Read full article on original website
metro1
3d ago
I don't care what anyone believes! Taking anyone's life is evil!! These people and kids in school and people marching in parades, cadets jogging ALL DESERVED TO LIVE THEIR LIVES!!! They are someone's child, mom, dad , sister, brother, spouses! Everyone should at least have some kind of humanity to feel sorry for any victim of senseless evil crime!! This world is Outrageous!!
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Related
Colorado Springs LGBTQ community remembering the lives lost in the shooting
As Colorado Springs mourns a lost sense of security this Thanksgiving, the LGBTQ community is gathering to share strength. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports on how they’re coming together.Nov. 25, 2022.
Mother of Transgender Colo. LGBTQ Nightclub Bartender Daniel Aston Remembers Her Son: 'He Lit up a Room'
Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., authorities confirmed Beloved bartender and transgender man Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub Saturday, according to reports. But while he may have been primarily known to many as a lovable barman at Club Q, those who truly knew Daniel's heart knew he was an entertainer first. According to The New York Times, his mother Sabrina Aston, recalled how her son...
‘Sacred cloth’ pride flag hung over Colorado city hall to honor Club Q victims
Hundreds of people gathered to watch a 25-foot “sacred cloth” pride flag unfurl over the city hall in Colorado Springs to remember the victims of the mass shooting at Club Q.Nov. 24, 2022.
Club Q shooting survivor shot in the back seven times shares his story
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Barret Hudson is in the hospital Monday afternoon, after running away while being shot in the back seven times. He's one of the 25 people who were injured in the Club Q mass shooting. "I shouldn’t be here. I know I shouldn’t be here," said Hudson, sitting in his hospital The post Club Q shooting survivor shot in the back seven times shares his story appeared first on KRDO.
Names of the victims in the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO is working to confirm the identity of the five victims in the Club Q mass shooting. Below are the five victims of the deadly attack. Daniel Davis Aston ABC News confirmed through family members that 28-year-old Daniel Davis Aston, a bartender at Club Q died. "He was our baby The post Names of the victims in the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
After the Colorado Springs attack, LGBTQ people are furious at the rhetoric targeting them
Elizabeth Pixie is angry. She’s angry that her friend Daniel Aston died in a shooting at Club Q. She’s angry that she had to move to Colorado from Texas because she felt unsafe as a trans woman there. And she’s angry with people who have spread anti-LGBTQ rhetoric online — some for years — leading up to the shooting.
Kelly Loving, 40, identified as victim in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday morning, ABC News confirmed the identity of another victim in the Club Q mass shooting. According to ABC News, Kelly Loving, 40, is one of the five people who lost their lives when a gunman opened fire inside the LGBTQ nightclub. “I’ve just always been like her mother, wanting The post Kelly Loving, 40, identified as victim in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
Army veteran Richard Fierro, Club Q hero who stopped shooter, speaks out
Richard Fierro, the man who stopped the shooter that killed five people at Club Q in Colorado Springs, said instinct took over that night. NBC News’ Steve Patterson spoke with Fierro and has more details about the heartbreak the community is feeling.Nov. 23, 2022.
NBC News
Club Q suspected shooter identifies as nonbinary, defense attorney says
Ahead of their first court appearance, investigators are learning more about the suspect in the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, including that they identify as nonbinary and prefer the pronouns they/them. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports from Colorado Springs. Nov. 23, 2022.
'I had taken a bullet to my leg:' Club Q shooting survivor speaks out
More information is coming out about the mass shooting that claimed the lives of five people at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs.Stories of heroism have been revealed, with several witnesses and the mayor of Colorado Springs saying people in the bar - either customers, employees or both - subdued the shooter until police arrived.Jerecho Loveall spoke with CBS News Colorado about his experience. He was shot in the leg during the rampage and didn't realize it until later. He was sitting at the bar when the gunman entered the club."Everyone was scared. He came in shooting a rapid fire...
Club Q shooting suspect changed his name just before his 16th birthday
The suspect in the Club Q mass shooting changed his name just before he turned 16, court documents show. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was Nicholas Franklin Brink until 2016 when, for reasons unknown, he filed a request to change his name. The case was filed in Bexar County, Texas, where...
Hispanic veteran who stopped Colorado Springs shooter recognized by oldest Latino civil rights group
Military veteran Richard Fierro's selfless response when a gunman opened fire in a Colorado gay club is being lauded by the nation's oldest Latino civil rights organization. The League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, is awarding him its presidential medal and $5,000 for his actions that helped bring down the shooter who killed five people at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
NBC News
544K+
Followers
61K+
Post
352M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2