Winston-salem, NC

High School Football PRO

Greensboro, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The William Amos Hough High School football team will have a game with Grimsley High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Pentagon strikes nanotechnology defense deal with N.C. A&T, UNC-Greensboro

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – The U.S. Department of Defense has tapped two Triad universities to develop new nanotechnologies for protecting soldiers. The Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, a collaboration of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and the University of North Carolina Greensboro, is partnering with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Soldier Center to create a new research initiative called ICONS, short for Innovation Collaborative Laboratory for Nanotechnologies to Empower the Future Soldier.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro musician Eric Gales gets Grammy nomination

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I met blues musician Eric Gales and his wife LaDonna about 5 years ago and I would venture to say that I haven't seen someone with his talent play live in a long time. He is on the rise to stardom right now as he has received his first-ever Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album. The album, "Crown" is an eclectic mix of styles with blues sprinkled over the top.
GREENSBORO, NC
triad-city-beat.com

Winston Salem’s Harvest Market grocery co-op looks to feed its city

A man sits on the sidewalk of Family Dollar, his belongings tumbling from broken zipper compartments on his backpack. He quietly asks patrons of the West Salem Shopping Center if they could spare some change for a bite to eat. Rev. Gary Williams, co-founder of SHARE Cooperative and Harvest Market stops without hesitation.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
publicradioeast.org

Army, U.N.C. Greensboro using nanotechnology to improve soldiers' clothing and gear

The U.S. Army and U.N.C. Greensboro are partnering to improve the protection of soldiers' clothes and gear through nanotechnology. The university's school of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering is hosting a ceremony to announce the partnership on Monday. The department's Dean Sherine Obare says the partnership is important because the researchers need...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem nonprofit heals trauma through drama

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The goal of a Winston-Salem nonprofit called Drama Theropy is healing trauma through drama. There is a cast of six actors who put on skits detailing real-life situations to help people navigate some of the challenges in life. Kimberly Miller, president of the organization, says this kind of therapy is hands-on, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem Samaritan Ministries feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving Day

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's nonprofit organization Samaritan Ministries serves its shelter residents and community members every day, making sure no one is left hungry. Their mission is simple, to provide food, shelter, and hope through Christian love. This Thanksgiving, administrators tell WXII the mission is the same, but there's...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Crash with injuries closes West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro between Florida Street, Immanuel Road, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash with serious injuries closed West Gate City Boulevard in both directions between West Florida Street and Immanuel Road on Monday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. FOX8 is told the crash involved a car and motorcycle, and one person is in the hospital with serious injuries. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
41nbc.com

GBI announces 3 teens arrested in Cochran murder investigation

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Two teenagers from Warner Robins and one teen from Macon have been arrested and are facing charges for the death of 24-year-old Kavontez Deshaveon Farrow. Farrow was shot on October 29th, and later died at Bleckley Memorial Hospital. 16-year-old Dashawn Adams of Warner Robins was arrested in...
COCHRAN, GA

