Read full article on original website
Related
State finally issues first legal weed shop licenses, but none in Central New York. Here’s why
More than a year-and-a-half after New York legalized adult recreational use of marijuana, it has finally approved licenses that will allow the first legal weed shops to open. But none of those licensees are in Central New York. This area, along with the Finger Lakes, the mid-Hudson region, Western New York and Brooklyn, are shut out of this phase of retail licensing by a recent court order.
What’s on the legislative horizon for Hochul after election?
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Hochul has her work cut out for her. The Buffalo native made history earlier this month as she became the first woman elected to lead the Empire State in a narrow win over a crime-focused Republican challenger. Now, Hochul is gearing up for a full...
38 new businesses in Central NY including beauty services, a restaurant
Just in time for the holidays, a new eatery and several beauty-based businesses have opened in the Central New York area. They are among the 38 new businesses that filed certificates in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison County Clerk’s offices from Nov. 13 through Nov. 18. One corporation dissolved in...
NY unemployment fraud hit senior population the hardest (Your Letters)
In response to your editorial (“$11B fraud price tag doesn’t count human cost of NY’s unemployment debacle,” Nov. 20, 2022):. Just wanted to share my experience with you. Sometime in late spring of 2020, my husband and I began receiving numerous letters from the state Department of Labor stating that our claims for unemployment had been denied or approved. As we both are retired for many years, we had never put in a claim. The first two letters actually had the correct last four digits of our Social Security numbers! I tried calling many times but never got through. Several weeks later, the onslaught began. Sometimes as many as 10 or more letters arrived a week, all of these had different SSNs on them. I received several letters that were in Spanish and actually received a Key Bank card so that I could access my unemployment benefits.
Vermont deputy wounded in Upstate NY shootout was a victim, lawyer says
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — An off-duty Vermont sheriff’s deputy who was allegedly involved in a shootout and wounded on the streets of Saratoga Springs was defending himself and didn’t realize that police were shouting at him to drop his gun, his lawyer told a news station Monday.
New York sees more refugees from Ukraine. Where are other refugees from?
New York is seeing an increasing number of refugees arriving in the state from Ukraine as the Russian invasion there drags on. Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine in February, leading many Ukrainians to flee. The country was the No. 1 source of refugees arriving in New York in September, according to a recent list from Stacker.
New state football poll: 2 Section III teams still alive
Syracuse, N.Y. — The New York State Sportswriter Association released the latest edition of its football rankings, and 19 teams from Section III are ranked. Only two Section III teams are still alive: Cicero-North Syracuse and General Brown.
John Mannion’s lead over Rebecca Shiroff in Senate race gets smaller. Recount next week
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Incumbent Sen. John’s Mannion lead over challenger Rebecca Shiroff shrunk to 51 votes with a hand recount in their New York State Senate race set to start next week. The latest numbers provided by the Onondaga County Board of Elections on Wednesday included seven ballots that...
Ronnie James Dio: New film about metal icon from Central New York coming to TV
A new documentary film about Central New York music legend Ronnie James Dio is coming to TV next week. The acclaimed rockumentary “Dio: Dreamers Never Die” will make its television premiere on Showtime Thursday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m. ET. The 116-minute doc, which is rated TV-MA, will also be available to stream via the Showtime app.
Blame $11B NY unemployment fraud on the fraudsters (Your Letters)
Recent reports that fraudulent unemployment insurance claims of over $11 billion during Covid-19 cannot be blamed on antiquated technology in the system. Fraud is an intentional scheme perpetrated by a person to benefit from a situation or course of action. It’s not a mistake on their part or any one else’s. People committing fraud tell lies, deliberately manipulate circumstances and go to great lengths to hide their misdeeds. They know exactly what they are doing, and their goal is to steal money, goods, and resources for their personal benefit.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0