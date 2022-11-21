ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Consumers Shop for Black Friday Deals Amid Historic Inflation

Michael Brown, partner and Americas retail leader at Kearney, joined Cheddar News to talk about the state of the retail industry on Black Friday. He said despite historic inflation rates, American consumers are resilient are still looking for the best shopping deals. "It seems like it's been Black Friday since Halloween and that's the second year that we've seen this. But we know the consumer likes to get ramped up on their shopping but they're ready to now do it in force," he said.
Where can I buy Ugg Tasman slippers on Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday is celebrated on Nov. 25 and is considered the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season. One of the items that shoppers will be looking for this Black Friday is Ugg Tasman slippers. These slippers are a favorite among many due to their cozy sheepskin lining and Ugg brand appeal.
Where can I buy the Dyson Airwrap on Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday is celebrated on Nov. 25 and is considered the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season. A top gift on the list of many this year is the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler. This no-heat hairstyling tool has has been increasingly difficult to find as it sells out time and time again.
Black Friday 2022 deals: Where are robot vacuums on sale?

Black Friday is celebrated on Nov. 25 and is considered the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season. A top gift for the holidays is robot vacuums. These handy devices are deeply discounted for Black Friday 2022, including top models from iRobot and Shark. Here’s where you can find the...
