Eye-Opening Poll Shows Donald Trump's Chances Of Getting The GOP Nomination
One of the worst-kept secrets in recent history was finally revealed on November 15, 2022, when Donald Trump took to the podium at his Mar-a-Lago resort to announce his third presidential run. Railing against what he called the current decline of America and its loss of respect on the international stage, he positioned himself as the "voice" of conservatives and declared, "This will not be my campaign; this will be our campaign," adding, "I will fight like no one has fought before."
Why Some Democrats Are Openly Supporting Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Run
As the familiar refrain of the Sam & Dave song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" played on the sound system, Donald J. Trump triumphantly walked off the stage at Mar-a-Lago on the night of November 15, 2022. It was the night America had been anticipating for months: Trump announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Declaring that he was running "in order to make America great and glorious again," the former president spent just over an hour reminiscing about his accomplishments and promising more of the same in a second term. To no one's surprise, he painted a picture of President Joe Biden's America as being a bleak landscape of crime-ridden cities, open borders, and staggering inflation (via Reuters).
How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump?
Donald Trump announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, that he would be running for re-election in 2024. He is facing competition from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who won re-election in a landslide race,...
msn.com
Mike Pence says Lincoln Project ad annoyed Trump so much it fuelled his bid to overturn election result
Former vice president Mike Pence has claimed that former president Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election and keep himself in office against the wishes of US voters was sparked by an anti-Trump super PAC advertisement highlighting the vice president’s role in certifying presidential elections. In an...
Trump third run: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Will the third time be the charm in running for the presidency and from indictments? As expected, former President Donald Trump announced his third bid for President of the United States, which is his newest bid to stave off indictments from the Department of Justice, Fulton County, Georgia and a Presidential run by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Mick Mulvaney: Donald Trump is the only Republican who can lose in 2024
Former White House chief of staff said his ex-boss’s planned third run for presidency is bad for Republican party
Analysis: Meet the 'Never-Again Trump' Republicans
Donald Trump faced vocal opposition from the "Never Trump" wing of the GOP in the 2016 and 2020 elections. In today's episode of The Point, Chris Cillizza explains how a new group -- the "Never-Again Trumpers" -- could pose a threat to the former president as he mounts a third bid for the White House.
Trump mocks another potential GOP 2024 opponent, saying Virginia Gov. Youngkin's name 'sounds Chinese'
Former President Donald Trump is adding to the list of other Republicans he is singling out for ridicule in the leadup to his expected presidential campaign announcement Tuesday, dropping popular Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin into his crosshairs. Trump wrote in a TruthSocial post on Friday that the Old Dominion governor’s...
Trump's Goal of Impeaching Mitch McConnell Is Doomed
Donald Trump's longstanding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell escalated to a new level Thursday after the former president called for the impeachment of the Senate's top Republican in an interview. Asked about the possibility of Republicans defaulting on the national debt next Congress—and McConnell's longstanding aversion to budgetary...
No one liked Trump's speech announcing a 2024 presidential run. Not even Trump
Donald Trump entered the immaculate ballroom of his Mar-a-Lago resort only hours after Arizona independent voters had rewrapped and returned the candidate he had specially selected for them to be their state’s next governor. Similar packages had already come in unopened from Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York. They were...
msn.com
Donald Trump ‘Can’t Get Elected,’ Billionaire Peterffy Says
(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Thomas Peterffy, founder of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., said it’s time for the Republican Party to move on from Donald Trump. “I think we need a fresh face,” Peterffy, who contributed $250,000 to Trump’s 2020 campaign, said Wednesday in an interview. “The problem with Trump is he has so many negatives, he can’t get elected, period.”
Even Kayleigh McEnany Now Wants Trump to Delay His 2024 Announcement
MAGA Republicans underperformed in the midterms so badly that even Kayleigh McEnany is calling on Donald Trump to hit the pause on announcing a presidential run. Tuesday’s midterm election underperformances have pushed Fox News stars to quickly come to the realization that their long-hyped “red wave” had turned into an “absolute disaster.” Additionally, the network and other Murdoch-owned media outlets have begun pointing the finger at Trump and the fringe candidates he endorsed, blaming him for the disastrous results.
AOL Corp
GOP billionaire mega-donors distance themselves from Trump's 2024 run
Former President Donald Trump is pressing on with another bid for the White House. But Trump can't yet count on the financial support of some wealthy backers who once stood in his corner. At least three billionaire mega-donors to the Republican party have already distanced themselves from his 2024 campaign,...
Trump considering launching fresh White House bid after midterm elections-advisers
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump is considering launching a third bid for the White House this month, three Trump advisers said on Thursday, while Trump himself teased a strong possibility of a comeback during a rally in Iowa later in the day.
straightarrownews.com
Trump and Obama bottom 10% of presidents in US history
Though former President Donald Trump has been impeached twice and entangled in multiple scandals, there’s a decent chance he will run again in the 2024 presidential election. He’s been stepping up his support of GOP candidates in the midterms, some say, to build momentum for his own campaign. Before him was Barack Obama, a president some believe helped turn the country towards Trump. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues both Obama and Trump have more similarities than what people might think, and both rank in his bottom 10% of presidents in U.S. history.
Trump mocked as pro-DeSantis banner flown over Mar-a-Lago before announcement
‘YOU LOST AGAIN DONALD! #DESANTIS2024’ reads banner mocking Trump. Donald Trump was mocked as a pro-Ron DeSantis banner reading “You lost again Donald!” was flown over Mar-a-Lago ahead of his expected presidential campaign announcement. The banner also carried a “#DESANTIS2024” hashtag and circled over the former president’s...
Trump 2024: Watch the moment the Donald announced he is running for president again
The packed ballroom at former President's Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida erupted into cheers and applause as he announced another campaign for the White House in 2024. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump...
2024 GOP rivals court donors at big Las Vegas meeting, and some warn Trump is "a loser"
The Republican Party's nascent 2024 class, emboldened as ever, openly cast Donald Trump as "a loser" over and over on Friday as they courted donors and activists fretting about the GOP's future under the former president's leadership. Trump's vocal critics included current and former Republican governors, members of his own...
Another Republican Megadonor Defects From Trump
Major Republican party donor Stephen Schwarzman has come out against Donald Trump and vowed to back a rival candidate in the 2024 presidential election. The billionaire Blackstone CEO confirmed to Axios that he was defecting from Trump’s camp the morning after the former president announced his new bid for the White House. “America does better when its leaders are rooted in today and tomorrow, not today and yesterday,” Schwarzman told Axios. “It is time for the Republican Party to turn to a new generation of leaders and I intend to support one of them in the presidential primaries.” Schwarzman is the second GOP megadonor in just two weeks to abandon Trump after Citadel hedge fund founder Ken Griffin backed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week, branding Trump a “three-time loser” on Tuesday.
America cannot allow Trump to destroy the Republican Party
Eric Trump, the former president’s son, declared last week: “There is no longer a Republican Party; it’s theTrump party.” The brazen claim is not simply that Donald Trump is the (as yet) unchallenged leader of the GOP — it is that he is the party, having destroyed the once-great American political institution and remade it in his own image. “He’s fundamentally changed the party,” the younger Trump said.
