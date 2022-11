Following a 1-1 showing in the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas, the Baylor Bears fell two spots to No. 7 in this week’s AP Poll. Baylor lost to the now No. 5 Virginia Cavaliers, who moved up 11 spots, and beat the now No. 19 UCLA Bruins, who lost both their top 20 matchups over the weekend. That’s seems a fair reward for the Cavaliers and perhaps an overly harsh appraisal of a UCLA team that should prove itself well as the season continues.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO