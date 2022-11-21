ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News4Jax.com

‘Illuminations’ event shines spotlight on St. Augustine Lighthouse

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Augustine Lighthouse hits the switch on its annual holiday “Lighthouse Illuminations” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The display, featuring more than 30,000 lights and 300 feet of garland, is in its second year. It will run through Jan. 14, alongside St. Augustine’s “Nights of Lights” celebration.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Yes, you can buy a goat from a vending machine for Christmas

After visits to New York’s Rockefeller Plaza and London’s Hyde Park in seasons past, the world-famous Light the World Mobile Giving Machine is coming to Florida this Christmas season. These bright red vending machines work in reverse by giving people an opportunity to buy much-needed items for local...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida

The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
ORLANDO, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

WoodSpring Suites plans St. Johns County hotel

St. Johns County is reviewing a permit for WoodSpring Suites to build a 122-room extended-stay hotel on a 4-acre outparcel at the St. Johns Marketplace development. The property address is 2503 Florida 207 in St. Augustine. Hotel Partners 207 A LLC is the developer. Be the first to know the...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
atlantanewsfirst.com

FIRST ALERT | Wet weather may impact holiday plans

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large storm system will impact much of the Southern Plains, Gulf Coast and southeast into the long holiday weekend. You can watch the complete First Alert Forecast here and download the First Alert Weather App here. The forecast has come into clearer focus...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

SNAP snag almost ruins Thanksgiving for local families

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Many families across Georgia have had problems getting their food stamp benefits this month, putting them in a bind just before Thanksgiving. Among them was Kiana Lewis, a Columbia County mom. On Friday, that left her without money for supplies to bake a cake for her daughter’s...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
Action News Jax

Body of missing bicyclist found in Guana River State Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Deputies said the body of a missing bicyclist was found in Guana River State Park on the park Tuesday afternoon. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office identified the bicyclist as Mark Meihofer, 57, of Ponte Vedra. SJSO said no foul play was suspected, but deputies are waiting on an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing pizza places in Georgia that have really good online reviews and are highly praised by local people.
GEORGIA STATE
News4Jax.com

‘Serial con man’ opens new Florida business after stint in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A convicted felon whom federal prosecutors once called a “serial con man” recently opened a new company in Florida that advertised accounting and legal services, News4JAX sister station WKMG News 6 learned. Michael Nelson, 51, did not respond to written questions from News 6...
FLORIDA STATE
11Alive

SNAP benefit delays | Families in need as Thanksgiving approaches

ATLANTA — It's the week of Thanksgiving - and Georgia families are still waiting on SNAP benefits. For the last week, 11Alive has been chronicling dozens of people who’ve reached out trying to understand why they have not received their November benefits. The federally funded program helps low-income households pay for groceries. Some families said as they await the benefits, they have to choose between paying their bills or having food on the table.
GEORGIA STATE

