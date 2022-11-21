Read full article on original website
LSU Social Research and Evaluation Center partners with EBR School System to tackle math disparities
The LSU Social Research and Evaluation Center is partnering with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System and Dreambox Learning to tackle disparities in mathematical knowledge within Baton Rouge schools, according to East Baton Rouge Parish School spokesperson Benjamin Lemoine. Lemoine said that district leaders applied for the Bill and...
LSU fall baseball notebook: Expectations high with season on the horizon
LSU just completed its fall training to prepare for the 2023 season with a lot of expectations. LSU head coach Jay Johnson will be in his second year as the skipper for the Tigers. With star players Tre Morgan and Dylan Crews returning and a slew of transfers coming in, expectations have never been higher in Baton Rouge as LSU is looking for a chance to return to Omaha for the first time since 2017, where the Tigers lost to conference rivals Florida in the College World Series final.
LSU men’s hoops advances to Cayman Islands Classic title game as Miller drops 23
Akron came into this game as one of the more intimidating opponents of LSU’s early non-conference schedule, not only finishing last season as MAC-tournament champions and earning an NCAA tournament bid, but also nearly upsetting four-seeded UCLA in the Round of 64. Though it met expectations early against LSU, the Tigers pulled away in the second half, winning 73-58 to advance to the final round of the Cayman Islands Classic.
LSU men’s hoops: Tigers drop first game of season in nail-biter to Kansas State
LSU’s Cayman Island Classic run came to a heartbreaking end on Wednesday night, as a game-tying layup by Tiger guard Trae Hannibal was waved off after it was revealed that the game clock started late. LSU ultimately lost by 61-59. Though Kansas State was favored, LSU went into the...
