Holiday light event is now walkable again at the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens’ December Nights and Holidays Lights event is back!. And this year, you will be able to look at the lights by walking through the gardens again. That’s after the event had been drive-through only due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘Illuminations’ event shines spotlight on St. Augustine Lighthouse
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Augustine Lighthouse hits the switch on its annual holiday “Lighthouse Illuminations” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The display, featuring more than 30,000 lights and 300 feet of garland, is in its second year. It will run through Jan. 14, alongside St. Augustine’s “Nights of Lights” celebration.
Yes, you can buy a goat from a vending machine for Christmas
After visits to New York’s Rockefeller Plaza and London’s Hyde Park in seasons past, the world-famous Light the World Mobile Giving Machine is coming to Florida this Christmas season. These bright red vending machines work in reverse by giving people an opportunity to buy much-needed items for local...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida
The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
WoodSpring Suites plans St. Johns County hotel
St. Johns County is reviewing a permit for WoodSpring Suites to build a 122-room extended-stay hotel on a 4-acre outparcel at the St. Johns Marketplace development. The property address is 2503 Florida 207 in St. Augustine. Hotel Partners 207 A LLC is the developer. Be the first to know the...
This Is Florida's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
In historic first, St. Johns County teachers vote down pay raise because it wasn’t enough
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Johns County teachers have rejected a proposed pay raise, with many saying the raise wasn’t big enough. The fact that the union rejected the proposal was historic. The St. Johns County teachers union has been around since 1975 and has never voted against a pay increase — until last week.
FIRST ALERT | Wet weather may impact holiday plans
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large storm system will impact much of the Southern Plains, Gulf Coast and southeast into the long holiday weekend. You can watch the complete First Alert Forecast here and download the First Alert Weather App here. The forecast has come into clearer focus...
SNAP snag almost ruins Thanksgiving for local families
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Many families across Georgia have had problems getting their food stamp benefits this month, putting them in a bind just before Thanksgiving. Among them was Kiana Lewis, a Columbia County mom. On Friday, that left her without money for supplies to bake a cake for her daughter’s...
Body of missing bicyclist found in Guana River State Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Deputies said the body of a missing bicyclist was found in Guana River State Park on the park Tuesday afternoon. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office identified the bicyclist as Mark Meihofer, 57, of Ponte Vedra. SJSO said no foul play was suspected, but deputies are waiting on an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.
5 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing pizza places in Georgia that have really good online reviews and are highly praised by local people.
Driver found alive nearby after crash into pond that prompted dive team search
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Hours after a crash in a pond sparked a dive team search Thanksgiving morning on Marketplace Drive near the BestBet off I-95, the driver of the SUV was found alive nearby, St. Johns County deputies confirmed. A spokesperson with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office...
13WMAZ's Winter Seasonal Outlook: Expect temperatures to be slightly above average with expanding drought
MACON, Ga. — After a chilly fall, many central Georgians are wondering what our winter is shaping up to be like. The 13WMAZ Weather Team poured over the data and answers your questions in our 2023 Winter Weather Outlook. Fall 2022: By the Numbers. Fall 2022 is coming to...
The Best Place To Live In Georgia
Georgia is full of beautiful towns, magnificent cities, and striking suburbs. Looking to move? Learn which place in George is the absolute best to live in.
‘Serial con man’ opens new Florida business after stint in prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A convicted felon whom federal prosecutors once called a “serial con man” recently opened a new company in Florida that advertised accounting and legal services, News4JAX sister station WKMG News 6 learned. Michael Nelson, 51, did not respond to written questions from News 6...
Florida's Safest Hospitals in Fall 2022, According to the Leapfrog Group
Each spring and fall, the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit healthcare watchdog group, releases its safety ratings for around 3,000 hospitals using more than 30 metrics of patient safety.
SNAP benefit delays | Families in need as Thanksgiving approaches
ATLANTA — It's the week of Thanksgiving - and Georgia families are still waiting on SNAP benefits. For the last week, 11Alive has been chronicling dozens of people who’ve reached out trying to understand why they have not received their November benefits. The federally funded program helps low-income households pay for groceries. Some families said as they await the benefits, they have to choose between paying their bills or having food on the table.
Ware offers Saturday early voting in Senate runoff, other local counties start Monday
Despite a Georgia appeals court ruling on Monday allowing counties to offer early voting this coming Saturday in a U.S. Senate runoff election, several local counties in Southeast Georgia are opting to start early voting on Monday. Glynn, Camden and Charlton counties will all begin early voting on Nov. 28...
