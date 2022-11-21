Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Related
A deep dive into the Detroit Red Wings' salary-cap situation
Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front-office changes.
4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan
Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Lions Draw Controversial Referee on Thanksgiving
The referee assignment for Detroit's Thanksgiving game is concerning.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to fantastic Detroit Lions news
Last season, former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Jameson Williams was one of the best and most dominant receivers in all of college football. But then during Alabama’s showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff title game, Williams suffered an ACL injury that has sidelined him ever since.
Columbus-area bars to show The Game and other 'football' this weekend, including World Cup
As many Columbus sports fans will tell you, this weekend is all about "The Game." Ohio State vs. Michigan. One of the biggest rivalries in college football kicks off at noon Saturday at Ohio Stadium. And while this year's game features a second-ranked Ohio State playing a third-ranked Michigan team,...
National Dog Show features two of Michigan’s best
Of the nearly 2,000 dogs across 200 different breeds that entered the competition last weekend, 16 hail from Michigan, including at least two participants that you will see on the broadcast.
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts Lions, Dan Campbell for brutal clock management
The Detroit Lions suffered yet another brutal loss on Thanksgiving and the NFL world was frustrated with head coach Dan Campbell. The Lions had every chance to go win the game on their final possession. They took the field with three timeouts and 2:40 on the clock. Despite that, the team played for overtime against the Buffalo Bills. They burned a lot of clock on their drive, all the way down to 23 seconds by the time the game-tying kick was made.
Comments / 0