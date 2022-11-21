GREENSBORO, N.C. — I met blues musician Eric Gales and his wife LaDonna about 5 years ago and I would venture to say that I haven't seen someone with his talent play live in a long time. He is on the rise to stardom right now as he has received his first-ever Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album. The album, "Crown" is an eclectic mix of styles with blues sprinkled over the top.

