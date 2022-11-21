ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Micah Parsons 'Never Had This Kind of Pain'; Cowboys Injury Update

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cFDSj_0jIjuhmw00

"I felt like everyone on the line just kind of fell on my leg," Micah Parsons says. "I've never had that (pain) before.” But … OK for Cowboys vs. Giants?

FRISCO - Almost everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in their "perfect'' 40-3 victory at Minnesota , with the only possible way to bring down the thrill of it all is to have a headline-grabbing injury situation.

Do the Cowboys have that with Micah Parsons?

"I just got rolled up,” Parsons said of a leg issue that caused him to briefly exit the game. “I felt like everyone on the line just kind of fell on my leg … It was a quick shot – I've never had that (pain) before.”

Oh-oh …

“But my health is great,” Micah added. “The knee is cool, definitely in a positive manner."

Parsons set the tone early here with a strip-sack. And … . He also recorded a second sack, giving him 10 for the season. Parsons now has five multi-sack games this year. ... and Dallas' 42 sacks leads the NFL.

The Cowboys recorded seven sacks against Minnesota while also clogging up Dalvin Cook and the Vikings ground game … with the same sort of effort - and the availability of Micah - needed to conquer Saquon Barkley and the Giants, this week’s Thanksgiving visitors to AT&T Stadium.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 38

Roper 2020
4d ago

it was a pain in your stomach from laughing at the vikings for three hours.

Reply(1)
27
Themod
3d ago

He is a thoroughbred, young, strong, he will be aright.

Reply
20
El Pajaro
3d ago

Will see what the ‘boys do!’ That owner is a great business man-what he isn’t is a coach which he needs to not step in. Yes it’s his team I get it. There will never be a successful coach there due to Jerry. If the boys make to the playoffs that’s good don’t see them going to the main one though

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
atozsports.com

If the Dallas Cowboys are Serious, they Must Make this Change Now

If there’s one thing the Dallas Cowboys will continue to rule, it’s headlines. And there has been nothing short of them this week. From a blowout win in Minnesota, to a game versus the Giants for more than second place in the NFC East. And now, Jerry Jones is once again at the forefront of the headlines.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

We're getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL regular season which means the playoffs are right around the corner. The top teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and media pundits are getting excited about potential Super Bowl matchups. Stephen A. Smith, who's...
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
28K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy