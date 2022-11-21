ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Isle Beach, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Popular Leland Christmas tree lot back while supplies last

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– A staple of the holiday season is back in Brunswick County to help you get ready for Christmas. This live Christmas tree lot is located behind Wendy’s in Leland near the entrance to Brunswick Forest on Highway 17. It’s hard to miss because there’s a...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington restaurants sees large crowds on Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a busy Thanksgiving for some area restaurants known for their family-style cuisine – like K&W on Oleander Drive in Wilmington on Thursday. Danita Pino is a manager at the cafeteria-style restaurant. “It was like everybody in the Port City was here, it...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wrightsville Beach hosting annual NC Holiday Flotilla

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The 39th annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla at Wrightsville Beach is taking place this weekend. A tree lighting ceremony will kick off the fun Friday night at 5:00 p.m., along with a musical performance and visit from Santa. The excitement continues Saturday with the...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington churches provide Thanksgiving meal for homeless

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Several groups came together today to host a Thanksgiving Day event for the homeless in Wilmington. It was hosted by Hope Baptist Church for All Nations on Greenfield Street in Wilmington. The City of Wilmington, New Hanover County Public Health, as well as several churches and...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Northside Church holds annual Feast of Hope in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of volunteers joined hands to help a Wilmington church distribute hot dinners to those in need on the Thanksgiving holiday. Northside Church in Wilmington hosted its annual Feast of Hope on Thanksgiving Day. There were more than 600 pre-placed orders from community members. A...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Veterinarian tips for pets and food on Thanksgiving

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — This time of year, veterinarians and animal hospitals are seeing a high number of pets who have eaten things…they probably shouldn’t. “It’s common every day of the year, 365 days of the year, but it seems to be more common, more frequent more severe after the major holiday’s so Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter “said Hayley Bush, veterinarian at Capeside Animal Hospital.
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Last minute shoppers swarm stores for Thanksgiving necessities

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — In Leland, many people in the community went out Wednesday evening to do their last minute shopping for the Thanksgiving holiday. While some shoppers were out to grab one or two ingredients, others were checking out with full cart loads. Most of the shoppers at...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Beaches prep for Thanksgiving visitors

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)– In New Hanover County, Carolina Beach is preparing for visitors to arrive as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches. Businesses and hotels say they saw more traffic by this time last year, but expect more visitors to be in the area by the weekend. “Golden Sands”, a...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Candlelight Walk returning for Elizabethtown Christmas Parade

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — A Candlelight Walk is being added to the end of the Elizabethtown Christmas Parade. Town officials say the decision came after many requests. The parade will be held on Sunday at 4:00 p.m., an hour later than in the past to allow everyone to attend the tree lighting at dusk.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Shallotte woman gets keys to new Habitat home

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A Shallotte woman will finally have a place to call home — becoming a homeowner again after living with family for more than 10 -years. WWAY introduced our viewers to Dinah Butler back in October – who worked at the Ocean Isle Beach Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
SHALLOTTE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sokoto House hosts community unity dinner

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was all about food, music, and socializing at the Sokoto House in Wilmington. Director of Helping Others Proceed Effectively (H.O.P.E.) Brenda Galloway organized a community unity dinner meant to create a safe space for community members to hang out and relax. The get-together also...
WILMINGTON, NC

