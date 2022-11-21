Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Wisconsin BBB offers safety tips when holiday shopping on TikTok
MILWAUKEE — As the shopping season continues to ramp up this holiday season, the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin is reminding people to be mindful when shopping on social media. According to Adweek, 49% of TikTok users reported purchasing something they saw on the app. Last year, TikTok started...
Bay News 9
Turkey shortage is driving up prices this Thanksgiving
MT. ULLA, N.C. — A shortage of birds because of avian influenza and inflation is contributing to the increasing prices of turkeys this season. Avian influenza has killed 49 million birds this year. Increasing costs in feed, fuel and production are also driving turkey costs this season. Evans Family...
Bay News 9
If you like pumpkin pie, you care about the weather in this town
Illinois isn’t just the Land of Lincoln; it could also be called the Land of Pumpkins. The state grows more than a quarter of the pumpkin crop in the U.S. and the USDA says most of that becomes food products. Farmers around one particular Illinois town are likely the...
Bay News 9
Thanksgiving travel and when to avoid the crowds
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida is expected to surpass Thanksgiving travel by car last year by at least 50,000 motorists. With gas prices falling, AAA Motor Club Southeast expects 2.7 million Floridians to travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving this year. What You Need To Know. AAA: 2.7...
Bay News 9
Bangor Daily News: 5 figures show Maine’s cooling 2022 housing market
The Maine housing market has shown signs of cooling in 2022, with far fewer single-family homes for sale in October compared with the previous year and some big wins for sellers. Here are five figures showing the ups and downs of the housing market. 14,454. That is the number of...
Bay News 9
Florida linemen head to Guatemala to install power in a remote village
A team of volunteer linemen from five of Florida’s electric cooperatives will be heading to Guatemala at the end of the month, to install power lines and connect electricity to 30 homes in a remote village. What You Need To Know. Volunteer linemen from five of Florida’s electric cooperatives...
Bay News 9
Wilbur-by-the-Sea tradition lives on for family after storm damage
With the holidays in full swing, many families along the coast are still thinking about the devastating impacts left behind by recent storms. Many beachside homes in Volusia County were severely damaged by Hurricane Nicole. For Chad Hoge and his family, spending Thanksgiving at his mother's Wilbur-by-the-Sea home is yearly...
Bay News 9
Officials say wrong-way driving is becoming a problem in Central Florida
Experts say wrong-way driving is becoming a serious problem on the roads in Central Florida. Data show there have been more than 350 wrong-way crashes so far in Central Florida this year. Experts say wrong-way crashes often occur when a driver is impaired, distracted, drowsy or confused. FDOT and CFX...
Bay News 9
Black doulas in Florida are addressing maternal and infant health disparities
ORLANDO, Fla. — During a prenatal appointment in late October, Keshia Lockett sat down with Brittany Castro and her husband Anthony to chat with the couple about what they could expect when Brittany went into labor. What You Need To Know. Research suggests that having a doula, a person...
Bay News 9
Fine of $250K leveled in Florida amusement park death
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The operator of an Orlando amusement park ride from which a Missouri teenager fell to his death should pay a $250,000 fine and can never hold a ride permit in Florida again, state officials said Tuesday. Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from...
Bay News 9
Police say 6 dead in Virginia Walmart shooting, Myakka residents struggle to rebuild after Hurricane Ian and Ferg's Sports Bar celebrates 30 years
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. We'll see some leftover showers for this morning with gradual clearing in the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s. More breaks of sun are possible later in the day with partly cloudy skies at night. Lows...
Bay News 9
Police say 6 people and assailant dead in shooting at Virginia Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Police say 6 people and assailant dead in shooting at Virginia Walmart. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
