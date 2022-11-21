Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kcbx.org
"It might take years": Shell Beach staircase to be removed and replaced
A few miles north of the popular tourist destination, Pismo Beach, lies a small cove hidden among towering bluffs. It's called Shell Beach, and it's beloved by locals and visitors alike — but it’s been inaccessible for more than a year now. Its only staircase is actively crumbling, meaning it won’t be open to the public anytime soon.
New Times
Proposed RV storage could alter Atascadero's De Anza trail
Pedestrians strolling along the De Anza trail in Atascadero could expect a change of scenery if a proposal to place an RV storage facility on Atascadero Mutual Water Company's property near the Salinas River is approved. During the Nov. 15 Planning Commission meeting, several residents and the Northern Chumash Tribal...
Hundreds of families line up for holiday food distribution in Santa Maria
The Food Bank of Santa Barbara County gave out chicken, eggs, cheese, produce, and larger families received a whole turkey.
This Paso Robles wine is one of Wine Spectator’s top 20 picks for 2022
The top-rated red blend is “supple, rich and plump with personality,” the magazine said.
esterobaynews.com
County to Cloud Seed Over Lopez Lake
San Luis Obispo County is trying something new this year, and for three subsequent years, to try and maximize rainfall and hopefully help fill up one of the county’s main water reservoirs. In October, County Supervisors approved awarding of a 3-year, $342,000 per year contract to North American Weather...
Local vineyard’s wine named to ‘Top-100 in the World’ list
Wine Spectator placed McPrice Myers red blend at No. 16 on the prestigious list. – McPrice Myers has announced its 2020 Beautiful Earth Red was named a “Top 100” wine in the world by Wine Spectator magazine. The international 2022 Top 100 list appears in the magazine’s current issue.
Mormon church delivers 40,000 pounds of food to SLO County
“We are grateful for the opportunity to help assist those in need within this wonderful community,” the local leader for the Church said.
Coast News
Butcher Shop christened with Daou wine dinner
Frank and I did a review a few months ago of The Butcher Shop that Sal Ercolano and business partner Gil Frank purchased in April. Per our write-up in our Sept. 18 column, we noted, “Excellence and quality distinguish Ercolano’s portfolio of restaurants. That’s why it was fitting that The Butcher Shop’s first wine dinner includes a winery of equal distinction, a Daou Wine Dinner.”
Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Park reconstruction set to begin early 2023
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Last year the city of Santa Maria was award two and a half million dollars to renovate Veteran’s Memorial Park. The post Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Park reconstruction set to begin early 2023 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The Santa Maria Town Center is ready for Black Friday crowds
The Santa Maria Town Center is ready for the Black Friday crowds to return this year. The shopping center is extending its hours for the holiday.
Bruce Jones has almost caught Bruce Gibson in race for District 2 SLO County supervisor
With the last count, the incumbent has given up nearly all of his 781-vote lead.
SLO residents catch recent mountain lion sightings on camera
Some people in San Luis Obispo are on high alert after several reports of mountain lion sightings near the Irish Hills and Johnson Ranch hiking trails and even in some people's backyards.
New Times
Fried and Loaded is SLO's new french fry and tater tot spot to keep late-night hunger at bay
It's hard to find a good french fry, and while slicing, soaking, and double-frying potatoes seems like a straightforward process, most people are hesitant to go all out when that urge to snack calls. That's where Fried and Loaded comes in. Open starting in late October, the eatery on San...
calcoastnews.com
Bezos charity awards $5 million to controversial SLO County nonprofit
A charity created by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has issued a $5 million grant to the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO) for housing homeless families. Launched in 2018, the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund issues annual awards to organizations helping homeless families move from the streets...
Video shows mountain lion prowling through SLO woman’s backyard
Her dog was acting weird and wanted back inside. That’s when she saw the cougar.
Changes to Santa Maria trash services due to holiday
The City of Santa Maria advises residents that there will be no trash and recycling collection services or street sweeping on Thursday, November 24 (Thanksgiving Day).
pasoroblesdailynews.com
New 30-minute parking spaces going up downtown
– The City of Paso Robles is adding 19 new 30-minute parking spaces to the downtown area in time for the holiday shopping season. Tuesday, city crews changed signs and repainted curbs to move some 30-minute parking spaces, and add others. The 30-minute parking spaces will give residents time to...
Red Light Roundup 11/14 – 11/20/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. November 14, 2022. 01:36— Guillermo...
UPDATE: Missing Los Osos woman now found
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Ysabel E. Moriarty Puig of Los Osos has been located.
UPDATE: Second fire at Heritage Ranch home overnight
After containing the flames last night, another fire broke out in the same Heritage Ranch home early this morning. Fire crews are on the scene now.
Comments / 0