Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this seasonThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Lexington: M&T pawn and gun store robberyThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Greensboro, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wfmynews2.com
Guilford County family honors their late son with charity football game
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County family is turning their grief into giving this Thanksgiving. The Robertson family lost their only son Cameron in a tragic accident last year. That Thanksgiving, mom Kia and dad Omar started a foundation in their son's honor. "Cameron was a brilliant 6-year-old...
Pentagon strikes nanotechnology defense deal with N.C. A&T, UNC-Greensboro
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – The U.S. Department of Defense has tapped two Triad universities to develop new nanotechnologies for protecting soldiers. The Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, a collaboration of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and the University of North Carolina Greensboro, is partnering with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Soldier Center to create a new research initiative called ICONS, short for Innovation Collaborative Laboratory for Nanotechnologies to Empower the Future Soldier.
VIDEO: I proposed inside the red panda enclosure at the Greensboro Science Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The red pandas at the Greensboro Science Center have been a special part of our relationship for years. Allison DeBusk and I started dating back in November of 2014 when we were both students at Guilford College, and one of the first things I learned about her was how much she […]
Greensboro musician Eric Gales gets Grammy nomination
GREENSBORO, N.C. — I met blues musician Eric Gales and his wife LaDonna about 5 years ago and I would venture to say that I haven't seen someone with his talent play live in a long time. He is on the rise to stardom right now as he has received his first-ever Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album. The album, "Crown" is an eclectic mix of styles with blues sprinkled over the top.
triad-city-beat.com
Winston Salem’s Harvest Market grocery co-op looks to feed its city
A man sits on the sidewalk of Family Dollar, his belongings tumbling from broken zipper compartments on his backpack. He quietly asks patrons of the West Salem Shopping Center if they could spare some change for a bite to eat. Rev. Gary Williams, co-founder of SHARE Cooperative and Harvest Market stops without hesitation.
publicradioeast.org
Army, U.N.C. Greensboro using nanotechnology to improve soldiers' clothing and gear
The U.S. Army and U.N.C. Greensboro are partnering to improve the protection of soldiers' clothes and gear through nanotechnology. The university's school of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering is hosting a ceremony to announce the partnership on Monday. The department's Dean Sherine Obare says the partnership is important because the researchers need...
3 jail guards in Georgia charged in beating of detainee from Greensboro
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Three jail guards in Georgia were arrested Tuesday on battery charges in the September beating of a Black detainee at a county jail that was recorded by security cameras, authorities said. The arrests came after an attorney for the detainee, 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs of Greensboro,...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Police Arrest Winston Salem Man On South Carolina Fugitive Warrant
A Winston Salem man was arrested on Saturday, November 19th by Taylorsville Police. He was served with a fugitive warrant from the state of South Carolina. 34-year old Charles Emmanuel Brantley was in possession at the time of his arrest, with a rental truck that he allegedly failed to return to a company in South Carolina.
Man on bicycle hit by car in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man on a bicycle was hit by a car in Winston-Salem on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The 50-year-old man who was hit has non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the call reporting the incident in the Peters Creek Parkway and Hutton Street area came in at 4:46 p.m. […]
Winston-Salem nonprofit heals trauma through drama
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The goal of a Winston-Salem nonprofit called Drama Theropy is healing trauma through drama. There is a cast of six actors who put on skits detailing real-life situations to help people navigate some of the challenges in life. Kimberly Miller, president of the organization, says this kind of therapy is hands-on, […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem Samaritan Ministries feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving Day
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's nonprofit organization Samaritan Ministries serves its shelter residents and community members every day, making sure no one is left hungry. Their mission is simple, to provide food, shelter, and hope through Christian love. This Thanksgiving, administrators tell WXII the mission is the same, but there's...
Google spotlights Guilford county Black Owned business
WHITSETT, N.C. — Owner of "A little love" seasoning Hepston Henry has his family to thank for his love of food. "It really started from my childhood this is my parents' recipes my mom is from Saint Croix and my dad is from Jamaica and so we use these growing up all the time," Henry said.
Crash with injuries closes West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro between Florida Street, Immanuel Road, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash with serious injuries closed West Gate City Boulevard in both directions between West Florida Street and Immanuel Road on Monday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. FOX8 is told the crash involved a car and motorcycle, and one person is in the hospital with serious injuries. […]
Winston-Salem police, firefighters respond to head-on crash at High Point Road, Ridgewood Road
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem officials responded to a head-on crash that involved multiple vehicles on Wednesday. FOX8 is told officers and firefighters responded to the crash at High Point Road and Ridgewood Road. Three to four vehicles were involved. There is no word on injuries at this time. This is a developing story.
Greensboro firefighters work during Thanksgiving but find ways to celebrate
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As families rushed down Wendover Avenue to and from Thanksgiving Thursday, they passed a different family bonded by service. Firefighters at Greensboro Fire Station 7 put together a homecooked meal on the job. Senior Firefighter Kyle Martin prepared the turkey while his coworkers handled the trimmings.
WXII 12
Greensboro crash kills Reidsville woman after crossing into opposite lane
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman is dead after crashing into a car in Greensboro. According to police, the crash happened Thursday on the 5100 block of West Market Street, near Muirs Chapel Road, around 4:30 p.m. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News.
Person walking on South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro hit, taken to the hospital
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was hit while walking on near South Elm-Eugene Street and I-40 Tuesday. Greensboro police said a call came in at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. The person was taken to the hospital. Police are out on the scene investigating Tuesday evening. WFMY News 2 has crews...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem customers support local grocery store amid high inflation ahead of Thanksgiving
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Triad customers are supporting a local grocery store in Winston-Salem amid the high inflation ahead of Thanksgiving. With Thanksgiving on Thursday, many families are getting ready to prepare their favorite holiday meals. Many people are shopping for ingredients last minute. WXII 12 News stopped by Buie's...
41nbc.com
GBI announces 3 teens arrested in Cochran murder investigation
COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Two teenagers from Warner Robins and one teen from Macon have been arrested and are facing charges for the death of 24-year-old Kavontez Deshaveon Farrow. Farrow was shot on October 29th, and later died at Bleckley Memorial Hospital. 16-year-old Dashawn Adams of Warner Robins was arrested in...
