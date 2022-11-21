Black Friday drone deals: best sale offers from DJI, Autel and rivals

Black Friday camera deals

Looking for the best Black Friday deal deals? We have been scouring the internet searching out the best offers in the November sales – and will keep updating this page of our top picks through to Cyber Monday and beyond.

Although Black Friday itself does not actually fall until the end of the week, on November 25, retailers have started the Black Friday drone sales even earlier than ever - and we have already seeing some great discounts on offer. And after a couple of years of shortages in the shops, this year it looks as if there a lot more models in stock – which means that there are great deals to be had.

Here are our picks of the best Black Friday drone deals we have seen…

Black Friday drone deals in USA

DJI FPV Combo| $999 |$899

SAVE $100 at DJI This was the hottest drone product last year, and now it sees a further $100 reduction. Fly in the skies with this ready-to-go First-Person-View (FPV) drone by DJI that lets you get into the world of FPV without the DIY. View Deal

Autel EVO II V2 Pro 6K bundle| was $2,499 |now $2,199

SAVE $300 At Adorama If you're passionate about aerial photography or video and want to stand out from the crowd, the EVO II v2 Pro with its 1" sensor camera producing 6K video capabilities should do the trick, along with 48MP stills - This is a serious drone for someone that wants to make aerial imagery their career or take it to the next level. View Deal

DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo + extras| $832.89 |$599

SAVE $214.89 If you are wanting to hit the skies, and have the correct gear while doing it, this Fly More Combo and extras from Adorama is the perfect bundle to get you capturing outstanding aerial video and photography, along with editing software to give you the best chance to get your work shown off at its best. View Deal

DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo | was $599 |$509

Save $90 at DJI on Cyber Monday This is a brilliant first drone for would-be aerial photographers thanks to a 12MP sensor that can shoot 4K. This bundle comes with two extra batteries, two extra sets of propellers, a two-way charger, and a shoulder bag. November 28 only. View Deal

DJI Tello Ryze|$99

This is the perfect drone for kids that want to see what flying and using a drone is like, or to get into coding. There's no discount, but this is always a great buy.

View Deal

Black Friday drone deals in UK

DJI FPV Combo| £959 |£859

SAVE £100 at DJI This was the hottest drone product last year, and now it sees a further $100 reduction. Fly in the skies with this ready-to-go First-Person-View (FPV) drone by DJI that lets you get into the world of FPV without the DIY. View Deal

DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo| £949 |£649

SAVE £300 at Amazon With a 48MP 1/2-inch sensor capable of producing stunning aerial still, and 4K/60fps professional video, this is the perfect drone for anyone wanting to add a professional product to their workflow. View Deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro|£709

Free shoulder bag from DJI DJI's latest sub 250g foldable camera drone is in short supply, but buy direct from DJI and they will throw in a shoulder bag to carry this impressive 4K 60fps quadcopter. View Deal

DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo | was £579 |£499

Save £80 at Amazon This is a brilliant first drone for would-be aerial photographers thanks to a 12MP sensor that can shoot 4K. This bundle comes with lots of essential accessories, and DJI's Care Refresh reassuring warranty. View Deal

DJI FPV Combo| was $1,249 |now £789

Save £460 at Amazon Take to the skies with amazing Combo deal that gives you the full immersive flight experience with DJI's Goggles v2 providing HD video transmission up to 120fps, along with the super-wide 150 degree FOV and 4k 60p video recording. View Deal

Holy Stone HS770E 4K drone| £299.99 |£239.99

SAVE £60 This drone is perfect for beginners looking to get into ariel photography and video on the cheap. Fitted with a 4K camera that can capture at 30fps, or 6ofps if you scale down to 1080p. With a 45minute flight time, this is an ideal drone you get anyone started in their drone career.

View Deal

DJI Tello Ryze|£99

This is the perfect drone for kids or total beginners that want to see what flying and using a drone is like with very little cash down to get involved. It is not discounted, but if you are looking for a low-cost educational drone, this is it! View Deal

