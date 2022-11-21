Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Compound and Clarks Originals Link Up for a Wallabee "Floor Seats" Collaboration
Clarks has never strayed too far from the realm of collaborations, and to get the buzz brewing for Miami Art Week, it’s teaming up with Compound to release an exclusive Wallabee “Floor Seats” installment. Its the latest piece to add to its collaborative catalog that, in 2022, has already seen partners such as Bodega, GCDS and Liam Gallagher utilize their creative talents.
hypebeast.com
maharishi’s "Maha Warhol" Collection Uses Andy Warhol’s Classic Screen Prints
Following up on its recent Fall/Winter 2022 campaign that revitalized an assemblage of military pints, Hardy Blechman’s maharishi has just presented the latest installment to its ever-growing garment mainline with a new collaboration with Andy Warhol. The London-based label is traditionally known for tapping into its military inspiration —...
hypebeast.com
Marni Releases Vol.1 of SS23 Collection
This past September during NYFW, Marni headed to New York City for its Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show. Although it was just a few short months ago, the brand has now released Vol.1 of the new SS23 collection. Marking the Milan-based house’s first showing in The Big Apple, the Manhattan Bridge...
hypebeast.com
MARKET Launches New Personalized 'Call of Duty' Collection
Following a collaboration with The Beatles, MARKET now works with Call of Duty for a limited-edition collection of apparel and accessories. Part of the collection will allow players to design and personalize their own squad tees for the first time with the ability to choose from multiple in-game emblems including clan tags and Gamertags. Apart from the custom tees, black heavyweight fleece hoodies, sweatpants, tees, and trucker hats are decorated with a custom co-branded logo fusing elements of the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 titles with MARKET initials.
hypebeast.com
MASU Meets The Rolling Stones in Its Latest “Lips and Tongue” Capsule
Japanese label MASU teams up with The Rolling Stones to launch a vibrant yet cheeky capsule collection. Aptly titled “Lips and Tongue,” the collab highlights the Popcorn Raglan L/S T-Shirt and Popcorn Bag, emblazoned with the famed rock band’s signature motif. The collection is modeled by fresh-faced Lala Takahashi – daughter of designer Jun Takahashi – who represents a generation that grew up under the cultural influences of both the ‘90s and ‘00s eras.
hypebeast.com
Alessandro Michele Is Reportedly Exiting Gucci
Change is in the air at Gucci. WWD has recently reported that “well-placed sources” have indicated that creative director Alessandro Michele is slated to exit the Italian luxury brand and that the brand is expected to release a statement as early as Wednesday. Gucci nor Kering have responded...
Marilyn Monroe’s Makeup, Dresses and Other Personal Items Are Heading to Auction in December
Fans of the late Marilyn Monroe now have a chance to own some of her treasured possessions. Julien’s Auctions is teaming up with vintage movie network TCM for the ‘Icons & Idols Hollywood’ auction starting next month. The sale will include 175 lots, including some of Monroe’s personal belongings. One of the top lots is a handwritten letter from a man named Charles Stanley Gifford, who DNA testing later proved to be Monroe’s estranged father. It was written to the actress while she was in the hospital. The Hollywood icon—whose real name is Norma Jeane Mortenson—reportedly did not have a relationship...
hypebeast.com
Iggy Azalea Sells Masters and Publishing Catalog for Eight Figures
Domain Capital has purchased Iggy Azalea‘s master recording and publishing catalog for a hefty eight figures. According to Billboard, the acquisition includes 100% of the rapper’s share of her catalog, which covers her hits like “Fancy,” “Black Widow” and “Problem.” Her discography features her releases under Virgin EMI, Island Records and her own Bad Dreams label, while her publishing is done via Sony Music Publishing. Staring Q1 2023, she will fully own her masters and publishing, while “an additional trigger” allows her to earn future revenue from her other masters.
hypebeast.com
Jeffrey Deitch Presents ‘Rammellzee: Gothic Futurism’ Exhibition in LA
On view at Jeffrey Deitch LA until January 14, 2023. Jeffrey Deitch Los Angeles is currently showcasing Rammellzee: Gothic Futurism, a solo exhibition featuring the works of the late artist Rammellzee. As a multidisciplinary artist, Rammellzee produced extensive bodies of works that span genres and mediums. After being mesmerized by...
Walton Goggins Shares His Five Favorite L.A. Spots for Holiday Drinks
Walton Goggins is having a busy winter. The versatile leading man is filming a live-action adaptation of the hit video game Fallout, set to stream next year on Amazon Prime. Earlier in the year, he worked on the upcoming third season of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. And he just announced the launch of an equity crowdfunding round for Mulholland Distilling, the premium line of craft spirits he founded in 2017 with longtime friend and cinematographer Matthew Alper. In other words, he could really use a drink. Thankfully for him, this season happens to be the actor’s favorite time to grab a...
hypebeast.com
In4mation's 20th-Anniversary Capsule Lauds the Brand's Hawaiian Heritage
Celebrating two decades in business, Hawaii streetwear imprint In4mation has revealed a limited-edition 20th-anniversary capsule collection, comprised of three heritage-inspired designs. At the center of the range, In4mation introduces the FYI Letterman Jacket, a varsity-style silhouette that features detailed embroidery and chenille patches that pay homage to the brand’s design...
hypebeast.com
Circadian Rhythms Collaborates With LuckyMe, Gabber Eleganza, and More for "CR006 Communal" Project
The London-based concept label Circadian Rhythms is launching its sixth release with a multifaceted project dubbed “CR006 Communal.” It has a mind of its own, bringing together two worlds through a complimentary musical and upcycled garment launch. Firstly, the melodic-filled half of the program sees ten independent record...
hypebeast.com
Drake Invests $100M USD to Restore Amusement Park Featuring Designs From Salvador Dali, Haring, Basquiat and More
Luna Luna briefly opened in Hamburg, Germany and shut down in 1987. Drake is putting in $100 million USD to restore Luna Luna, a defunct amusement park in Hamburg, Germany that features work from the likes of Salvador Dali, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, David Hockney and Roy Lichtenstein. In a...
hypebeast.com
NEEDLES' Latest Vault by Vans Collab Blends the Era and Slip-On
For Vans, its Vault by Vans line continues to offer a blend of fresh looks alongside retro ones. Connecting with a wide variety of collaborators, the elevated division sees its latest project led by Japanese label NEEDLES. The two are no strangers as recent years have featured various releases from the duo, including 2018’s velvet-covered Slip-Ons.
hypebeast.com
Emerging U.K. Designer Niran Blues Nair Reimagines the Referee Uniform
Rising METALLIC FUND-backed designer Niran Blues Nair is preparing to storm the fashion scene, and his most recent capsule collection proves that he is one to watch. The emerging designer looks to the football field and basketball court, envisioning the traditional referee uniform with a sense of coolness. Shot in...
hypebeast.com
NGV Architecture Commission 2022 Presents ‘Temple of Boom'
Unveiling at the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV), the NGV Architecture Commission 2022: Temple of Bloom is an expressive take on The Parthenon on the Acropolis in Athens. Brought to life by Melbourne-based architects Adam Newman and Kelvin Tsang, who modeled the Temple of Bloom from the iconic Ancient Greek temple in a third of the original’s size. Between November 2022 and August 2023, there will be three separate phases where local artists David Lee Pereira, Manda Lane, and Drez will individually transform the installation with large-scale artworks and murals. The idea of this creative collaboration is intended to incite visitors to consider how architecture changes during the passing of time, much like how the Parthenon has undergone different usages and military attacks over the generations.
hypebeast.com
Almine Rech Presents 'Dialogues' Group Exhibition in Paris
Showcasing paintings and sculptures by Don Brown, Carlos Jacanamijoy and Karel Appel, amongst others. Fresh off an exhibition on legendary American artist Alexander Calder, Almine Rech Paris is showcasing a new group exhibition entitled Dialogues. The show provides the viewer with a series of dualities, where there is a noticeable...
hypebeast.com
RM Sotheby's Auctions One-Off Factory Matte Black Enzo
Made fourteen years since his passing, the Ferrari Enzo was the first machine made by the Italian marque worthy of taking on the name of its founder, Enzo Ferrari. Of the 400 units ever made, the one-of-one 2004 Ferrari Enzo in focus was the only example to be delivered from the Maranello factory finished in Nero Opaco (Matte Black). At that moment in time, Ferrari‘s color palate for road cars was limited with the vast majority of examples found in red, yellow, or black, with a handful of vehicles donning blue, silver grey, or white.
hypebeast.com
Harry Styles' Pleasing Is Coming to London for Christmas
Of all the celebrity-owned cosmetic brands that continue to pop up (Jared Leto, Pharrell, et al), Harry Styles‘ Pleasing is one with the most cult of followings. Now, Pleasing is set to arrive in London, New York and Los Angeles to mark the festive period that’s soon upon us.
Comments / 0