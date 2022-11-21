Read full article on original website
2022 IHSA football state championship games: What to watch and predictions
The Illinois High School Association football state championships are here. Sixteen of the state's best teams will meet in eight title games scheduled for Friday at Saturday at Memorial Stadium on the campus of the University of Illinois. Below is information about each title game plus predictions from one of...
$5.6 million in literacy grants awarded in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White awarded more than $5.6 million in Adult Literacy Grants to help Illinois students develop their reading, math, writing, and English-language skills. “An estimated two million Illinois residents need adult literacy and/or English-language instruction,” White said. “I am pleased...
$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
Stats after first weekend of Illinois firearm season
ILLINOIS, (WAND)- In the first weekend of the Illinois deer season hunters in Illinois have already harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer. According to the State, hunters took 478,964 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2021. Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season ends Dec. 1-4. Other deer hunting...
Big soybean and corn harvests in parts of Illinois
One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality. One of the best bean...
Most popular baby names for girls in Illinois
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in Illinois using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
3 Great Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood spots that are well-known for serving tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Keep An Eye Out for “Frost Flowers” Like The Ones Photographed in Illinois
As someone who enjoys camping, hiking and just generally appreciates the day-to-day miracles of nature, I am a member of a number of different outdoor groups on Facebook that offer me an opportunity to see nature's beauty. Some of these places, like Shawnee National Forest, I have visited myself. Others, like the Redwood Forests out west, are still on my travel bucket list.
Farming associations work to strengthen Illinois’ food supply chains
(The Center Square) – With a goal of bolstering local food and specialty crops supply chains, three Illinois organizations have joined forces to create the From Food to Flowers: Everything Local conference. The event is the result of the Illinois Farm Bureau, the Illinois Specialty Growers Association and the...
Updated NWS Forecast Says Missouri & Illinois in for Wet Winter
If you don't like snow, it would be best to not look at the updated long-range forecast from the National Weather Service. If it's accurate, both Missouri and Illinois could be in for a very wet winter. There are some important things to note here first. #1 - This is...
Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in suburban Chicago
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - Check your tickets because a convenience store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last weekend's Powerball drawing. The lucky person is now the seventh Illinois Lottery player to win a prize of a million dollars or more so far this year playing Powerball.
Flashback: 150 Years Ago, These Were Illinois’ Most Common Jobs
If you think about it, there's probably a good chance that the job you hold now probably didn't even exist in Illinois back 150 years ago (1872), with scattered exceptions. My own job surely wasn't around back then. Back in the day, if a guy wanted to do a morning talk show, he'd head out to the barn to chat up the cows whilst being perched on a tiny stool, and doing call-ins consisted of neighbors shouting things at you over the fence.
Illinois continues with nation's worst unemployment rate
(The Center Square) – A new study shows that Illinois' economy continues to trail the rest of the nation as the Land of Lincoln finished dead last in unemployment rates last month. Illinois' October unemployment numbers show a slight improvement, but the state is still at the bottom compared to the other state's job markets, marking the second month in a row that Illinois has held the nation’s worst jobless rate. ...
Is it legal to own a monkey in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Monkeys may be cute, but do they make good pets? And is it legal to own a monkey in Illinois? Monkeys generally don’t make very good pets, because they don’t take well to strangers and become destructive and mischievous if they grow bored. The animals also require a lot of social […]
OSF increasing its minimum wage Sunday
Is your employer increasing wages? OSF Healthcare is doing just that starting Sunday. The Peoria-based health system has announced that, on the 27th, their minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16 dollars per hour. In addition, all employees, in eligible job classifications will also receive a pay increase. The...
Up to $30,000 available for homeowners in Illinois from the state
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you struggling to pay your rent or home mortgage in Illinois? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Illinois? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
Black Friday shopping in Illinois? Think twice before parking your car
Black Friday shopping could lead to large crowds and packed parking spaces, depending on where you venture. In Illinois, drivers should think twice about where to park.
How much marijuana can I have in Illinois?
(WTVO) — Marijuana was made recreationally legal in 2020 in Illinois, leading many residents to hit up their local dispensary and purchase the plant. However, they may still be wondering how much they can have at a time. The amount of marijuana that a person can have depends on if they are from, or out […]
Do I need a license to sell food made in my home in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Home bakers and cooking entrepreneurs looking to start a business in Illinois may be wondering: is it legal to sell food I make at home? Prior to 2022, Illinois Cottage Food Law limited the sale of food made in the home to farmers’ markets. But starting in January 2022, with the […]
