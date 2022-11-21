ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan

Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to fantastic Detroit Lions news

Last season, former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Jameson Williams was one of the best and most dominant receivers in all of college football. But then during Alabama’s showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff title game, Williams suffered an ACL injury that has sidelined him ever since.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

NFL world roasts Lions, Dan Campbell for brutal clock management

The Detroit Lions suffered yet another brutal loss on Thanksgiving and the NFL world was frustrated with head coach Dan Campbell. The Lions had every chance to go win the game on their final possession. They took the field with three timeouts and 2:40 on the clock. Despite that, the team played for overtime against the Buffalo Bills. They burned a lot of clock on their drive, all the way down to 23 seconds by the time the game-tying kick was made.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy