just make the entry price for an Apple Watch its lowest ever for Black Friday? It appears so, as the retail giant is offering a 1st generation Apple Watch SE GPS 40mm for a mind-blowing $149 (47% off). And if you want to score a larger case size, you can get the 1st generation Apple Watch SE GPS 44mm for $179 (42% off). Just to clarify, this is an older Apple Watch model (first released in 2020) but you still get features like GPS connectivity, heart rate monitoring, and sleep monitoring. The 1st gen Apple Watch SE also comes with a waterproof design and Retina OLED display.
The Best Watch Boxes and Cases for Men in 2022, Tested by Style Experts
IF YOU own a watch (even a cheap watch) of any kind, it needs a safe storage spot beyond your bedside table. It might seem obvious, but by its very nature, a watch, like jewelry, is not the sort of item you can just chuck anywhere—regardless of how much or little you spent on the accessory.
The highs and lows of owning your own fitness business, according to one PT
When Ty launched his personal training business 16 years ago, it was a very different-looking pursuit to the one that exists today. For a start, there was no bricks-and-mortar gym; Ty Paul Fitness essentially amounted to him hopping on his bicycle, resistance bands and dumbbells in tow, to train clients around Brighton – in parks, on the beach or in their homes.
The Apple TV 4K Is on Sale for Only $99 At Amazon—The Lowest Price Ever, Anywhere!
In the lead up to this holiday season — perhaps more so than any other in recent history — retailers wasted no time slashing prices for Black Friday to unload excess stock and cash in before inflation gets any worse. Consumers are hungry to take advantage of deep...
AirPods Are at the Lowest Price Ever on Amazon—Get Them Now Before They Sell out (Again)
IF YOU missed out on the mega Apple Airpods Prime Day 2.0 deals, we're here to tell you it's your lucky day. Amazon has dropped the AirPods (2nd Generation) 50% off as an early Black Friday treat, which brings the over $150 earbuds down to $79, the lowest price they've ever hit on Amazon. Last time the price dropped this low, they sold out — fast. Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking to gift the everyday gadget to someone on your list, it's a can't-miss deal coming in a week before Black Friday deals officially start.
