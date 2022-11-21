These are the best Apple Black Friday deals right now

We're seeing some great Apple Black Friday 2022 deals already, even though Black Friday isn't for a few more days (on 25 November). Loads of retailers are offering reduced prices on Apple gear, and you'll find them here.

Apple has had a busy year in 2022, launching the iPhone 14 lineup, new AirPods, a new iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro, MacBooks and the Apple Watch 8. Not only are there great Apple Black Friday deals on previous devices, but surprisingly this year's products are getting amazing cuts, too!

The best deals will appear on Friday but if you can't wait, check out the links below to retailers with amazing offers and browse all of their Apple deals. We'll be updating this live blog with the best Apple Black Friday deals as they happen.

If you're not sure what iPhone or MacBook you want, see our iPhone generations , iPad generations and MacBook guides for help.

Hello Apple fans! Lauren, DCW's Managing Editor (and all-around Apple nerd) here. I wasn't expecting to start talking about Apple deals until Friday, but it looks like retailers across the globe can't wait any longer – Apple Black Friday deals are here!

The early deals we're seeing are pretty impressive (and trust me, I've seen some rubbish ones)! If you can't wait to get involved, there are some cracking discounts around already.

One of the best I've seen so far is over at Best Buy in the US, where you can get $400 off an Apple iPad Pro (2021) – now down to $999.99 .

Apple products don't come cheap (I know that the hard way), but that doesn't mean there aren't deals to be had on the product ecosystem. Whether you want one of the best MacBooks for photo editing , an iPhone for photography or a new iPad for video editing , we've got you covered here.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) Black Friday deals

Apple's latest AirPods Pro for less than $200?! Yes, seriously! If you love streaming on Spotify or Apple Music, now is the time to invest in some of the latest Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) which are down to $199 from $249 in the US, and £239 at John Lewis in the UK.

• US: AirPods Pro (2nd gen): $249 199 at Amazon

• UK: AirPods Pro (2nd gen): £239 £229 at John Lewis

The AirPods Pro 2 produces active noise canceling, personalized spatial audio effects, dynamic head tracking, and adaptive transparency features, and they're included with an efficient and convenient MagSafe charging case.

Apple iPhone Black Friday deals

This year Apple launched the iPhone 14 Pro , iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 . Given that these have just been released, we're seeing the majority of Black Friday iPhone deals on the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and earlier – all excellent camera phones in their own right! Check out the best iPhone s for our top buying advice.

• iPhone 11, 64GB, Black – $299 $199 At Walmart

• iPhone 11, 64GB, Black – £329 at Currys

Apple iPhone 13 Pro (512GB)| £1249 | £1,119

SAVE £130 at Amazon The iPhone 13 Pro is a very well-rounded camera phone. With a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, it includes a cinematic mode to add shallow depth of field to your shots. The Pro camera system has new 12MP Telephoto, Wide, and Ultra Wide cameras; plus that 12MP True Depth front selfie camera. View Deal

Apple iPhone 13 (512GB) Product Red | £1079 | £929.19

SAVE £150 at Amazon With a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, this smartphone has an advanced dual-camera system, Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision, and HDR recording. It's a stunning phone with amazing photography smarts. View Deal

Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022) Black Friday deals

The Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022) is the company's latest and greatest portable MacBook, and we gave it top marks when we reviewed it . This new model is sturdy and stylish, with a crystal clear display and a Magsafe power connector. New it might be, but we're still seeing some great discounts.

• UK: Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022): £1249 £1109 at Very

• US: Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022): $1149 $1049 at Amazon

on this Apple MacBook Pro Laptop with an M2 chip, 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. This MacBook has a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with a backlit keyboard, 1080p HD FaceTime Camera, and superior battery life with power-efficient performance.

Always losing your Apple gear? Get yourself some AirTags! These are discreet little devices that you can attach to anything that you have a tendency to lose. You can then use the Find My app on an iPhone or iPad to locate your missing items. Get a great deal on packs of 4 in the US and UK!

• US: Apple AirTag 4 pack: $99 $79.99 at Amazon

• UK: Apple AirTag 4 pack: £119 £99 at Amazon

MacBook Pro M2 (2022) Black Friday deals

Another stunning MacBook for photo editing (and anything else you want to throw at it), the MacBook Pro M2 (2022) is the fastest 13-inch MacBook Pro ever.

MacBook Pro M2 (2022) Laptop| $1,299 |$1,249

SAVE $50 at Amazon on this Apple MacBook Pro Laptop with an M2 chip, 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. This MacBook has a 13-inch display with a backlit keyboard and superior battery life with power-efficient performance. View Deal

MacBook Air M2 (2022) Laptop $1,199 | $1,049

Save $150 at B&H : This beautiful MacBook Air features the Apple M2 chip for speed and high performance. This 13-inch laptop is a fantastic choice for photo and editing, gaming or just those who want a stylish and powerful device. View Deal

Best Apple iPad Mini Black Friday deals

While you might be dreaming of the iPad Pro or the new iPad, the smaller iPad Mini is perfect for sofa surfing and catching up with your favorite shows.

Right now you can save $100 on the 2021 Apple iPad Mini at Best Buy .

iPad Mini 8.3-inch (2021) 256GB WiFi| $649.99 |$599.99

SAVE $100 at Best Buy This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen on Apple's latest iPad Mini generation, but you get an impressive 256GB of storage. Plus, an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, a powerful A15 Bionic Chip, and a 6-core CPU. View Deal

Best Apple iPad Pro 11" Black Friday deals

Good morning from the UK, folks! It's now just three days until Black Friday – where we'll see the very best deals announced on all of Apple's products.

Apple HomePod Black Friday deals

• US: Apple HomePod Mini - Space Gray: $94.99 at Walmart

• UK: Apple HomePod Mini - Blue: £89 at Very

Apple launched its original HomePad in 2018, a smart speaker designed for Apple Music subscribers to stream their favorite stations and music – all voice controlled by Siri, of course.

The first Home Pod model was discontinued in 2021, but Apple has since launched the HomePod Mini in a variety of fun colors. It's smaller and cheaper than the original, with a price tag of around $99/£99.

Apple discounts are usually pretty small at any time of the year, but that doesn't mean we're not seeing some decent deals on the HomePod Mini.

Look for added extras on Black Friday deals

Apple products don't tend to get discounted as heavily as general Black Friday camera deals , but there are often some additional benefits to buying a product around this time of year that retailers will throw in.

Take the 2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16" at John Lewis as an example. Currently, you save £200 on the RRP, but you also get Apple TV and Apple Arcade free for 3 months, interest-free credit and you can claim up to £450 when you trade in your old MacBook (terms apply, of course).

Apple Watch Black Friday deals

As a camera website, we don't cover the Apple Watch as much as other sites do – but that won't stop us from sniffing out a good deal for you! Right now there's the Apple Watch SE (the more basic and affordable model) and the newer Apple Series 8 – and we've found discounts on both.

• US: Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm - $279 $149 at Walmart

• UK: Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm - £229 at Amazon



• UK: Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) GPS, 40mm - £259 £249 at John Lewis