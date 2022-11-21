A Rolla man is seriously injured when he wrecks his minivan in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Charles Moentmann, 31, was driving on Highway 52, Wednesday night, just south of Eldon when he crossed the centerline and traveled off the other side of the road. The patrol says Moentmann swerved back across the road, traveling off the right side of the road where the undercarriage of his van struck the ground, causing it to overturn.

ELDON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO