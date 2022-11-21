ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Our best advice around Black Friday is to remember you don't HAVE to buy anything

By Dave James
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gnDGJ_0jIjqPhu00

It's Black Friday week now and the sales event has become a genuine global phenomenon. It's a time of year when just as the tinsel is starting to filter out into the high-street so now are the big black signs declaring sales so big they have their own gravitational pull. And it can be a fantastic time to get a saving on that one thing you've had your heart set on all year or round out all your Christmas shopping in one glut of gifted spending.

But it can also be a time where some retailers pull out their shiftiest tactics and their most effusive language in order to encourage people to part with their cash on products they would not normally look twice at. That's why we're here each and every year, to act as your fecal matter filters, straining out the worst excesses of the November dealiogeddon, and ensuring you only see the sort of kit we would recommend to our friends.

Because we're all friends here, right?

We've also put together a Black Friday survival guide, just to give you a little extra in your armoury when the discounts keep on coming. We've created a set of handy features to ensure you don't overpay for a Black Friday gaming laptop , you can spot a Black Friday gaming PC deal , and help you figure out how to bag a Black Friday gaming monitor deal , too.

Pick of the deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ccmxm_0jIjqPhu00

Black Friday gaming PC
Black Friday gaming laptop
Black Friday gaming monitor
Black Friday gaming chair
Black Friday graphics card
Black Friday SSD
Black Friday gaming headset
Black Friday keyboard/mouse

Our Black Friday graphics card deals guide also highlights the relative performance and original MSRP of every GPU likely to be on sale over the sales period to give you the best idea of how the different cards stack up against each other.

But the general advice is all about being prepared. Have an idea of what you want to buy, whether that's a new TV, graphics card, headset, or gaming laptop, and set yourself a strict budget. And stick to it. And don't drink.

It's way too easy to get caught up in all the hype, with discount tags flying around like some ultra-capitalist virtual ticker-tape parade. It's no surprise that so many of us just feel like we need to scratch some nagging retail itch and just buy something . Resist that urge, ignore the calls of 'what did you buy on Black Friday?' That way lies eternal buyer's remorse.

So, remember, you don't have to buy anything on Black Friday, if you end up with a black hole in your bank account and a needless box of tat arriving at your door at the start of December you'll regret it. It doesn't matter how cheap something is if you still don't want it when it arrives.

But if there is something you want or need this Black Friday, just know that we're dedicated to keeping buyer's remorse at bay for everyone this year.

Where are the best Black Friday PC gaming deals?

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long

It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
Digital Trends

Walmart shoppers are loving this $99 laptop – get it while you can

Here’s an offer from the early Walmart Black Friday deals that’s getting a lot of attention — a $130 discount for the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to just $99 from its original price of $229. If you were looking forward to this year’s Black Friday laptop deals, you could avoid the chaos that’s expected from the shopping holiday by taking advantage of this bargain right now. However, you need to hurry in finalizing your purchase because we’re not sure if the price cut will still be available tomorrow.
TechRadar

Black Friday TV deals are available right now - here are the 13 best

Black Friday TV deals have landed early, and they don't disappoint. While most retailers reserve their best Black Friday deals for the holiday weekend, this year, the likes of Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart have launched early sales, and we've been most impressed with TV offers thanks to record-low prices on a range of displays. To help you find the best of the best, we've listed the top 13 Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far.
Digital Trends

Get it while you can: Walmart’s $99 Windows laptop is selling fast

Walmart has started its Black Friday event. With that, shoppers have the chance to beat the rush and buy the ideal products for less right now rather than needing to wait a bit longer. In particular, we’re loving that you can buy a Windows-based laptop for just $99. Right now, the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is $99, reduced from $229 so if you need a new laptop and you can’t afford to spend a lot, this is the ideal for you. One of the best Black Friday laptop deals so far, it’s selling fast with many shoppers keen to embrace such a huge bargain. Here’s a quick look at why you need it in your life.
ZDNet

20+ early Black Friday deals on Amazon

Looking for the best Amazon deals this Black Friday? Even though it's still a few weeks away, if you look closely, you can find some amazing early deals. Whether you're looking for a new laptop or just a great pair of earbuds, you can find a great deal on an item and skip the Black Friday lines.
CBS News

Amazon Black Friday sale: Get Apple AirPods Pro 2 at their all-time best price

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon's Black Friday sale has already started, and new deals are being added all the time. Amazon is marking the...
Digital Trends

Perfect for work and school, this 15-inch Windows laptop is $179

Do you need a reliable and affordable Windows-powered laptop for work or school? If you’re on the hunt for one, you shouldn’t ignore Walmart’s offer for the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook. It’s part of the retailer’s early Black Friday laptop deals with a $20 discount, which brings its price down to $179 from its original price of $199. It’s unclear how long the laptop will be included in the Walmart Black Friday sale though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, you’re going to have to complete the transaction today.
Digital Trends

Great for students, Walmart’s $99 laptop Black Friday deal is back

One of the best Walmart Black Friday deals for students is being able to buy a stylish and practical Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook for only $99. Normally priced at $229, you save $130 off the usual price plus you get a year’s Microsoft 365 included. With Walmart starting its Black Friday deals early this year, shoppers have the ideal chance to beat the rush while still saving big. Easily one of the best Black Friday laptop deals around, you’ll need to be quick. It was on sale last week and sold out, so this will likely happen again. Here’s why it’s worth it.
CNET

Best Buy Has 12 Great Black Friday Deals That Amazon Can't Touch

Electronics retailer Best Buy is one of the unlikely business success stories of the late 20th century. After its competitors were crushed by the rise of online shopping, Best Buy revamped its entire company, shrinking its physical presence and putting a laser focus on low prices. Best Buy's pricing strategies...
CNN

The best Black Friday deals under $25

We rounded up some of the best Black Friday deals — from beauty to smart home tech to toys and accessories — all under $25 you can shop right now. And if you still don’t see what you’re searching for, check out Underscored’s A-to-Z Black Friday deals coverage.
Digital Trends

You can buy a laptop for $99 for Black Friday, but it’s selling fast

Thanks to the awesome Walmart Black Friday deals going on right now, you can save big on a basic but useful laptop. Normally priced at $229, you can buy a Gateway 14.1-inch ultra-slim notebook for only $99. A considerable saving of $130, the laptop is well suited for anyone who’s on a tight budget such as a student or someone that just needs a laptop for occasional use. Selling fast, you’ll need to be quick to snag this bargain. We’ve taken a look at why it’s worth it.
Phone Arena

Best Buy Black Friday deals 2022: Awesome deals on phones, tablets, and more

Okay guys, Black Friday week is here! The deals at Best Buy started more than two weeks ago, and the retailer is wow-ing us with incredible discounts on tech: phones, tablets, headphones, smartwatches, basically anything you would want. The deals are officially on, and you don't have to wait now for the big day when so many generous discounts are available now!
laptopmag.com

HP Pavilion 12th Gen Intel laptop is now $370 off in jaw-dropping Black Friday deal

The HP Pavilion 15 12th Gen Intel laptop is at a steller price during HP's Black Friday sale. Right now, you can get the 512 model HP Pavilion 15 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Laptop for $629 (opens in new tab). Normally, it costs $999, so that's $370 in savings and a great price for this configuration.
ZDNet

20+ Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save up to $200 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. Set to launch on Friday, November 25, the shopping event always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes...
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

14K+
Followers
26K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy