Not one but TWO more new Canon cameras coming in 2023?

The Canon rumor mill is working overtime. Only a week after getting the latest juicy details on the upcoming Canon R50 and the much anticipated RF-S 22mm F2 STM lens , we are back with more details of two new cameras coming from Canon in 2023.

According to Canon Rumors , the two new cameras will be a Canon EOS R5S and a Canon EOS R7C. While no date has been set, with the CP+ trade show coming in February 2023, we might see a very big show from Canon as it really tries to step up and plug all the holes in its mirrorless lineup.

We have been hearing rumors about the Canon R7C for quite some time now. While nothing is concrete, according to Canon Rumors the new camera is expected to record 7K footage in 60P using Cinema RAW Light and will have the same codec options as Canon’s recently released R5C .

The main difference between an R7C, the R5C, and other cameras in the EOS Cinema lineup, is the body size and sensor choice. An R7C would be expected to use the same or very similar body to this year's Canon R7 , using an APS-C sensor size rather than the full frame (R5C) or Super 35 (EOS Cinema) that is found in other cameras in Canon’s range.

So we are expecting quite a compact camera, with the current Canon R7 being a tad smaller than the R5C and significantly smaller than EOS Cinema cameras. An R7C would be expected to probably be the smallest Canon option for shooting video at this level. If history is any precedent then it would also be expected to hit around the same price as the existing R7, as the Canon R5C was released for around the same cost as the base R5.

A Canon R5S is much more of a mystery with no concrete evidence of its existence, but that hasn't stopped persistent rumors circulating. The prevailing rumor is a brand new 100MP sensor coming to the R5 body for incredibly highly detailed landscape and studio work. We have seen this previously in the EOS 5D range, with the Canon 5DS /R being a 50MP version of the existing EOS 5D at the time.

Another angle is that this could be a specialized sports version of the existing R5 with either a staggering shutter speed or frame count. Although there are more realistic rumors for a Canon EOS R1 camera, which would suit this sports moniker much more readily based on past Canon DSLR naming patterns. The existing R5 is no slouch however, we have seen Sony, Olympus, and Fujifilm recently all really step up their game in the high-speed photography department, so this would be a way for Canon to keep its foot in the door without launching an entirely new tier of camera.

You can be sure that we will follow up on the latest developments in our Canon rumors hub . You can also see the best in Canon’s current lineup with our guides to the best Canon camera s and the best Canon lenses .