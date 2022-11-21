Read full article on original website
Picayune, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Gautier High School football team will have a game with Picayune Memorial High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
bogalusadailynews.com
No. 17/23 Southeastern Welcomes No. 18/24 Idaho for FCS Playoff Matchup
For the second straight season and third time in the past four years, playoff football returns to Hammond, America, as the No. 17/23 Southeastern Louisiana University football team welcomes No. 18/24 Idaho to Strawberry Stadium for a first round contest in the NCAA FCS playoffs Saturday at 6 p.m. Saturday’s...
WLOX
Picayune, Gautier set for rematch in South State title game
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - The 5A South State title game is a rematch of the regular season finale for Picayune and Gautier, as the Maroon Tide host the Gators once again. The Maroon Tide came out on top in overtime 48-42 to cap off the regular season. Now, both squads...
bogalusadailynews.com
Hamilton
James Vernell Hamilton, age 89, and a resident of Franklinton passed away Monday night Nov. 21, 2022 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home. He was retired from Avondale Shipyards and also worked for many years at the bag factory of Crown Zellerbach. James was a true “jack-of all-trades” as he could do any handy-man job, mechanical or electrical work. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy stationed on the U.S.S. Buck during the Korean War. He was a longtime active member of Lawrence Creek Missionary Baptist Church that loved the Lord and was always very strong in his faith. James served his church family as a Sunday School teacher, church clerk and choir director, as he had a great love for gospel music throughout his life. He enjoyed farming his property with beef cattle after having a dairy farm in the years prior. James was forever a loving husband, father and grandfather that cherished the time spent with his family and grandchildren.
Mississippi Press
South State finals feature a rematch and a grudge match
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Gautier will look to avenge an earlier loss to Picayune, while Ocean Springs will look to overcome a longtime nemesis as the two teams seek to claim the South State championship in their respective classifications Friday night. The 10-2 Gators dropped a 48-42 decision to the...
Amarion Tyson's diving interception named high school football National Play of the Week (Nov. 10-12)
The Picayune (Mississippi) linebacker never gave up on a play that looked like it'd be a reception
fox8live.com
St. Tammany powerlifters overcome challenges, take home gold on the international stage
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - It’s a solo sport where competitors push themselves beyond their limits. Three lifts make up a powerlifting competition: Squat, bench and deadlift. You get three attempts for each lift. Three attempts, and that’s it. However, it takes more than muscle to become a world...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Nov. 1-8, 2022: See a list of home and other sales
ABITA OAKS SUBDIVISION, PHASE 2, LOT RC2B: $200,000, Mark & Kasey LLC to Conner Reed King and Natalie Hosch King. HILLCREST SUBDIVISION, LOT 8 , SQUARE 68: $11,000, Tamland Investments Inc. to Deoliveira LLC and Wallber Deoliveira LLC. MONEY HILL PLANTATION ESTATES, LOT 2: $265,000, Money Hill Plantation LLC to...
theadvocate.com
Five from Baton Rouge area, 1 from Belle Chase cited for rallying ducks, says LDWF
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited six people for alleged migratory game bird violations in St. James Parish. LDWF agents were on patrol Saturday when they saw Lance Relle, 25, of Belle Chasse, drive a pickup truck around a pond and firing a shotgun to scare ducks up as five other men hunted them.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
Lottery Confirms $190,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana
Lottery players in Louisiana have continued their string of November wins as we now have confirmation from the Louisiana Lottery that a ticket sold for a game in last night's drawing is worth $190,000 this morning. That means once again a November lottery drawing in Louisiana has produced a winning ticket of $50,000 or more.
calcasieu.info
Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity
Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited six subjects for alleged migratory game bird violations on November 19 in St. James Parish.
Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana black bear
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited two men and a juvenile for allegedly shooting a Louisiana Black Bear.
Man found guilty of aggravated assault during North Shore pickleball game
On Thursday (Nov. 17th) Mississippi native Robert Morrison, age 70, was found guilty by a unanimous 6-person jury of aggravated assault with a firearm.
bogalusadailynews.com
Louisiana House of Representatives honors Raymond “Coach” Blanco, upon his passing
Raymond “Coach” Blanco, husband of the late Kathleen Blanco and former UL Lafayette administrator, passed away on Saturday at the age of 87. He is remembered as Louisiana’s only First Gentleman, having been married to former Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco for more than 55 years, and for his long-standing career, beginning as the head football coach at New Iberia Catholic High, and working as an administrator at UL of Lafayette for 46 years, retiring in 2009. Throughout those years, Blanco, known to all as “Coach”, served as assistant football coach, later dean of students, and finally vice president of student affairs. Coach was also considered a political powerhouse, working alongside his wife during her tenure as Governor from 2004-2008. He was inducted into the Louisiana Political Hall of Fame in 2019.
theadvocate.com
Baker rapper sought for murder, robberies in St. Helena Parish, sheriff says
Deputies with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a Baker rapper accused of robbing and murdering one parish resident and battering and attempting to rob another on Oct. 22, according to a news release. Deputies say Jarman King, 22, has close ties with the St. Helena Parish...
theadvocate.com
Meet Meryl Kennedy, the 34-year-old rice farmer changing the face of Louisiana agriculture
MER ROUGE — Meryl Kennedy’s story begins in a truck, riding with her father around her family’s rice farm as a child growing up in northeast Louisiana. "He loved to take me out there," she recalled. "Drive around for hours and hours." Elton Kennedy loved farming, loved...
brproud.com
Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that enforcement agents cited two persons on November 19 in Plaquemines Parish for alleged migratory game bird infractions. Agents cited Justin Roser, 29, of...
WLOX
Bicyclist dies in Seaway Rd. crash
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man is dead after a crash on Seaway Road Monday night. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says 35-year-old Lester Wayne Luper died in the crash. Switzer says the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Seaway Road, about a quarter mile east of Three Rivers Road. He confirms Luper was riding a bicycle in the eastbound lane when a vehicle, also traveling east, struck him.
