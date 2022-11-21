Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Popular Leland Christmas tree lot back while supplies last
LELAND, NC (WWAY)– A staple of the holiday season is back in Brunswick County to help you get ready for Christmas. This live Christmas tree lot is located behind Wendy’s in Leland near the entrance to Brunswick Forest on Highway 17. It’s hard to miss because there’s a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community members, veterans served traditional Thanksgiving meal on farm in Burgaw
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Thanksgiving is a time many gather with friends and family, but for some military veterans and community members, spending the holiday with loved ones isn’t always possible. That’s why a Burgaw business and family partnered together to host a home-cooked meal so that no...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington restaurants sees large crowds on Thanksgiving
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a busy Thanksgiving for some area restaurants known for their family-style cuisine – like K&W on Oleander Drive in Wilmington on Thursday. Danita Pino is a manager at the cafeteria-style restaurant. “It was like everybody in the Port City was here, it...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wrightsville Beach hosting annual NC Holiday Flotilla
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The 39th annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla at Wrightsville Beach is taking place this weekend. A tree lighting ceremony will kick off the fun Friday night at 5:00 p.m., along with a musical performance and visit from Santa. The excitement continues Saturday with the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington churches provide Thanksgiving meal for homeless
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Several groups came together today to host a Thanksgiving Day event for the homeless in Wilmington. It was hosted by Hope Baptist Church for All Nations on Greenfield Street in Wilmington. The City of Wilmington, New Hanover County Public Health, as well as several churches and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Porters Neck community offers warm meal, comfort to service members away from home
PORTERS NECK, NC (WWAY) — Thursday in New Hanover County, many active duty members were able to make the most out of their Thanksgiving thanks to some Porters Neck residents. Many active military members are away from their families during the holidays and one group of locals are taking...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Northside Church holds annual Feast of Hope in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of volunteers joined hands to help a Wilmington church distribute hot dinners to those in need on the Thanksgiving holiday. Northside Church in Wilmington hosted its annual Feast of Hope on Thanksgiving Day. There were more than 600 pre-placed orders from community members. A...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Veterinarian tips for pets and food on Thanksgiving
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — This time of year, veterinarians and animal hospitals are seeing a high number of pets who have eaten things…they probably shouldn’t. “It’s common every day of the year, 365 days of the year, but it seems to be more common, more frequent more severe after the major holiday’s so Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter “said Hayley Bush, veterinarian at Capeside Animal Hospital.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Last minute shoppers swarm stores for Thanksgiving necessities
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — In Leland, many people in the community went out Wednesday evening to do their last minute shopping for the Thanksgiving holiday. While some shoppers were out to grab one or two ingredients, others were checking out with full cart loads. Most of the shoppers at...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Letters to Santa’ event being held Saturday in Ocean Isle Beach
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Now that Thanksgiving has passed, many people are looking to get into the Christmas spirit. Ocean Isle Beach is offering a ‘Letters to Santa’ event Saturday at Town Center Park from 4:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m. The Holiday event will feature...
WECT
Need to grab a last minute ingredient? Try these stores open on Thanksgiving
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Though bigger stores such as Target and Walmart are closed this year for Thanksgiving, some grocery stores are still open until the early afternoon. Food Lion will be open until 3 p.m. Harris Teeter will be open until 2 p.m. Whole Foods will be open until...
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North Carolina
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over North Carolina in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Mecklenburg County tradition to your list.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Cargo District businesses prepare for Thanksgiving holiday shoppers
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —While many businesses will be closed on Thanksgiving, some are gearing up for an anticipated rush of customers on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. The National Retail Federation thinks there will be record holiday sales this year, with more than 166 million people planning to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFPUA urging people not to pour Thanksgiving leftovers down drain
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thanksgiving is the time of year many people gather around the table with family and friends to enjoy a large meal and give thanks. But according to CFPUA, it’s also a time of year clogged pipes can become an issue. The company urges people...
North Myrtle Beach grocery store short on some Thanksgiving staples
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It is Thanksgiving shopping crunch time, and one locally-owned grocery store is gearing up for one of the busiest days of the holiday season. Bolineau’s Food Store has been a North Myrtle Beach staple for nearly 75 years, and Anna Bowers, director of public relations and communications for the […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Beaches prep for Thanksgiving visitors
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)– In New Hanover County, Carolina Beach is preparing for visitors to arrive as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches. Businesses and hotels say they saw more traffic by this time last year, but expect more visitors to be in the area by the weekend. “Golden Sands”, a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Candlelight Walk returning for Elizabethtown Christmas Parade
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — A Candlelight Walk is being added to the end of the Elizabethtown Christmas Parade. Town officials say the decision came after many requests. The parade will be held on Sunday at 4:00 p.m., an hour later than in the past to allow everyone to attend the tree lighting at dusk.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Shallotte woman gets keys to new Habitat home
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A Shallotte woman will finally have a place to call home — becoming a homeowner again after living with family for more than 10 -years. WWAY introduced our viewers to Dinah Butler back in October – who worked at the Ocean Isle Beach Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sokoto House hosts community unity dinner
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was all about food, music, and socializing at the Sokoto House in Wilmington. Director of Helping Others Proceed Effectively (H.O.P.E.) Brenda Galloway organized a community unity dinner meant to create a safe space for community members to hang out and relax. The get-together also...
