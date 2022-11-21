Alvin Wells, MD, PhD: Lupus can affect many aspects of the body, including the scalp, skin, kidneys, heart, and lungs. Some patients have kidney involvement at the time of diagnosis of lupus. One way we tell is by doing a blood test to look for elevation of the creatinine, and then we do a urine test to look for protein in the urine, or proteinuria. The data show that of every 3 patients with lupus who present for the first time to a rheumatology clinic, 1 will have lupus nephritis. That triggers us to start aggressive therapy so that we don’t let that patient progress to end-stage renal disease, which essentially means dialysis. Unfortunately, if patients have lupus nephritis, they’re 45 times more likely to get kidney disease than a patient without lupus nephritis. That’s a bad sign.

