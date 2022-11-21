Read full article on original website
bogalusadailynews.com
No. 17/23 Southeastern Welcomes No. 18/24 Idaho for FCS Playoff Matchup
For the second straight season and third time in the past four years, playoff football returns to Hammond, America, as the No. 17/23 Southeastern Louisiana University football team welcomes No. 18/24 Idaho to Strawberry Stadium for a first round contest in the NCAA FCS playoffs Saturday at 6 p.m. Saturday’s...
Hamilton
James Vernell Hamilton, age 89, and a resident of Franklinton passed away Monday night Nov. 21, 2022 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home. He was retired from Avondale Shipyards and also worked for many years at the bag factory of Crown Zellerbach. James was a true “jack-of all-trades” as he could do any handy-man job, mechanical or electrical work. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy stationed on the U.S.S. Buck during the Korean War. He was a longtime active member of Lawrence Creek Missionary Baptist Church that loved the Lord and was always very strong in his faith. James served his church family as a Sunday School teacher, church clerk and choir director, as he had a great love for gospel music throughout his life. He enjoyed farming his property with beef cattle after having a dairy farm in the years prior. James was forever a loving husband, father and grandfather that cherished the time spent with his family and grandchildren.
Mickenheim
Mr. Leo Mickenheim, Sr., a resident of Bogalusa, La. passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at the age of 98. Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements which are incomplete at this time. To view and sign the guestbook go to pooleritchiefuneralhome.com.
Christmas Parade is on Saturday
The Christmas Preview insert in today’s paper has the incorrect date. The 23rd annual City of Bogalusa Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Nov. 26. “We’re thrilled to be hosting our biggest Christmas Parade to date,” parade spokesperson Kallie Breland said. “We even have a few new additions, including 18 wheelers and our everyone’s fan favorite, Santa. We encourage everyone to come out and visit Christmas in the Park after viewing the parade.”
Christmas Parade moved to Sunday
The 23rd annual City of Bogalusa Christmas Parade, which was scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26 has been moved because of weather. The parade will now take place on Sunday, Nov. 27. “We’re thrilled to be hosting our biggest Christmas Parade to date,” parade spokesperson Kallie Breland said. “We even have...
