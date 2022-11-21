More information is coming out about the mass shooting that claimed the lives of five people at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs.Stories of heroism have been revealed, with several witnesses and the mayor of Colorado Springs saying people in the bar - either customers, employees or both - subdued the shooter until police arrived.Jerecho Loveall spoke with CBS News Colorado about his experience. He was shot in the leg during the rampage and didn't realize it until later. He was sitting at the bar when the gunman entered the club."Everyone was scared. He came in shooting a rapid fire...

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO