ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Food truck Thanksgiving

Authorities removed a car from a home in west Omaha while conducting a search for Cari Allen. Nebraska Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt shared a snapshot of the state’s education status — where it is and where it needs to go. Douglas County deputies conduct search at missing Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Fire causes $60,500 in damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire was extinguished quickly but caused damage Wednesday morning. It happened Wednesday around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 36th and Redick Avenues. A resident and their dog made it out safely. Omaha Fire crews made quick work of the flames. It was determined...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Pedestrian killed in Omaha Wednesday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Omaha. Omaha Police say 34-year-old Victor Paiz-Tercero was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road near South 24th and Oak Street Wednesday. Officers responded around 6:58 p.m. Paiz-Tercero was sent to UNMC and later...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

2 injured in overnight Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash early Thursday morning injured two people. Two people went to the hospital with serious injuries after an early morning crash that involved two vehicles. It happened around 1 a.m. on 90th and Blondo. This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha business owners see growth potential for Leavenworth corridor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, a stretch along the east end of the Leavenworth Street corridor has been labeled as run-down, underserved and challenging. But there are business owners who now see that neighborhood as an opportunity to grow business. Wendy Pivonka moved her legend Comics and Coffee to...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Valo Wellness Spa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Valo Wellness Spa about taking an encompassing approach to wellness and helping each client find the wellness lifestyle that best suits their needs. Find out more about their Wellness Playground in today’s interview!
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

No trash collection for Omaha residents on Thanksgiving

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha residents should take note of the trash collection schedule for this week. Omaha Public Works says there will be no garbage, yard waste or recyclable material collection on Thanksgiving. Collections will be on the regular schedule throughout the rest of the week, with materials needing...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha church makes mission trip to South Dakota reservation

Cooler Thanksgiving with a warm up to end the week. Douglas County authorities continue search for missing Omaha woman. Authorities removed a car from a home in west Omaha while conducting a search for Cari Allen. Omaha food truck feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving. Updated: 9 hours ago. Wonton Jon's Food...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Thanksgiving travel at Omaha airport reaching pre-pandemic numbers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A flood of travelers at Eppley Airfield were trying to make it out of Omaha on Wednesday to arrive in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Mary Ramos is one of those travelers. She is happy her family doesn’t have to drive twenty hours this year from Omaha to Sacramento for Thanksgiving.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Douglas County authorities continue search for missing Omaha woman

Eleven members went on a mission of mercy to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota to help the Lakota Sioux make it through the winter ahead. Cooler Thanksgiving with a warm up to end the week. Omaha food truck feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving. Updated: 12 hours ago. Wonton...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha runners take part in Thanksgiving races

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday morning hundreds of people got their work out in before Thanksgiving dinner. Runners and walkers got an early start at two Thanksgiving races. Dressed with tutus around their waists and turkeys on their heads, more than 2,000 people ran in the Bank of America Omaha Turkey Trot 5K.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Van donated to help transport hundreds of Omaha kids for after-school programs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Leaders at Abide Omaha are excited because they know how much keys to a free van could ignite change in the community. “We know when we work with families, we know it is very difficult for families to have transportation in North Omaha,” said Joey McKernan, the executive director of Abide Omaha. “The nonprofit works to strengthen the community and provide resources to families.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha’s Open Door Mission hosts annual Thanksgiving banquet

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Open Door Mission held its Thanksgiving banquet. They serve anyone in the community in need of a hot meal this holiday. On Thursday, they served Thanksgiving brunch with omelets made to order, bacon and biscuits. Anyone was welcome. It’s the shelter’s annual event, made possible...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy