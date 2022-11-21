Micah Parsons 'Never Had This Kind of Pain'; Cowboys Injury Update

"I felt like everyone on the line just kind of fell on my leg," Micah Parsons says. "I've never had that (pain) before.” But … OK for Cowboys vs. Giants?

FRISCO - Almost everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in their "perfect'' 40-3 victory at Minnesota , with the only possible way to bring down the thrill of it all is to have a headline-grabbing injury situation.

Do the Cowboys have that with Micah Parsons?

"I just got rolled up,” Parsons said of a leg issue that caused him to briefly exit the game. “I felt like everyone on the line just kind of fell on my leg … It was a quick shot – I've never had that (pain) before.”

Oh-oh …

“But my health is great,” Micah added. “The knee is cool, definitely in a positive manner."

Parsons set the tone early here with a strip-sack. And … . He also recorded a second sack, giving him 10 for the season. Parsons now has five multi-sack games this year. ... and Dallas' 42 sacks leads the NFL.

The Cowboys recorded seven sacks against Minnesota while also clogging up Dalvin Cook and the Vikings ground game … with the same sort of effort - and the availability of Micah - needed to conquer Saquon Barkley and the Giants, this week’s Thanksgiving visitors to AT&T Stadium.

