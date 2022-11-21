Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
University President-elect Sunil Kumar tours campuses, speaks to studentsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Public utility to pipe water to residents of 'Gasland' town
SPRINGVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A new water line will deliver something that residents of a rural Pennsylvania community have gone without for the last 14 years — a clean, reliable supply of drinking water — after a public utility on Tuesday released the first details of a plan to mitigate the damage that a gas driller is charged with causing.
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. November 22, 2022. Here’s America in a snapshot: The nation is still recovering from a global calamity and the political times are contentious with debates over isolation and immigration restrictions. The possibility of a railway strike concerns the nation, while on the other side of the world, the specter of Russia grows ominous …
Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania
Wilkes-Barre Citizens' Voice. November 21, 2022. Editorial: Democrats’ state House win significant. The surprising success of Democrats in capturing control of the Pennsylvania state House signals a change in direction and philosophy for state policymaking. Democrats won 102 seats in the 203-member House in the Nov. 8 election and...
Fire guts large commercial building in Los Angeles area
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (AP) — A raging fire gutted a large commercial building in Southern California early Tuesday. The blaze began outdoors before dawn and spread to a 200-by-100-foot (60-by-30-meter) building in Huntington Park, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Copyright...
Michele Jolin and Lisa Morrison Butler: ‘Boring’ won in the midterms. That’s good news for better government.
As he stumped for reelection in a yellow school bus, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers reminded voters that four years after he’d pledged to “fix the damn roads,” the state had paved and patched more than 5,000 miles of roads after pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into transportation projects.
New Mexico's top finance official to retire
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Deborah Romero, the head of New Mexico’s Department of Finance and Administration, will retire in December, marking the end of a career in state government that has spanned nearly 50 years. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office announced Romero's upcoming retirement on Tuesday.
Georgia promises all to get food aid money by Thanksgiving
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials promise to provide full benefits to a number of people who have not received food assistance aid for weeks or even months because of bureaucratic problems. State officials can't say how many people have failed to get their benefits because of a delay in...
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star Tribune. November 16, 2022. Quality contenders are in short supply, and too many Minnesota elections are one-horse races. Increasingly, Minnesota voters are encountering ballots with too-few options. They’re used to seeing only one candidate in judicial races. Still, there’s a bigger problem with a lack of quality competition — or no competition at all — in a growing number of local contests.
Editorial Roundup: New York
Albany Times Union. November 20, 2022. Kathy Hochul promised transparency. Why are her agencies stonewalling or slow-rolling auditors and the public?. Gov. Kathy Hochul should know better than most people about the need for openness in government. It was her predecessor’s secretive ways that helped destroy his political career.
Man won't face death if convicted of slayings of 8 in Ohio
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A man charged in the 2016 slayings of eight members of a family in southern Ohio will not face the death penalty if convicted. Closing arguments are scheduled next week in the Pike County trial of 31-year-old George Wagner IV. He was arrested along with three of his relatives more than two years after seven members of the Rhoden family and the fiancee of one of them were shot to death in several different locations in August 2016.
Whitmer appoints first Black woman to Michigan's top court
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Kyra Harris Bolden will become the first Black woman to serve on the Michigan Supreme Court, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday, choosing a young lawyer who lost a close election just two weeks ago. Bolden will take the seat of Justice Bridget McCormack, who announced...
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold inauguration on New Year's Day
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will kick off her second term with the new year. A website launched by her administration devoted to inaugural festivities announced a governor's inaugural ball slated for Jan. 1. The site includes a countdown clock until inauguration day. Retired...
Maryland AG overrules racially discriminatory opinions
BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s attorney general announced Monday that he has overruled opinions that upheld or applied unconstitutional racially discriminatory laws. In an opinion addressed to General Assembly leaders, Attorney General Brian Frosh formally overruled the opinions, saying that while changes in the law may have made them unenforceable, “we recognize that the opinions continue to serve as a reminder of the history of racial injustice perpetuated through the legal institutions of our State government.”
