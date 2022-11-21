Read full article on original website
Experts says Michigan Christmas Tree crop looks great this year
Michigan Christmas tree growers are expecting their best year in a decade. Growers say the weather was just right this year, so expect trees to be a bit thicker and fuller. Industry experts tell The Detroit Free Press that it should be a great year to buy a natural tree in Michigan, with the state returning to supply levels they haven’t seen in a decade.
Indiana State Police increasing patrols over Thanksgiving weekend
Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year. AAA is predicting 54.6 million people will be heading out for the holiday. Of those, nearly 49 million will be traveling by car, a rebound to almost pre-pandemic levels. This time of year is also associated with higher drinking rates, which combined with the sheer number of drivers on the road, makes it an especially dangerous time for motorists.
