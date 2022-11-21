Michael Brown, partner and Americas retail leader at Kearney, joined Cheddar News to talk about the state of the retail industry on Black Friday. He said despite historic inflation rates, American consumers are resilient are still looking for the best shopping deals. "It seems like it's been Black Friday since Halloween and that's the second year that we've seen this. But we know the consumer likes to get ramped up on their shopping but they're ready to now do it in force," he said.

