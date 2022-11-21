Read full article on original website
Semi carrying pears catches on fire just east of Columbia
A tractor trailer fire closes two lanes of I-70 just east of Columbia. The fire was reported early Tuesday afternoon at the Route Z exit. Assistant Fire Chief Gale Blomenkamp reports when crews arrived on the scene, about 50 percent of the trailer was involved in fire. The driver was able to disconnect the tractor before it was damaged.
Jefferson City Police Department increases presence and enforcement over Thanksgiving weekend
The Jefferson City Police Department issues some Thanksgiving holiday weekend reminders. Lt. Dave Williams says additional officers will be on the road, starting Wednesday, with an emphasis on hazardous moving violations, including improper seat belt usage. Then Wednesday night, emphasis will shift to impaired drivers. Williams also urges those on...
FedEx trial involving death of Callaway County motorcyclist scheduled for 2024
A trial date is set for a Callaway County widow, who’s suing FedEx for contributing to her husband’s motorcycle death. Lee Anderson of Tebbetts filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in August against FedEx Ground Packaging System and the driver involved in the crash, Ridha Zikri, of Columbia. The crash...
Sedalia man dies in Cass County motorcycle crash
A Pettis County man dies in a motorcycle accident near Kansas City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Lewis Laughlin, 62, of Sedalia, was riding his bike on Route J Tuesday night just south of Peculiar when he attempted a turn onto 211th Street. The patrol says Laughlin’s bike overturned, ran off the side of the road, ejecting him. Laughlin was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bond denied for Columbia man accused of fatally shooting Cuba woman
Bond is denied for a Columbia man accused of murdering a Crawford County woman earlier this month. It was Tuesday, November 22 when Boone County Judge Tracy Gonzalez denied bond for Montez Williams, 31. Gonzalez ruled Williams will be detained until his trial. Williams is charged with first-degree murder, armed...
Owensville man arrested for outstanding warrants & drugs during traffic stop in Rosebud
Gasconade County deputies find a wanted felon during a routine traffic stop on Thanksgiving morning. The sheriff reports deputies observed a vehicle with a non-working headlamp around 3 a.m. along Highway 50 in Rosebud. When the deputies attempted a traffic stop, the driver eluded them by traveling city streets. The...
Wanted Columbia man, woman, caught with drugs and stolen mail
A Columbia man and woman, wanted on felony warrants, are arrested after being caught with drugs and stolen mail during a traffic stop. Darian Ivy is charged with possession of a controlled substance and felony stealing. Mercedes Pattillo is charged with second-degree drug trafficking and felony stealing. According to court...
Rolla man seriously injured when he rolls his minivan south of Eldon
A Rolla man is seriously injured when he wrecks his minivan in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Charles Moentmann, 31, was driving on Highway 52, Wednesday night, just south of Eldon when he crossed the centerline and traveled off the other side of the road. The patrol says Moentmann swerved back across the road, traveling off the right side of the road where the undercarriage of his van struck the ground, causing it to overturn.
Marshall man seriously injured in three-vehicle crash
A Saline County man suffers serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash in neighboring Carroll County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dustin Sisemore, 41, of Marshall, was driving on Highway 65 Wednesday night when he failed to notice two vehicles in front of him were stopped for a red light. The patrol says Sisemore’s car struck the back of a pickup truck, that rammed into a second truck.
9-1-1 call about active shooter at Battle High School called a prank
School officials say a 9-1-1 call that came in about an active shooter at a Columbia high school this morning was a prank. The Columbia Police Department says someone made an anonymous call to 9-1-1 around 9:30 this morning, saying there was an active assailant at Battle High School. School resource officers and safety and security staff were already present at the school and determined that was no threat.
Moberly man charged with setting nine arson fires in one night
A Moberly man is arrested for setting numerous arson fires earlier this week. The first round of fires was reported Monday night in Moberly’s downtown. While working those fires, calls started coming in about fires in a residential neighborhood just west of the downtown, as well as two natural cover fires in Rothwell Park. The fires included commercial dumpsters, residential trash cans, wood pallets, and brush.
Benton County man enters Alford Plea for stealing thousands from incarcerated brother
A Benton County man pleads down in a fraud case involving his incarcerated brother. Dylan Landon, of Edwards, entered an Alford Plea on Monday, November 21 to one count of felony stealing. He was sentenced to five years supervised probation. Charges were filed against Landon last spring when his brother,...
New trial date set for Vienna couple accused of swindling elderly woman out of millions
New trial dates are scheduled for a Maries County couple accused of swindling an elderly woman out of her $1.5 million farm. Gary and Debra Honse, of Vienna, were scheduled Tuesday, November 22 for a two-day jury trial to begin March 14, 2023. The pair is charged with financial exploitation of an elderly woman.
