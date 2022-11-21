Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Analysts discuss first day of mobile sports betting in Maryland
Day one is now in the books for mobile sports betting in Maryland as seven mobile sportsbooks began taking their first wagers Wednesday. Some of the sportsbooks said so far, so good. People can now bet inside casinos, like Horseshoe, and at home, right from the palm of their hand.
Wbaltv.com
Online sports betting to start Wednesday morning in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Seven online sportsbooks will go live at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday morning. It has taken a couple of years to get to this point since voters approved sports gambling in Maryland. "This process took longer than it should have, but we're...
Bay Net
Grocery Worker Carts Away $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – After more than 40 years of working for a grocery store chain, a Severna Park man bagged enough moolah from a $5 Maryland Lottery scratch-off to start counting the days to his retirement. The happy winner, who frequently plays Powerball and Mega Millions, said he adds...
mocoshow.com
MoCo Couple Purchases $100,000 Winning Scratch-off at Exxon
A Silver Spring couple purchased a winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000 earlier this month from the Exxon gas station at 8384 Colesville Road in Silver Spring. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. A couple from Silver Spring picked up a $100,000 prize on the $30 $100,000 Extreme...
Man wins $150,000 on his first Virginia Lottery ticket
Hampton man, Danny Johnson, told lottery officials he usually tells people they are wasting their money playing lottery games. However, as the Powerball jackpot reached record highs in November, Johnson's friend started pestering him and he eventually decided to buy a ticket.
WRIC TV
Woman wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratch ticket
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria. Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when...
Wbaltv.com
AAA: Prepare your car before traveling for holidays
As thousands of people hit the roads this Thanksgiving, AAA Mid-Atlantic is asking Marylanders to ensure their vehicles are prepared. AAA anticipates helping about 400,000 stranded drivers nationwide during the holiday weekend -- more than 9,000 of which will be in Maryland. "In Maryland, we're looking at slightly over 1...
The most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in the DMV
With Thanksgiving feasts less than a day away, many of us are already fantasizing about our favorite side dishes.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland terminates Catalina Pool Builders' license; customers want their money back
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland officials terminated the operating license for Catalina Pool Builders as customers seek to get their money back. The Severna Park company closed its doors in October, leaving customers with unfinished projects. Dr. Lisa Wilson tries to avoid her backyard. The mental health specialist said...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland
Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
Virginia’s first full-service casino announces opening date
There is now an opening date for Virginia's first full-service casino.
WTOP
Sheetz selling gas for under $2 a gallon
Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz has lowered the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. Sheetz will keep that price through Nov. 28. That is $1.43 cheaper than the average gas price in Virginia, according to AAA, and $1.69 per gallon lower than the average price of gas predicted for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland service members send greetings home for Thanksgiving
Maryland service members send greetings home for Thanksgiving:. MSgt. Aaron Washington, of Clinton, Prince George's County. Cmdr. Brendan Gotowka, of Ellicott City, Howard County. MSgt. Samuels, of Grasonville, Queen Anne's County.
virginiapublicradio.org
The Virginia Breeze continues to exceed expectations
As many people hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginians are taking advantage of the state’s inner-city bus service in record numbers. In less than a year of service, a new line along I-81 from Bristol to D.C. is already exceeding expectations. Mallory Noe-Payne has details.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Central Virginia winter weather projections with John Bernier
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It is time now for my 39th annual Winter Outlook for Central Virginia. Secretly stashed away for days — had to remember where I hid it from everyone — it is time to reveal how I predict the winter will evolve for us. We will stay away from the huge technical […]
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar nears December, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Virginia.
America’s first Thanksgiving overshadowed by what happened in Virginia soon thereafter
TWO YEARS AGO we marked the 400th anniversary of the first Thanksgiving in New England. Remembered and retold as an allegory for perseverance and cooperation, the story of that first Thanksgiving has become an important part of how Americans think about the founding of their country. But what happened four...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland health officials taking new action with RSV-tracking dashboard
The Maryland Department of Health is taking new action to address a surge in respiratory syncytial virus cases by tracking the number of hospitalizations. Over the last several years, the country became accustomed to seeing COVID-19 dashboards. Now, RSV data is available, allowing parents to keep an eye on the numbers and have information on the virus at their fingertips.
Maryland doctor reaped millions in illegal kickbacks in pharmacy scheme
A doctor who treated patients across Maryland, Virginia and DC will pay a $3.1 million settlement after he pleaded guilty to running multi-million dollar kickback schemes with multiple pharmacies.
