Unveiling at the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV), the NGV Architecture Commission 2022: Temple of Bloom is an expressive take on The Parthenon on the Acropolis in Athens. Brought to life by Melbourne-based architects Adam Newman and Kelvin Tsang, who modeled the Temple of Bloom from the iconic Ancient Greek temple in a third of the original’s size. Between November 2022 and August 2023, there will be three separate phases where local artists David Lee Pereira, Manda Lane, and Drez will individually transform the installation with large-scale artworks and murals. The idea of this creative collaboration is intended to incite visitors to consider how architecture changes during the passing of time, much like how the Parthenon has undergone different usages and military attacks over the generations.

