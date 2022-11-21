ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

kjluradio.com

Semi carrying pears catches on fire just east of Columbia

A tractor trailer fire closes two lanes of I-70 just east of Columbia. The fire was reported early Tuesday afternoon at the Route Z exit. Assistant Fire Chief Gale Blomenkamp reports when crews arrived on the scene, about 50 percent of the trailer was involved in fire. The driver was able to disconnect the tractor before it was damaged.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City Police Department increases presence and enforcement over Thanksgiving weekend

The Jefferson City Police Department issues some Thanksgiving holiday weekend reminders. Lt. Dave Williams says additional officers will be on the road, starting Wednesday, with an emphasis on hazardous moving violations, including improper seat belt usage. Then Wednesday night, emphasis will shift to impaired drivers. Williams also urges those on...
kjluradio.com

Sedalia man dies in Cass County motorcycle crash

A Pettis County man dies in a motorcycle accident near Kansas City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Lewis Laughlin, 62, of Sedalia, was riding his bike on Route J Tuesday night just south of Peculiar when he attempted a turn onto 211th Street. The patrol says Laughlin’s bike overturned, ran off the side of the road, ejecting him. Laughlin was pronounced dead at the scene.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Bond denied for Columbia man accused of fatally shooting Cuba woman

Bond is denied for a Columbia man accused of murdering a Crawford County woman earlier this month. It was Tuesday, November 22 when Boone County Judge Tracy Gonzalez denied bond for Montez Williams, 31. Gonzalez ruled Williams will be detained until his trial. Williams is charged with first-degree murder, armed...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Wanted Columbia man, woman, caught with drugs and stolen mail

A Columbia man and woman, wanted on felony warrants, are arrested after being caught with drugs and stolen mail during a traffic stop. Darian Ivy is charged with possession of a controlled substance and felony stealing. Mercedes Pattillo is charged with second-degree drug trafficking and felony stealing. According to court...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Rolla man seriously injured when he rolls his minivan south of Eldon

A Rolla man is seriously injured when he wrecks his minivan in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Charles Moentmann, 31, was driving on Highway 52, Wednesday night, just south of Eldon when he crossed the centerline and traveled off the other side of the road. The patrol says Moentmann swerved back across the road, traveling off the right side of the road where the undercarriage of his van struck the ground, causing it to overturn.
ELDON, MO
kjluradio.com

Marshall man seriously injured in three-vehicle crash

A Saline County man suffers serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash in neighboring Carroll County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dustin Sisemore, 41, of Marshall, was driving on Highway 65 Wednesday night when he failed to notice two vehicles in front of him were stopped for a red light. The patrol says Sisemore’s car struck the back of a pickup truck, that rammed into a second truck.
MARSHALL, MO
kjluradio.com

9-1-1 call about active shooter at Battle High School called a prank

School officials say a 9-1-1 call that came in about an active shooter at a Columbia high school this morning was a prank. The Columbia Police Department says someone made an anonymous call to 9-1-1 around 9:30 this morning, saying there was an active assailant at Battle High School. School resource officers and safety and security staff were already present at the school and determined that was no threat.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Moberly man charged with setting nine arson fires in one night

A Moberly man is arrested for setting numerous arson fires earlier this week. The first round of fires was reported Monday night in Moberly’s downtown. While working those fires, calls started coming in about fires in a residential neighborhood just west of the downtown, as well as two natural cover fires in Rothwell Park. The fires included commercial dumpsters, residential trash cans, wood pallets, and brush.
MOBERLY, MO

