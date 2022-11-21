ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mgoblog.com

Abridged Preview: Jackson State 2022-23

#44 Michigan (4-1) vs #309 JSU (0-3) Due to being up against the clock for Thanksgiving and having the kids home from school we can't take the time to do a full preview of an opponent in the 300s on Kenpom. But I made the charts. THE US. My graphic...
JACKSON, MS
mgoblog.com

MGoRadio 8.11: Football Armageddon Again

Thank you to Underground Printing for making this all possible. THEY HAVE A BLACK FRIDAY 20% OFF SALE GOING ON TODAY. Check them out at ugpmichiganapparel.com and use the code BF22, or check out our selection of shirts on the MGoBlogStore.com!. And let’s not forget our associate sponsors: Peak Wealth...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy