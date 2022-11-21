ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

kcbx.org

"It might take years": Shell Beach staircase to be removed and replaced

A few miles north of the popular tourist destination, Pismo Beach, lies a small cove hidden among towering bluffs. It's called Shell Beach, and it's beloved by locals and visitors alike — but it’s been inaccessible for more than a year now. Its only staircase is actively crumbling, meaning it won’t be open to the public anytime soon.
PISMO BEACH, CA
New Times

Proposed RV storage could alter Atascadero's De Anza trail

Pedestrians strolling along the De Anza trail in Atascadero could expect a change of scenery if a proposal to place an RV storage facility on Atascadero Mutual Water Company's property near the Salinas River is approved. During the Nov. 15 Planning Commission meeting, several residents and the Northern Chumash Tribal...
ATASCADERO, CA
esterobaynews.com

County to Cloud Seed Over Lopez Lake

San Luis Obispo County is trying something new this year, and for three subsequent years, to try and maximize rainfall and hopefully help fill up one of the county’s main water reservoirs. In October, County Supervisors approved awarding of a 3-year, $342,000 per year contract to North American Weather...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Butcher Shop christened with Daou wine dinner

Frank and I did a review a few months ago of The Butcher Shop that Sal Ercolano and business partner Gil Frank purchased in April. Per our write-up in our Sept. 18 column, we noted, “Excellence and quality distinguish Ercolano’s portfolio of restaurants. That’s why it was fitting that The Butcher Shop’s first wine dinner includes a winery of equal distinction, a Daou Wine Dinner.”
PASO ROBLES, CA
pasoroblesdailynews.com

New 30-minute parking spaces going up downtown

– The City of Paso Robles is adding 19 new 30-minute parking spaces to the downtown area in time for the holiday shopping season. Tuesday, city crews changed signs and repainted curbs to move some 30-minute parking spaces, and add others. The 30-minute parking spaces will give residents time to...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 11/14 – 11/20/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. November 14, 2022. 01:36— Guillermo...
PASO ROBLES, CA

