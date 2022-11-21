ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the best dehumidifier deal in the Black Friday sales

By Mat Gallagher
 2 days ago

Right now in the UK the weather is pretty wet and cold. That can lead to dampness in your home and the best way to avoid it is with a dehumidifier. The best dehumidifiers can take litres of water out of the air of your home and also help to dry your clothes quicker.

As these wonderful devices are so in demand this time of year, finding one in stock is problematic. So finding one discounted among the best Black Friday deals is pretty rare. There are a few models listed with discounts on Amazon and Appliances Direct but nothing that really stands out.

This deal on B&Q however, is actually a good one. The Blyss 16L dehumidifier is reduced from £170 down to just £100. That's a saving of 41% and a great price for a model that comes with a 2.4-litre tank, two speeds and a 16-litre a day extraction rate.

The slight downside is there's no delivery on this model, so you have to collect it from your local B&Q store. However, they do seem to be in stock and it means no waiting around for that delivery van.

Blyss 16L dehumidifier, was £170 , now £100 at B&Q

This model comes with a 2.4-litre tank, two speeds and a 16-litre per day extraction.

