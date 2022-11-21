LSU just completed its fall training to prepare for the 2023 season with a lot of expectations. LSU head coach Jay Johnson will be in his second year as the skipper for the Tigers. With star players Tre Morgan and Dylan Crews returning and a slew of transfers coming in, expectations have never been higher in Baton Rouge as LSU is looking for a chance to return to Omaha for the first time since 2017, where the Tigers lost to conference rivals Florida in the College World Series final.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO