Epilepsy: People With Multiple Sclerosis May Be at High Risk
A systemic review analysis evaluated associations between epilepsy and seizures in people with multiple sclerosis (MS). Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an independent risk factor for both incident and prevalent epilepsy, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis. The findings were published in Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders. MS is the...
Certain CSF Biomarker May Foretell Nusinersen Response in Children With SMA
Using data from patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 1 and 2, researchers observed that chitotriosidase 1 levels in cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) changed over time after treatment with nusinersen, suggesting that the change could be indicative of treatment response. A certain biomarker in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) may be...
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
Persistent Asthma Associated With Cardiovascular Risk Factor
An analysis of data from the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis suggests that adults with asthma may have higher levels of carotid artery plaque, which is associated with greater risk of heart attack or stroke. Adults with asthma may be at higher risk of heart attack or stroke due to an...
Sleep-Disordered Breathing Associated With Increased Risk of Postoperative Atrial Fibrillation
A meta-analysis found that postoperative atrial fibrillation was associated with sleep-disordered breathing in patients who underwent cardiac surgery. Patients who underwent cardiac surgery were at an increased risk of having postoperative atrial fibrillation (POAF) if they had sleep-disordered breathing (SDB), according to a new review published in Annals of Medicine.
COVID-19 May Increase Risk of Seizures After Infection, Study Finds
Compared with patients who have influenza infection, people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have a higher risk of epilepsy and seizures, according to a new study. People who are infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that leads to COVID-19, are more likely to develop seizures or epilepsy in 6 months than people who have an influenza infection, according to a recent study published online in Neurology.
Early Lung Cancer Screening Program Dramatically Increases Survival Rates
A recent study stresses the importance of routine CT screening for improving lung cancer survival outcomes. Despite progression in targeted therapy and immunotherapy treatments, the best tool to fight cancer deaths is early diagnosis through low-dose CT screening prior to symptoms, according to findings of a 20-year international study. Lung...
Dr Nancy Reau on How to Educate Providers on Liver Disease Guidelines
Nancy Reau, MD, section chief of hepatology at Rush University Medical Center, elaborates on how to improve provider knowledge on liver disease guidelines. When discussing survey results showing providers have varying awareness and understanding on guidelines for chronic liver disease, Nancy Reau, MD, section chief of hepatology at Rush University Medical Center, talks about how to improve their understanding.
Arrhythmia History Linked to Adverse Pregnancy Outcomes
Study authors initiated this study because of a lack of data on arrhythmia trends among pregnant women who have been hospitalized for delivery, accounting for their age, comorbidities, and obesity status. The incidence of pregnancy-related complications was higher among a cohort of pregnant patients hospitalized for delivery who had a...
Emphasizing Urgent Treatment and Guideline-Directed Therapies for Patients with LN
Jorge Larranaga, MD: The urgency to treat in lupus nephritis is of utmost importance. Time is nephron survival. We recognize that lupus nephritis can lead to a 45-fold increase in kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. We also recognize that the involvement of lupus nephritis can lead to significant cardiovascular complications: about an 8-fold increase of myocardial infarctions and a 4-fold increase in myocardial death, all associated with the risk of proteinuria and renal involvement. In addition to this, hospitalizations, the length of stay, the cost, and the complications associated with patients with lupus in a hospital setting lead to even more complicated status than the disease itself.
Disease Progression of LN from SLE
Alvin Wells, MD, PhD: Lupus can affect many aspects of the body, including the scalp, skin, kidneys, heart, and lungs. Some patients have kidney involvement at the time of diagnosis of lupus. One way we tell is by doing a blood test to look for elevation of the creatinine, and then we do a urine test to look for protein in the urine, or proteinuria. The data show that of every 3 patients with lupus who present for the first time to a rheumatology clinic, 1 will have lupus nephritis. That triggers us to start aggressive therapy so that we don’t let that patient progress to end-stage renal disease, which essentially means dialysis. Unfortunately, if patients have lupus nephritis, they’re 45 times more likely to get kidney disease than a patient without lupus nephritis. That’s a bad sign.
Dr Brett King: The Algorithm of Treating Vitiligo Is Not Straightforward
A new awareness of vitiligo and new treatments coming to market is providing a multitude of options for treating the disease, said Brett King, MD, PhD, associate professor of dermatology, Yale School of Medicine. The complicated nature of vitiligo, and the different ways it may present on patients, means treatment...
Pemigatinib Improves OS in FGFR2-Altered Cholangiocarcinoma
A survival benefit was elicited with the use of pemigatinib when used for patients with previously treated advanced cholangiocarcinoma who had an FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement. This article originally appeared on Targeted Oncology. Pemigatinib (Pemazyre) showed a strong survival benefit in patients with previously treated advanced cholangiocarcinoma who had an...
Nirmatrelvir-Ritonavir Shows Safety, Efficacy in Real-world Study of High-risk COVID-19 Patients
The retrospective study evaluated outcomes in patients prescribed nirmatrelvir-ritonavir, as well as the management of drug interactions by clinical pharmacists prescribing the regimen. Combination nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (Paxlovid) showed safety and efficacy in high-risk patients with COVID-19 in a real-world observational study. The findings were published in the Journal of the American...
Dr Jason Ezra Hawkes on Advances in Clinical Research and Gaps in Knowledge for Atopic Dermatitis
Jason Ezra Hawkes, MD, MS, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and associate professor of dermatology at the University of California Davis in Sacramento, spoke on how clinical studies in atopic dermatitis (AD) are increasingly investigating topics that remain unknown for disease management, including primary vs secondary failures and AD pathophysiology across different ethnic groups.
50 Easy Ways to Be a Healthier Person
The new year is around the corner and many Americans are already thinking of what their resolutions will be. Chances are they will have something to do with leading a healthier lifestyle. Getting healthier is a popular goal but with the country firmly in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic for two years, it has […]
Long-Acting Injectables Promote PrEP Access, Adherence, Says Dr Tam Phan
Tam C. Phan, PharmD, AAHIVP, assistant professor of clinical pharmacy, USC School of Pharmacy, talks about how HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) therapies in the pipeline address disparities in patient access and adherence. Tam C. Phan, PharmD, AAHIVP, assistant professor of clinical pharmacy, USC School of Pharmacy, talks about how HIV...
Low-Calorie Ketogenic Diet Improved Body Composition, Gut Microbiota Profile in T2D
Different dietary approaches were able to improve the state of health in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D), with very-low-calorie ketogenic diets demonstrating better results on gut microbiota profile. Gut microbiota (GM) profile was affected by dietary approaches, namely a very-low-calorie ketogenic diet (VLCKD), in patients with type 2 diabetes...
What We’re Reading: Global Oral Health Status Report; Predictive Value of Cholesterol Varies by Race; Disparities for People With Impaired Vision
A report from the World Health Organization highlights the global burden of oral diseases; study shows the predictive value of a “good” cholesterol level varies between Black and White patients; CDC report suggests people with impaired vision are not receiving proper health care. WHO Report Folds in Universal...
Pandemic Leads to Shifting Care, Increasing Spotlight, on At-Home Hospitalization
A new report highlights the role at-home care played for geriatric patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic brought about new flexibility and adaptations in "hospital-at-home" care for elderly patients, and the resulting model could be a meaningful way to optimize resources and curb health care costs. Those are...
