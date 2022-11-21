ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Eye-Opening Poll Shows Donald Trump's Chances Of Getting The GOP Nomination

One of the worst-kept secrets in recent history was finally revealed on November 15, 2022, when Donald Trump took to the podium at his Mar-a-Lago resort to announce his third presidential run. Railing against what he called the current decline of America and its loss of respect on the international stage, he positioned himself as the "voice" of conservatives and declared, "This will not be my campaign; this will be our campaign," adding, "I will fight like no one has fought before."
FLORIDA STATE
The List

Why Some Democrats Are Openly Supporting Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Run

As the familiar refrain of the Sam & Dave song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" played on the sound system, Donald J. Trump triumphantly walked off the stage at Mar-a-Lago on the night of November 15, 2022. It was the night America had been anticipating for months: Trump announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Declaring that he was running "in order to make America great and glorious again," the former president spent just over an hour reminiscing about his accomplishments and promising more of the same in a second term. To no one's surprise, he painted a picture of President Joe Biden's America as being a bleak landscape of crime-ridden cities, open borders, and staggering inflation (via Reuters).
GEORGIA STATE
Cleveland.com

Trump third run: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Will the third time be the charm in running for the presidency and from indictments? As expected, former President Donald Trump announced his third bid for President of the United States, which is his newest bid to stave off indictments from the Department of Justice, Fulton County, Georgia and a Presidential run by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
CLEVELAND, OH
CNN

Analysis: Meet the 'Never-Again Trump' Republicans

Donald Trump faced vocal opposition from the "Never Trump" wing of the GOP in the 2016 and 2020 elections. In today's episode of The Point, Chris Cillizza explains how a new group -- the "Never-Again Trumpers" -- could pose a threat to the former president as he mounts a third bid for the White House.
Newsweek

Trump's Goal of Impeaching Mitch McConnell Is Doomed

Donald Trump's longstanding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell escalated to a new level Thursday after the former president called for the impeachment of the Senate's top Republican in an interview. Asked about the possibility of Republicans defaulting on the national debt next Congress—and McConnell's longstanding aversion to budgetary...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Donald Trump ‘Can’t Get Elected,’ Billionaire Peterffy Says

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Thomas Peterffy, founder of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., said it’s time for the Republican Party to move on from Donald Trump. “I think we need a fresh face,” Peterffy, who contributed $250,000 to Trump’s 2020 campaign, said Wednesday in an interview. “The problem with Trump is he has so many negatives, he can’t get elected, period.”
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Even Kayleigh McEnany Now Wants Trump to Delay His 2024 Announcement

MAGA Republicans underperformed in the midterms so badly that even Kayleigh McEnany is calling on Donald Trump to hit the pause on announcing a presidential run. Tuesday’s midterm election underperformances have pushed Fox News stars to quickly come to the realization that their long-hyped “red wave” had turned into an “absolute disaster.” Additionally, the network and other Murdoch-owned media outlets have begun pointing the finger at Trump and the fringe candidates he endorsed, blaming him for the disastrous results.
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

GOP billionaire mega-donors distance themselves from Trump's 2024 run

Former President Donald Trump is pressing on with another bid for the White House. But Trump can't yet count on the financial support of some wealthy backers who once stood in his corner. At least three billionaire mega-donors to the Republican party have already distanced themselves from his 2024 campaign,...
FLORIDA STATE
straightarrownews.com

Trump and Obama bottom 10% of presidents in US history

Though former President Donald Trump has been impeached twice and entangled in multiple scandals, there’s a decent chance he will run again in the 2024 presidential election. He’s been stepping up his support of GOP candidates in the midterms, some say, to build momentum for his own campaign. Before him was Barack Obama, a president some believe helped turn the country towards Trump. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues both Obama and Trump have more similarities than what people might think, and both rank in his bottom 10% of presidents in U.S. history.
TheDailyBeast

Another Republican Megadonor Defects From Trump

Major Republican party donor Stephen Schwarzman has come out against Donald Trump and vowed to back a rival candidate in the 2024 presidential election. The billionaire Blackstone CEO confirmed to Axios that he was defecting from Trump’s camp the morning after the former president announced his new bid for the White House. “America does better when its leaders are rooted in today and tomorrow, not today and yesterday,” Schwarzman told Axios. “It is time for the Republican Party to turn to a new generation of leaders and I intend to support one of them in the presidential primaries.” Schwarzman is the second GOP megadonor in just two weeks to abandon Trump after Citadel hedge fund founder Ken Griffin backed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week, branding Trump a “three-time loser” on Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

America cannot allow Trump to destroy the Republican Party

Eric Trump, the former president’s son, declared last week: “There is no longer a Republican Party; it’s theTrump party.” The brazen claim is not simply that Donald Trump is the (as yet) unchallenged leader of the GOP — it is that he is the party, having destroyed the once-great American political institution and remade it in his own image. “He’s fundamentally changed the party,” the younger Trump said.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy