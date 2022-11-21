ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All these Nintendo Switch games are now under £20 in Amazon's Black Friday sale

By Robert Jones
 2 days ago

If you've got a Nintendo Switch and are looking for games to play this winter holiday season then Amazon's Black Friday sale is well worth a look right now.

That's because it has a bunch of great Nintendo Switch games available for under £20.

The games on offer include the top-tier versus fighter Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate,  the awesome value Lego Harry Potter Collection, classic third-person Lightsaber swinger Star Wars Jedi Knight, visually stunning platformer Child of Light Ultimate Edition, and adrenaline-pumping action-adventure Darksiders, among many more.

To view all these sub-£20 Nintendo Switch games, which are among the best Black Friday deals we've seen on games this year, follow the link above, or for a curated selection from T3's deal hunters then read on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P2rHc_0jIjuTNe00

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate: £19.95 , now £16.89 at Amazon
This discount will see fighting game fans shout "GET OVER HERE! And into my shopping cart", as bloody and epic versus fighter Mortal Kombat 11 falls to £16.89. The Ultimate edition comes with all DLC, too. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CspeB_0jIjuTNe00

Lego Harry Potter Collection: £34.99 , now £16.79 at Amazon
If you like Harry Potter then this collection brings together both Years 1-4 and Years 5-7, as well as all released DLC, in one title. So much Potter! View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QHfih_0jIjuTNe00

Darksiders 3: £24.99 , now £14.87 at Amazon
This hack-and-slash action adventure is filled with crazy monsters and even crazier weapons and super powers. Gamers play as FURY as she tracks down the Seven Deadly Sins. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMwWG_0jIjuTNe00

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: £19.99 , now £14.99 at Amazon
The now classic over-the-top, turn-based strategy adventure featuring Mario and the cretinous rabbit-like Rabbids. Silly and fun, with refreshingly slower pacing. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vG4kh_0jIjuTNe00

Lego Jurassic World: £34.99 , now £16.89 at Amazon
The traditional Lego game goodness gets spliced together with the Hollywood blockbuster Jurassic World, with plenty of funny and action-filled results. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dyyeP_0jIjuTNe00

Child of Light Ultimate Edition: £13.99 , now £11.89 at Amazon
A gorgeous 2D indie platformer that sees the gamer jump into the shoes of Aurora, who must navigate the lost fairytale continent of Lemuria. View Deal

As we note in our Nintendo Switch review , as well as our Nintendo Switch Lite review and our Nintendo Switch OLED review , it really is the games that make the Big N's current gaming platform such a winner. There's just such a wealth of amazing games across all genres to play on Switch that it's a pleasure to build a library of games and then play them.

And now, thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale, gamers can bag some bargains for themselves or friends or family to play over the winter holiday season.

Still looking for a Nintendo Switch OLED? Well, to see today's best prices on the console check out the deal chart below.

Community Policy