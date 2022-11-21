Read full article on original website
Food truck Thanksgiving
Authorities removed a car from a home in west Omaha while conducting a search for Cari Allen. Nebraska Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt shared a snapshot of the state’s education status — where it is and where it needs to go. Douglas County deputies conduct search at missing Omaha...
Omaha Fire causes $60,500 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire was extinguished quickly but caused damage Wednesday morning. It happened Wednesday around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 36th and Redick Avenues. A resident and their dog made it out safely. Omaha Fire crews made quick work of the flames. It was determined...
Pedestrian killed in Omaha Wednesday evening
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Omaha. Omaha Police say 34-year-old Victor Paiz-Tercero was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road near South 24th and Oak Street Wednesday. Officers responded around 6:58 p.m. Paiz-Tercero was sent to UNMC and later...
2 injured in overnight Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash early Thursday morning injured two people. Two people went to the hospital with serious injuries after an early morning crash that involved two vehicles. It happened around 1 a.m. on 90th and Blondo. This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4 of the search for 43-year-old Cari Allen. “We are constantly searching based on tips that we receive,” Douglas...
Omaha business owners see growth potential for Leavenworth corridor
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, a stretch along the east end of the Leavenworth Street corridor has been labeled as run-down, underserved and challenging. But there are business owners who now see that neighborhood as an opportunity to grow business. Wendy Pivonka moved her legend Comics and Coffee to...
Omaha Everyday: Valo Wellness Spa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Valo Wellness Spa about taking an encompassing approach to wellness and helping each client find the wellness lifestyle that best suits their needs. Find out more about their Wellness Playground in today’s interview!
Fremont County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office to particpate in rural traffic safety project
SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Sheriff’s Office in Fremont County will soon begin a new effort focused on rural traffic safety. It’s called the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project. Five counties in Iowa are participating. The goal is to increase traffic safety on rural roads. The Fremont...
Owner of Omaha food truck hopes to feed hundreds of families free of charge this Thanksgiving
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s quite the Thanksgiving feat feeding hundreds of people for turkey day. But one local man and his girlfriend have been doing this for years. “It snowballed into something much bigger than what we intended it to be initially for sure,” said Won Ton Jon, the owner of Wonton Jon’s Food Truck.
No trash collection for Omaha residents on Thanksgiving
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha residents should take note of the trash collection schedule for this week. Omaha Public Works says there will be no garbage, yard waste or recyclable material collection on Thanksgiving. Collections will be on the regular schedule throughout the rest of the week, with materials needing...
Omaha church makes mission trip to South Dakota reservation
Omaha family feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving to ‘pay it forward’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Putting food on the table for Thanksgiving can be a daunting task for many families, but a metro man has made it his mission to help those who may find themselves in a tough spot. Each year on Thanksgiving, Rob and Katie Patterson, who got married...
Thanksgiving travel at Omaha airport reaching pre-pandemic numbers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A flood of travelers at Eppley Airfield were trying to make it out of Omaha on Wednesday to arrive in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Mary Ramos is one of those travelers. She is happy her family doesn’t have to drive twenty hours this year from Omaha to Sacramento for Thanksgiving.
Douglas County authorities continue search for missing Omaha woman
Omaha runners take part in Thanksgiving races
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday morning hundreds of people got their work out in before Thanksgiving dinner. Runners and walkers got an early start at two Thanksgiving races. Dressed with tutus around their waists and turkeys on their heads, more than 2,000 people ran in the Bank of America Omaha Turkey Trot 5K.
Van donated to help transport hundreds of Omaha kids for after-school programs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Leaders at Abide Omaha are excited because they know how much keys to a free van could ignite change in the community. “We know when we work with families, we know it is very difficult for families to have transportation in North Omaha,” said Joey McKernan, the executive director of Abide Omaha. “The nonprofit works to strengthen the community and provide resources to families.
Omaha Holiday Lights festival kicks off Thursday evening at Gene Leahy Mall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Holiday Lights festival is returning to the Gene Leahy Mall for the first time since 2018. The Thanksgiving lighting ceremony signifies the start of the holiday season in Omaha. It’s happening Thursday night at the Gene Leahy Mall at 6 p.m. This is...
Omaha’s Open Door Mission hosts annual Thanksgiving banquet
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Open Door Mission held its Thanksgiving banquet. They serve anyone in the community in need of a hot meal this holiday. On Thursday, they served Thanksgiving brunch with omelets made to order, bacon and biscuits. Anyone was welcome. It’s the shelter’s annual event, made possible...
6 First Alert Traffic: Rollover crash on I-80 slows Omaha traffic along I-680
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 80 affected evening commuters near the I-680 interchange as well on Tuesday. The driver involved in the one-car crash was rattled but not injured. The crash happened near 108th Street at about 5:20 p.m., resulting in lane closures on eastbound...
Omaha area crash victim applauds new all-way stop at Highway 275 and West Dodge
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A dangerous intersection just west of Omaha got a major safety boost Monday. For one driver it’s welcome but a little late. For decades, signs told stopped drivers on West Dodge to watch for through traffic on Highway 275, but not everyone heeded the warning.
