The best Roku TVs and devices in 2022

Roku promises to be the simplest way to stream anything, and its range of channels includes its own selection of shows and movies , as well as all the big names you want to watch: Netflix, Disney+, Now TV, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video and the usual catch-up suspects.

There’s lots of free content as well as access to the best streaming services , and there’s also a good selection of music channels to choose from.

You can get Roku TV in two ways. You can buy one of the best smart TVs with an integrated Roku app from TCL, Hisense, Philips, Insignia, Sharp, RCA or Hitachi, or you can add Roku to an existing TV with Roku’s own streaming devices — which are the product of some clever thinking.

Luckily, both fall under the best streaming deals from time to time, with reductions to services and hardware that you need, and that's doubly the case right now thanks to Black Friday. So you can head to our guide for lots of cut-price Roku gadgets.

So without further ado, let’s discover which Roku is right for you.

The best Roku TVs and devices: our top picks

(Image credit: TCL)

1. TCL 55RP620K Roku 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV

A brilliant value Roku TV

Screen size: 55 inches | Other sizes available: 43 inches, 65 inches | Resolution: 4K UHD

Roku inside HDR10 and HLG Not as detailed as more expensive rivals Thin sound

TCL makes some of the best Roku TVs around, and this 55-inch model offers impressive performance and picture quality for the price. It has HDR 10 and HLG, works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri, and can mirror from AirPlay 2, Android and Windows. And, of course, it has the Roku app built-in to access There are 4 HDMI 20.b ports including one eARC, a USB 2.0 connection and an optical audio output. If 55” is too big for your space there’s also a 43-inch model. If you want bigger, there’s a 65-inch for your viewing pleasure.

(Image credit: Hisense)

2. Hisense R50A7200GTUK

A lot of TV, for not a lot of money

Screen size: 50 inches | Other sizes available: 43, 44 and 65 inches | Resolution: 4K

Bold and colourful picture Great upscaling Colours can be a bit overcooked Not the greatest sound

This Hisense Roku TV boasts HDR 10, DTS sound — albeit with just two 8 watt speakers — Freeview Play and the all-important Roku app. This 50-inch version is the middle of the range: there are also 43-inch, 44-inch and 65-inch versions, with the biggest coming in at a relatively low price (under $500/£500). It comes with three HDMI 2.0 ports, a USB 2.0 socket and ARC for your soundbar. The direct-lit LED display is bright and clear if a little lacking in nuance, and while there’s a little judder it’s nothing too dramatic.

Like the TCL, the Hisense is surprisingly good given its price tag. If you like Roku’s way of doing things, you should definitely have this one on your shortlist.

(Image credit: Roku)

3. Roku Streambar

The best Roku that also upgrades your audio

Maximum resolution: 4K | Connection: HDMI | HDR: HDR10 only

Upgrades your audio too Simple, one-cable connection Limited HDR support An audio upgrade, not cinematic sound

Here's an interesting one: a Roku device embedded in a soundbar, so it upgrades the sound coming from your TV as well as its streaming smart capabilities. It’s an inspired idea — often non-smart TVs don’t pay a lot of attention to the audio, so the Streambar is going to make a dramatic difference to the way your shows sound, without the need to invest in one of the best soundbars going. There are forward and side-firing drivers to create a surprisingly spacious sound from something so small.

The Streambar streams in HD, 4K UHD and HDR (provided your TV can display those resolutions and formats) and, as it’s a Roku, it comes with the usual selection of free and paid channels for you to enjoy. Just make sure your TV supports HDMI Arc or has an optical input: the Streambar can’t work if you don’t have one of those two connections.

(Image credit: Roku)

4. Roku Streaming Stick+

The best Roku streamer for most people

Maximum resolution: 4K | Connection: HDMI | HDR: Yes, but no Dolby Vision

4K and HDR Easy to set up and use No Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos Home menu can be sluggish

If you’re quite happy with your TV but want to add some Roku smart streaming sparkle, this is the streamer to get. Like Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks the Roku Streaming Stick+ slots into one of your TV’s HDMI ports and has its own remote to navigate the features and channels. This model has a much better wireless range than last year’s model, and you can use your voice with the remote control for effortless playback. Depending on your TV’s capabilities the Roku can stream in up to 4K UHD. We wouldn’t recommend paying the full RRP, though: Roku’s streaming sticks are often discounted during large sales events, so it's worth hunting around.

(Image credit: Roku)

5. Roku Express 4K HD Streaming Media Player

The best affordable Roku device

Maximum resolution: 4K | Connection: HDMI | HDR: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG

4K doesn't get much cheaper than this Easy to set up and use No Dolby Vision Odd design

The Roku Express 4K isn’t the cheapest Roku streamer — there’s an HD version that’s ultra-cheap — but this is the most affordable of its 4K HDR range. It supports HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG (but not Dolby Vision) and the Wi-Fi has been improved from 802.11n to dual-band 802.11ac for better streaming quality — something that’s essential when you’re watching in 4K. Unlike the Streaming Stick+, this Roku doesn’t have a voice remote — it has an old-school infra-red one instead.

It feels a bit ungrateful griping about the lack of Dolby Vision in a TV streamer that’s such a good price — you’re getting tons of TV tech for your money and unless you’re really hardcore about your HDR, it really isn’t a deal-breaker.

The best Roku TVs and devices: FAQ

What is Roku?

Roku was founded in 2008 and bills itself as "the company that pioneered streaming for the TV". Roku (which means 'six' in Japanese, since it was the sixth company launched by its founder, Anthony Wood) makes media-streaming devices that all run its own Roku software.

Their beauty is that Roku streaming media players have always focused on providing a plug-in, simple way to access streaming video and audio content on "any old" TV. Whether you just want Amazon Prime Video on your TV without having to hook up your laptop, or access to the company's own Roku Channel content, a Roku device is the gateway to it all.

To clarify: Roku makes the software and the hardware on which to enjoy it. Today, Roku offers an impressive lineup of products, including its ever-popular streaming sticks, smart TVs with Roku streaming software built-in, a streaming soundbar, the Roku Channel for live TV viewing, and more.

Which Roku product should I get?

If you're looking to update your home cinema this year, a TV with the Roku smart platform inbuilt is a great shout – Roku is highly popular in the States and only growing in stature across the pond. The TV OS interface is slick and likeable, with a universal search function, easy app access, stores to purchase content and a personalised feed of upcoming shows you might like – and from its own channel too.

Another perk is that Roku TVs tend to be quite affordable. TCL, Hisense, Philips, Insignia, Sharp, RCA and Hitachi all make TVs with the Roku smart TV platform as their beating heart – just see the two at the top of this buying guide.

However, maybe you just want to smarten up a 'dumb' older TV in the guest bedroom, in which case one of the dongle-style Roku streaming sticks might be a better and more cost-effective solution. And if you were considering a small (but potent) soundbar but also want some streaming perks, the Streambar is the ideal solution…

How to choose the best Roku TV or device for you

This is a case of narrowing down your priorities. Looking to level up your TV this year without having to remortgage your property? A Roku-enabled TV is a very good idea – but if your current TV's size and resolution doesn't bother you in the slightest but you want an enhanced smart experience (something that shows you Disney+ right away, say) an inexpensive streaming stick is a great shout.

Want to give someone the gift of sound and streaming? The Roku Streambar is the one – it's a likeable thing and setup is a breeze (just make sure your TV supports HDMI ARC or has an optical input; it can't work without those). We liked it so much we added it to our best soundbars roundup, and remember, most soundbars don't come with an entire streaming platform inbuilt.

Of course, other smart platforms are available, and if you're not 100% sold on Roku (although we love the Voice Remote and we're not afraid to say it) you should consult our best smart TVs buying guide for options including the likes of Tizen, WebOS, Android and Vidaa.