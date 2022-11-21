Read full article on original website
intheknow.com
Single mom reveals why she will never shop at Goodwill again: ‘I was a big fan of Goodwill’
A mom has sworn off ever shopping at or donating to Goodwill stores ever again, and her reason is going viral across TikTok. Heather Anne gained more than 3.8 million views, 400,000 likes and 15,000 comments when she shared her shocking shopping experience to her account. Now, much like the...
Kanye West made a Yeezy designer sit on the floor during an hours-long meeting and told her she didn't 'deserve to sit at the table,' report says
Former Yeezy and Adidas staffers said Kanye West created a toxic environment at the brand. One former employee accused him of "playing mind games."
hypebeast.com
Iggy Azalea Sells Masters and Publishing Catalog for Eight Figures
Domain Capital has purchased Iggy Azalea‘s master recording and publishing catalog for a hefty eight figures. According to Billboard, the acquisition includes 100% of the rapper’s share of her catalog, which covers her hits like “Fancy,” “Black Widow” and “Problem.” Her discography features her releases under Virgin EMI, Island Records and her own Bad Dreams label, while her publishing is done via Sony Music Publishing. Staring Q1 2023, she will fully own her masters and publishing, while “an additional trigger” allows her to earn future revenue from her other masters.
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue
Renowned Tokyo-based label AMBUSH will continue its partnership with with a slew of Air Force 1s that hold a similar design to the brand’s initial Dunk High collaboration. Founder Yoon Ahn has previously teased several colorways of the forthcoming model, now revealing a closer look at the anticipated blue colorway.
hypebeast.com
Off-White™ Releases Miniature "Out of Office" Sneaker Keychains
Back in September of 2020, late innovator Virgil Abloh officially introduced the “Out of Office” sneaker for the first time which fused early ’90s basketball and tennis styles. After releasing in several colorways, the “OOO” sneakers have now been transformed into miniature keychains as fun charm attachments.
Drew Barrymore Swears by These Reusable Wipes That Customers Say Is a ‘Must-Have’ for Makeup Removal — Only $8 for Black Friday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When something is Drew Barrymore-approved, it’s good in our books. Earlier this year, Barrymore took to TikTok to show her beloved fans her nighttime skincare routine to help herself wind down. In the video, she showed the products she’s loving right now, including a sustainable product for removing makeup. And it’s on sale now for only $6 during Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul that’s offering so many amazing deals. Barrymore started the video by saying, “I just used my Garnier Micellar Cleansing...
hypebeast.com
OTTOLINGER's MOON BOOT Is Fit For Cold Nights at Berghain
As the weather takes a turn for the worse, it’s time to strap up in all our comfiest, coziest, warmest garms — perhaps even a pair of OTTOLINGER MOON BOOTS to top things off. Fresh from its Fall 2022 collection, the Cosima Gadient and Christa Bösch-helmed Berlin-based brand...
40 Gifts Couples Will Love And Enjoy—Including the Best Food and Wine Gifts For Couples
It's always hard to pick out a gift for someone, let alone something for a couple. One might love a bottle of wine, while the other isn't much of a drinker. Or maybe your son loves to hike, but his wife isn't so outdoorsy. What present could check all their boxes?
Valerie Bertinelli Loves to Cook With These Infused Salts & They're on Sale for Black Friday at This Secret Store
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The holiday are peak cooking season, but if we’re honest, sometimes we get a little bit of cooking fatigue as November rolls into December. We see it happen to our friends and family members who host and cook a lot during the holiday season, too. This means that we’re always on the look out for items that do two things: make cooking delicious food easier, and make the thought of cooking more exciting. So when we saw Valerie Bertinelli raving...
hypebeast.com
NEEDLES' Latest Vault by Vans Collab Blends the Era and Slip-On
For Vans, its Vault by Vans line continues to offer a blend of fresh looks alongside retro ones. Connecting with a wide variety of collaborators, the elevated division sees its latest project led by Japanese label NEEDLES. The two are no strangers as recent years have featured various releases from the duo, including 2018’s velvet-covered Slip-Ons.
hypebeast.com
Get Ready for Christmas With This Festive Martine Rose Jumper
Following her playful collaboration with Tommy Jeans, U.K.-based designer Martine Rose is preparing for the holiday season by launching a Christmas-ready jumper perfect for cozying up in this winter. The fair isle pullover receives the festive treatment as vintage selburose patterns enhance the piece with a winter feel. Decked out...
hypebeast.com
Get Colorful With This Nike Air Max 97 Terrascape
Recent years have challenged brands as consumers continue to emphasize the importance of sustainability in an ever-changing world. As a leading manufacturer in apparel and footwear,. continues to find new ways to appropriately respond to the call to action. One such approach that the Swoosh has implemented is the integration...
hypebeast.com
Summer Walker Breaks Into Rap With New Single “Sense Dat God Gave You”
Summer Walker is trying out their hand at rapping. The R&B singer teamed up with Sexxy Red for a new song called “Sense Dat God Gave You,” which arrived with a lighthearted music video. After pulling up to a gas station, the two artists joke around in the...
hypebeast.com
MASU Meets The Rolling Stones in Its Latest “Lips and Tongue” Capsule
Japanese label MASU teams up with The Rolling Stones to launch a vibrant yet cheeky capsule collection. Aptly titled “Lips and Tongue,” the collab highlights the Popcorn Raglan L/S T-Shirt and Popcorn Bag, emblazoned with the famed rock band’s signature motif. The collection is modeled by fresh-faced Lala Takahashi – daughter of designer Jun Takahashi – who represents a generation that grew up under the cultural influences of both the ‘90s and ‘00s eras.
hypebeast.com
Packer Reveals First Look at Upcoming Reebok Club C Collaboration
Storied sneaker and streetwear boutique Packer has developed a tightknit relationship with fellow East Coast-based brand Reebok. For over a decade the two have connected on various Reebok silhouettes, taking on themes such as Doraemon, Allen Iverson’s style and more. Now, Packer’s Victor Kan has revealed their latest project, a tasteful take on the Club C.
hypebeast.com
The Best Supreme x The North Face Jackets
Collaborations are a key piece of every Supreme season, and, for the last 15 years, few Supreme collaborations have been more consistent and impactful than their efforts with The North Face. Since the two first joined forces during Supreme’s FW07 campaign, they’ve cranked out new collections like clockwork, dropping at least one co-created capsule per season and blessing legions of intrepid fans with a unique blend of high-performance tech and streetwise sensibilities. One may be a mountaineering brand that was born as a retail store for mountain climbers in San Fransisco while the other grew from a scrappy skate shop in Lower Manhattan to a zeitgeist-steering streetwear company, but both are fiercely loyal to their signature aesthetic and boast a long history in the Big Apple. This imbues their collaborative efforts with cultural capital to match their bold designs and high-performance tech, and has helped several of their creations achieve grail status.
hypebeast.com
Studio Visits: Alfie Kungu
It’s often said that art mirrors life, and in the case of Alfie Kungu, the adage could not be more true. The painter’s effervescent and spirited character is unmistakably present in the brightly-colored, gestural strokes he’s come to be known by. Kungu’s artistic identity has been developed...
hypebeast.com
Balenciaga Pulls Ad Campaign Featuring Children Holding Inappropriate Plush Bear Bags
Balenciaga has pulled a controversial holiday campaign that pictured children holding plush bear bags with BDSM-inspired harnesses and handcuffs. The Gift Shop campaign, shot by Gabriele Galimberti, swiftly earned the ire of the internet, with one image showing a child with the aforementioned teddy bear bag, surrounded by inappropriate accessories, including a chain leash and a dog collar choker.
hypebeast.com
Drake Invests $100M USD to Restore Amusement Park Featuring Designs From Salvador Dali, Haring, Basquiat and More
Luna Luna briefly opened in Hamburg, Germany and shut down in 1987. Drake is putting in $100 million USD to restore Luna Luna, a defunct amusement park in Hamburg, Germany that features work from the likes of Salvador Dali, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, David Hockney and Roy Lichtenstein. In a...
