New York State

State finally issues first legal weed shop licenses, but none in Central New York. Here’s why

More than a year-and-a-half after New York legalized adult recreational use of marijuana, it has finally approved licenses that will allow the first legal weed shops to open. But none of those licensees are in Central New York. This area, along with the Finger Lakes, the mid-Hudson region, Western New York and Brooklyn, are shut out of this phase of retail licensing by a recent court order.
What’s on the legislative horizon for Hochul after election?

Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Hochul has her work cut out for her. The Buffalo native made history earlier this month as she became the first woman elected to lead the Empire State in a narrow win over a crime-focused Republican challenger. Now, Hochul is gearing up for a full...
NY unemployment fraud hit senior population the hardest (Your Letters)

In response to your editorial (“$11B fraud price tag doesn’t count human cost of NY’s unemployment debacle,” Nov. 20, 2022):. Just wanted to share my experience with you. Sometime in late spring of 2020, my husband and I began receiving numerous letters from the state Department of Labor stating that our claims for unemployment had been denied or approved. As we both are retired for many years, we had never put in a claim. The first two letters actually had the correct last four digits of our Social Security numbers! I tried calling many times but never got through. Several weeks later, the onslaught began. Sometimes as many as 10 or more letters arrived a week, all of these had different SSNs on them. I received several letters that were in Spanish and actually received a Key Bank card so that I could access my unemployment benefits.
Blame $11B NY unemployment fraud on the fraudsters (Your Letters)

Recent reports that fraudulent unemployment insurance claims of over $11 billion during Covid-19 cannot be blamed on antiquated technology in the system. Fraud is an intentional scheme perpetrated by a person to benefit from a situation or course of action. It’s not a mistake on their part or any one else’s. People committing fraud tell lies, deliberately manipulate circumstances and go to great lengths to hide their misdeeds. They know exactly what they are doing, and their goal is to steal money, goods, and resources for their personal benefit.
