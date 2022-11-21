ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jameson Williams Is Back

By John Maakaron
 4 days ago

The Detroit Lions just got great news about their 2022 first-round draft pick.

The Detroit Lions announced on Monday that wideout Jameson Williams will return to practice this week, ahead of the team's Week 12 game against the Buffalo Bills.

“I would say probably after Thanksgiving sometime, would be the best way (to explain it). I think that’s tentatively what we’re looking at. I don’t know if that would be the Jacksonville week or the week after. It could be next week," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said last week. "We’re not doing a ton, but he’s close. It certainly won’t be this week. I don’t see him playing, there again, before Thanksgiving. But, we’ll see where it goes. He’s progressing. There’s no setback.”

While the speedy wideout will return to practice, his debut on the field is likely several weeks away, as he still needs to get acclimated to Detroit's offense.

Drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Williams could provide a nice boost for Detroit's offense.

This season, DJ Chark, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds have all missed game action.

As a result, the team's offense has not reached anywhere near its potential this season.

Without the presence of a deep threat, Campbell's offense has relied upon the run to stay in games and to set up the pass.

Credit should be given to both Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy, as they both have been targeted in the passing game with a decent amount of success.

