These Window Cleaning Tips Will Make Your Life So Much Easier

By Kourtney Borman
 4 days ago

Sometimes a nudge is all you need!

When it comes to cleaning your house, what is your least favorite part? Is it the bathroom , the kitchen, or the ceiling fans? Well, if you are anything like me, it might just be the windows and blinds! Those things just slip my mind every time, and when I do remember to clean them, the process just takes up SO much time!

Luckily for me, and anyone else out there who equally hates cleaning their windows, Jacqueline Stein from Home Reimagined has one handy dandy tip that could make it all the simpler!

So for the first of these hacks that will have your window blinds as clean as can be you only need a few things - some tongs, cleaning rags, and rubber bands. Simply wrap your cleaning rags, preferably microfiber cloths, around the ends of the tongs and rubber band them into place. Then you can easily close the tongs around each individual blind, slide it down the length, and capture all the dust and grime along the way! You will get both sides at the same time, and this even covers those extremely dirty areas that you simply haven’t been able to reach before!

As for the windows themselves, grab yourself a Swiffer and a microfiber rag, then dunk it in some cleaning solution. The Swiffer’s arm will allow you to get to all those hard-to-reach places without straining yourself, while the microfiber cloth lets you scrub without putting a whole lot of arm into it. Squeegee it dry for the perfectly clean window of your dreams!

And finally, window sills and sealer areas that always get oh-so-gunky. Vacuum it first with your narrow attachment, then grab a steam cleaner and watch as it pushes out all the dirt and grime. Simply wipe up afterward and voila - some bomb.com clean windows!


