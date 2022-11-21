ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
LSU Reveille

LSU fall baseball notebook: Expectations high with season on the horizon

LSU just completed its fall training to prepare for the 2023 season with a lot of expectations. LSU head coach Jay Johnson will be in his second year as the skipper for the Tigers. With star players Tre Morgan and Dylan Crews returning and a slew of transfers coming in, expectations have never been higher in Baton Rouge as LSU is looking for a chance to return to Omaha for the first time since 2017, where the Tigers lost to conference rivals Florida in the College World Series final.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU men’s hoops advances to Cayman Islands Classic title game as Miller drops 23

Akron came into this game as one of the more intimidating opponents of LSU’s early non-conference schedule, not only finishing last season as MAC-tournament champions and earning an NCAA tournament bid, but also nearly upsetting four-seeded UCLA in the Round of 64. Though it met expectations early against LSU, the Tigers pulled away in the second half, winning 73-58 to advance to the final round of the Cayman Islands Classic.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy