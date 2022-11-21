WATCH: Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford both score as England go thrash Iran at World Cup 2022

Bukayo Saka has a World Cup 2022 brace for England against Iran, with Marcus Rashford scoring too.

The Arsenal man has put in a stunning performance in the Group B opener, as the Three Lions have cruised to a four-goal lead. With Jude Bellingham opening the scoring with a stunning header from a Luke Shaw cross, meeting the ball to become the third-youngest player to have ever scored at a tournament, the Three Lions have been rampant after a slow start.

Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was poleaxed after a collision with one of his own players, leading to 14 minutes of added time in the first half.

After Bellingham's opener, Saka scored a stunning volley with his left foot shortly after, banishing some of the demons of the Euro 2020, before Raheem Sterling made it three minutes after with his own volley.

In the second half, Saka then took the ball on the edge of the area, jinked around Iranian defenders and then slotted the ball cooly past the goalkeeper to make it 4-0 to England. The 20-year-old has only scored one brace in his senior career before.

See more

Iran managed to pull a goal back after Harry Maguire lost his man in the penalty area but the Manchester United captain was forced off after suspected concussion. Gareth Southgate made a quadruple substitution, bringing on Rashford for Saka – who was on a hat-trick.

Rashford, making his first England appearance after the Euro 2020 final where he missed a penalty, did not let his manager down, either. After picking up the ball for the first time, he managed to score with what was effectively his third touch.

See more

England will sit top of Group B until Wales take on the United States this evening.