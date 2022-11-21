Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service In Evangeline, LouisianaBryan DijkhuizenEvangeline, LA
USPS Suspends Service In These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Eunice News
Eunice Police arrest
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. November 22 Jammar Ceaser, 37, 14900 block of La. 27, DeQuincy. Theft less than $1,000. Amanda Francis, 32, 500 block of Kyries Hebert, Eunice. False communication with intent to cause an emergency response.
Alexandria officer wounds suspect while making arrest
An Alexandria Police officer shot and wounded a suspect this afternoon while attempting to make an arrest.
Youngsville woman killed in Thanksgiving Day homicide
A Youngsville woman was found dead early this morning, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office (SMPSO).
Heartbreaking Thanksgiving As Youngsville Woman Is Found Dead in a Parking Lot
Officials with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office say a Youngsville woman was found dead in a Broussard parking lot.
Deputy arrested for introducing contraband
A Lafayette Parish Correctional Center (LPCC) deputy has been arrested by Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Intelligence Unit for introducing contraband into the LPCC.
Jennings man paralyzed after drive by shooting
A Jennings man is paralyzed and fighting for his life after being shot on his way to work.
Eunice News
St. Landry Parish Sheriff's arrests
The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. November 18 Dominique Trotter, 18, 10000 block of Lawler Highway, Lawtell. Domestic abuse battery (pregnant victim). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Senetra Janea Bryant, 24, 800 block of Jerome Loop, Opelousas. Theft. Arrested by Opelousas Police. Cory Edwards, 32, 700 block of John F. Kennedy Drive,…
kalb.com
Suspects sought for shooting outside Sneaker House in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting on North Mall Drive that occurred on Nov. 23. Cartier Green, 22, and Kennedy Green, 21, are each wanted for four counts of attempted second-degree murder....
Youngsville DOTD worker stabbed to death on I-10, remembered by colleagues
Heartfelt condolences are pouring in for the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Mobile Assistance Patrolman
KLFY.com
2022 Glenn Armentor scholarship recipient who escaped a life of abuse
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – One of this year’s Glenn Armentor full-ride college scholarship recipients is Sara Mendoza, who escaped a life of abuse as a child and is now in her first semester of college. “My name is Sara Mendoza. I’m 18 years old and I went to...
Church Point Police mourn death of officer, funeral arrangement announced
An officer with the Church Point Police Department passed away this morning from medical issues, according to Chief Dale Thibodeaux.
theadvocate.com
Acadiana woman, man dead in suspected early Thanksgiving morning murder-suicide
A Youngsville woman was found dead in a Broussard parking lot early Thursday and her suspected killer was found dead at a home in New Iberia in an suspected murder-suicide, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday around 2:44 a.m. that a...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into ditch in Louisiana
A Louisiana man died after being ejected from his motorcycle Wednesday night.
kalb.com
Suspect arrested after barricading from police on S Louisiana Ave in Bunkie
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - A suspect is in custody after barricading from police on S Louisiana Avenue in Bunkie. The Bunkie Police Department and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office surrounded a home around 3:30 p.m. and actively negotiated with a suspect, trying to get them to surrender. Around 6:45 p.m., police breached the home and found evidence that the suspect was hiding in the attic. Minutes later, the suspect jumped through the porch ceiling in the last chance effort to escape - but was caught and taken into custody.
Plaucheville man dies in Tuesday crash
State Police say he was not wearing his seat belt, and witnesses told troopers that his headlights weren't on.
Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana Black Bear
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited two men and a juvenile for allegedly shooting a Louisiana Black Bear.
Lafayette Parish deputy arrested, charged with bringing drugs into jail
A Lafayette Parish Correctional Center deputy has been arrested and charged with bringing drugs into the jail
DA files petition to remove councilman from office
The petition, filed by District Attorney Chad Pitre, alleges that Councilman Floyd Ford doesn't meet residency requirements any longer.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 21, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 21, 2022. David Louis Fairman Jr., 51, Lake Charles: Failure to perform any work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment; misapplication of contractor payments over $1,000. Charles Darren Sensat, 55, Chalmette: Telephone harassment. Logan Reed Gauthier,...
brproud.com
Person walking bike along Louisiana highway hit, killed by vehicle
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night. LSP confirmed a victim, now identified as 38-year-old Aaron Nathan Washington of Opelousas, died after being hit by a car near the intersection of Hwy 190 and LA 104 Wednesday.
Comments / 0