Eunice, LA

Eunice News

Eunice Police arrest

The following are arrests by Eunice Police. November 22 Jammar Ceaser, 37, 14900 block of La. 27, DeQuincy. Theft less than $1,000. Amanda Francis, 32, 500 block of Kyries Hebert, Eunice. False communication with intent to cause an emergency response.
EUNICE, LA
Eunice News

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's arrests

The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. November 18 Dominique Trotter, 18, 10000 block of Lawler Highway, Lawtell. Domestic abuse battery (pregnant victim). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Senetra Janea Bryant, 24, 800 block of Jerome Loop, Opelousas. Theft. Arrested by Opelousas Police. Cory Edwards, 32, 700 block of John F. Kennedy Drive,…
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Suspects sought for shooting outside Sneaker House in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting on North Mall Drive that occurred on Nov. 23. Cartier Green, 22, and Kennedy Green, 21, are each wanted for four counts of attempted second-degree murder....
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Suspect arrested after barricading from police on S Louisiana Ave in Bunkie

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - A suspect is in custody after barricading from police on S Louisiana Avenue in Bunkie. The Bunkie Police Department and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office surrounded a home around 3:30 p.m. and actively negotiated with a suspect, trying to get them to surrender. Around 6:45 p.m., police breached the home and found evidence that the suspect was hiding in the attic. Minutes later, the suspect jumped through the porch ceiling in the last chance effort to escape - but was caught and taken into custody.
BUNKIE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 21, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 21, 2022. David Louis Fairman Jr., 51, Lake Charles: Failure to perform any work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment; misapplication of contractor payments over $1,000. Charles Darren Sensat, 55, Chalmette: Telephone harassment. Logan Reed Gauthier,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

