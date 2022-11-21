ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

3d ago

I don't care what anyone believes! Taking anyone's life is evil!! These people and kids in school and people marching in parades, cadets jogging ALL DESERVED TO LIVE THEIR LIVES!!! They are someone's child, mom, dad , sister, brother, spouses! Everyone should at least have some kind of humanity to feel sorry for any victim of senseless evil crime!! This world is Outrageous!!

Mother of Transgender Colo. LGBTQ Nightclub Bartender Daniel Aston Remembers Her Son: 'He Lit up a Room'

Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., authorities confirmed Beloved bartender and transgender man Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub Saturday, according to reports. But while he may have been primarily known to many as a lovable barman at Club Q, those who truly knew Daniel's heart knew he was an entertainer first. According to The New York Times, his mother Sabrina Aston, recalled how her son...
Club Q shooting survivor shot in the back seven times shares his story

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Barret Hudson is in the hospital Monday afternoon, after running away while being shot in the back seven times. He's one of the 25 people who were injured in the Club Q mass shooting. "I shouldn’t be here. I know I shouldn’t be here," said Hudson, sitting in his hospital The post Club Q shooting survivor shot in the back seven times shares his story appeared first on KRDO.
Names of the victims in the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO is working to confirm the identity of the five victims in the Club Q mass shooting. Below are the five victims of the deadly attack. Daniel Davis Aston ABC News confirmed through family members that 28-year-old Daniel Davis Aston, a bartender at Club Q died. "He was our baby The post Names of the victims in the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
Kelly Loving, 40, identified as victim in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday morning, ABC News confirmed the identity of another victim in the Club Q mass shooting. According to ABC News, Kelly Loving, 40, is one of the five people who lost their lives when a gunman opened fire inside the LGBTQ nightclub. “I’ve just always been like her mother, wanting The post Kelly Loving, 40, identified as victim in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
'I had taken a bullet to my leg:' Club Q shooting survivor speaks out

More information is coming out about the mass shooting that claimed the lives of five people at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs.Stories of heroism have been revealed, with several witnesses and the mayor of Colorado Springs saying people in the bar - either customers, employees or both - subdued the shooter until police arrived.Jerecho Loveall spoke with CBS News Colorado about his experience. He was shot in the leg during the rampage and didn't realize it until later. He was sitting at the bar when the gunman entered the club."Everyone was scared. He came in shooting a rapid fire...
Hispanic veteran who stopped Colorado Springs shooter recognized by oldest Latino civil rights group

Military veteran Richard Fierro's selfless response when a gunman opened fire in a Colorado gay club is being lauded by the nation's oldest Latino civil rights organization. The League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, is awarding him its presidential medal and $5,000 for his actions that helped bring down the shooter who killed five people at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
