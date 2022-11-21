ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Dad the Bounty Hunter: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the kids action-comedy series

By Ural Garrett
Co-director for Oscar-winning short Hair Love Everett Downing Jr. and Clarence writer Patrick Harpin team up as the creators for 10-part animated series My Dad the Bounty Hunter . The duo also serve as executive producers for Netflix 's kid-friendly sci-fi action-comedy. My Dad the Bounty Hunter follows siblings Lisa and Sean who find out that their seemingly normal father has a side-gig that's a bit out of this world.

Discovered to be the toughest bounty hunter in the galaxy, the brother and sister team get caught up in their father's wild adventures ranging from fighting aliens to surviving the unpredictableness of outer space.

Featuring boldly colorful CG-animation, a Saturday morning cartoon feel and mainly Black-led voice cast, the series continues Netflix's run of content that lends more toward inclusivity. This includes other animated series including Karma’s World , Motown Magic and Ada Twist, Scientist .

Here is everything you need to know about My Dad the Bounty Hunter .

My Dad the Bounty Hunter release date

My Dad the Bounty Hunter releases Thursday, February 9, in the US exclusively through Netflix. The series hits the video streaming platform in other territories sometime soon after.

My Dad the Bounty Hunter cast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f5xIU_0jIjuiff00

Priah Ferguson, Jecobi Swan and Laz Alonso in My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

The Boys star Laz Alonso plays Terry, an earthly father who moonlights as an intergalactic bounty hunter known as Sabo Brok. Priah Feguson, star of Netflix's Stranger Things , alongside Home Economics star Jecobi Swain star as the sibling duo Lisa and Sean. Insecure actress Yvonne Orji and Yvette Nicole Brown of Community fame also star.

Rounding out the cast includes Leslie Uggams ( Deadpool) , Jim Rash ( Community ) and Rob Riggle ( The Daily Show ).

My Dad the Bounty Hunter plot

Here is the official synopsis from Netflix:

" My Dad the Bounty Hunter is an animated action-comedy series following close-knit siblings Lisa and Sean, who stow away on their dad's latest work trip, hoping to finally get some quality time together. Little do they know Dad's been keeping a secret from them — he's actually the toughest bounty hunter in the galaxy! Launched into the surprise space adventure of a lifetime, Lisa and Sean discover that their seemingly average dad's job is anything but boring. Dodging dangerous aliens, robots and laser fights galore, family bonding time becomes much more than they bargained for as they try to help their dad in pursuit of his toughest fugitive yet. With his kids along for the ride, Dad must show up for them when they need it most — and they'd better make it home before Mom finds out!"

My Dad the Bounty Hunter trailer

Watch the My Dad the Bounty Hunter trailer right here.

My Dad the Bounty Hunter creators

My Dad the Bounty Hunter co-creators Downing Jr. and Harpin represent significantly different backgrounds in animation.

Downing Jr. has a two decade history working as an animator on Pixar movies, including Up and Toy Story 3, before linking with Matthew A. Cherry and Bruce W. Smith for Hair Love .

Meanwhile, Harpin’s carrer in animation started as a storyboard artist on movies ranging from Ice Age: Continental Drift to The Emoji Movie.

How to watch My Dad the Bounty Hunter

As a Netflix original series, My Dad the Bounty Hunter plays exclusively on the streaming service, which of course means that you have to be a subscriber to watch.

There are more subscription options for Netflix now with the introduction of Netflix with Ads .

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

