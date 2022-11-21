ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

Analysts discuss first day of mobile sports betting in Maryland

Day one is now in the books for mobile sports betting in Maryland as seven mobile sportsbooks began taking their first wagers Wednesday. Some of the sportsbooks said so far, so good. People can now bet inside casinos, like Horseshoe, and at home, right from the palm of their hand.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Online sports betting to start Wednesday morning in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Seven online sportsbooks will go live at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday morning. It has taken a couple of years to get to this point since voters approved sports gambling in Maryland. "This process took longer than it should have, but we're...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Grocery Worker Carts Away $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – After more than 40 years of working for a grocery store chain, a Severna Park man bagged enough moolah from a $5 Maryland Lottery scratch-off to start counting the days to his retirement. The happy winner, who frequently plays Powerball and Mega Millions, said he adds...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

MoCo Couple Purchases $100,000 Winning Scratch-off at Exxon

A Silver Spring couple purchased a winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000 earlier this month from the Exxon gas station at 8384 Colesville Road in Silver Spring. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. A couple from Silver Spring picked up a $100,000 prize on the $30 $100,000 Extreme...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WRIC TV

Woman wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratch ticket

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria. Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when...
VIRGINIA STATE
Wbaltv.com

AAA: Prepare your car before traveling for holidays

As thousands of people hit the roads this Thanksgiving, AAA Mid-Atlantic is asking Marylanders to ensure their vehicles are prepared. AAA anticipates helping about 400,000 stranded drivers nationwide during the holiday weekend -- more than 9,000 of which will be in Maryland. "In Maryland, we're looking at slightly over 1...
MARYLAND STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland

Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
FREDERICK, MD
WTOP

Sheetz selling gas for under $2 a gallon

Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz has lowered the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. Sheetz will keep that price through Nov. 28. That is $1.43 cheaper than the average gas price in Virginia, according to AAA, and $1.69 per gallon lower than the average price of gas predicted for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiapublicradio.org

The Virginia Breeze continues to exceed expectations

As many people hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginians are taking advantage of the state’s inner-city bus service in record numbers. In less than a year of service, a new line along I-81 from Bristol to D.C. is already exceeding expectations. Mallory Noe-Payne has details.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
VIRGINIA STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland health officials taking new action with RSV-tracking dashboard

The Maryland Department of Health is taking new action to address a surge in respiratory syncytial virus cases by tracking the number of hospitalizations. Over the last several years, the country became accustomed to seeing COVID-19 dashboards. Now, RSV data is available, allowing parents to keep an eye on the numbers and have information on the virus at their fingertips.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy