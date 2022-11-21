Read full article on original website
Holland Woman Charged in Stolen Vehicle, Credit Card Incident
GRAND HAVEN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – A 25-year-old Holland woman has been arraigned on charges stemming from a Monday morning stolen vehicle and stolen credit cards incident on Holland’s North Side. On Tuesday, Alyssa Aplin was ordered held on $35,000 bond by Grand Haven District Court...
Missing Allegan County Man Sought; Vehicle Found on Holland’s North Side
LEIGHTON TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old Wayland area man. Avel T. Martinez hasn’t been seen since Monday, as his wife told authorities that he had been depressed recently. On Tuesday, his abandoned vehicle was found near Riley Street and Lakeshore Drive on Holland’s North Side, and despite an extensive search by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Park Township fire department personnel, no trace of the man was discovered.
Allegan County community partners release community health plan
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A coalition of several area agencies have developed a plan for a Allegan County Community Health assessment. Involved in the plan’s development were Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital, Allegan County Health Department (ACHD), United Way of Ottawa and Allegan Counties, OnPoint, Allegan County Food Pantry Collaborative (ACFPC), Allegan Area ESA, Gun Lake Tribe, Allegan County Multi-Agency Collaborative Council (MACC), and other agencies.
Consuelo Longoria
Consuelo Longoria, age 95, of Holland, MI passed away on Sunday, November 20th, 2022. Consuelo was born on January 19th, 1927 in Charco, TX, to Enemencio and Agupita (Delgado) Cabrera. Consuelo is survived by: her children, Carol Longoria (TX), Lucio Longoria (FL), Susie Ariciaga (TX), Silvia Longoria (GR-MI) and Gracie...
