Secretary of State-Elect Monae Johnson campaigned as the candidate who would secure South Dakota's elections. That message helped her defeat Democratic challenger Tom Cool – who campaigned on concerns about Johnson being an "election denier" – with 65% of the vote. But the campaign is over, and Johnson is thinking about the changes she hopes […]

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO