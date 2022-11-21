ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Bay News 9

Wisconsin BBB offers safety tips when holiday shopping on TikTok

MILWAUKEE — As the shopping season continues to ramp up this holiday season, the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin is reminding people to be mindful when shopping on social media. According to Adweek, 49% of TikTok users reported purchasing something they saw on the app. Last year, TikTok started...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bay News 9

Turkey shortage is driving up prices this Thanksgiving

MT. ULLA, N.C. — A shortage of birds because of avian influenza and inflation is contributing to the increasing prices of turkeys this season. Avian influenza has killed 49 million birds this year. Increasing costs in feed, fuel and production are also driving turkey costs this season. Evans Family...
MOUNT ULLA, NC
Bay News 9

If you like pumpkin pie, you care about the weather in this town

Illinois isn’t just the Land of Lincoln; it could also be called the Land of Pumpkins. The state grows more than a quarter of the pumpkin crop in the U.S. and the USDA says most of that becomes food products. Farmers around one particular Illinois town are likely the...
MORTON, IL
Bay News 9

Thanksgiving travel and when to avoid the crowds

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida is expected to surpass Thanksgiving travel by car last year by at least 50,000 motorists. With gas prices falling, AAA Motor Club Southeast expects 2.7 million Floridians to travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving this year. What You Need To Know. AAA: 2.7...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Wilbur-by-the-Sea tradition lives on for family after storm damage

With the holidays in full swing, many families along the coast are still thinking about the devastating impacts left behind by recent storms. Many beachside homes in Volusia County were severely damaged by Hurricane Nicole. For Chad Hoge and his family, spending Thanksgiving at his mother's Wilbur-by-the-Sea home is yearly...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Officials say wrong-way driving is becoming a problem in Central Florida

Experts say wrong-way driving is becoming a serious problem on the roads in Central Florida. Data show there have been more than 350 wrong-way crashes so far in Central Florida this year. Experts say wrong-way crashes often occur when a driver is impaired, distracted, drowsy or confused. FDOT and CFX...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Fine of $250K leveled in Florida amusement park death

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The operator of an Orlando amusement park ride from which a Missouri teenager fell to his death should pay a $250,000 fine and can never hold a ride permit in Florida again, state officials said Tuesday. Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from...
ORLANDO, FL

