UAMS College of Public Health Researcher to Study Ways to Reduce Adverse Infant, Maternal Outcomes for Arkansas Racial/Ethnic Minority Populations

Arkansas researchers screen spinach for pathogen resistance in vertical hydroponics
Researchers with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station are using a new vertical farming system to find spinach varieties that have resistance to a challenging root disease in hydroponic systems. The research is in collaboration with Bowery Farming as part of an effort to develop spinach that is resistant to Pythium....
Bonus checks: Some Arkansas teachers will receive gift in form of one-time $1,500 bonus
Teachers in Fort Smith Public Schools in the Natural State will receive a one-time bonus check of $1,500 in time for the holiday season.
Governor-elect Sanders announces inauguration plans
On Monday, governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders made several announcements which gave Arkansans their first look at what the inauguration will look like for the state’s first female governor. Sanders announced a list of events happening leading up to the inauguration as well as announcing the co-chairs and coordinators of her inauguration committee.
Proposed bill would require Arkansas businesses that pay for abortion-related expenses to fund paid maternity leave
A bill filed during Arkansas' early legislative filing period would require companies that pay for abortion-related expenses to also fund paid maternity leave.
Governor Hutchinson declares November 20-26 as Arkansas Turkey Week
Governor Hutchinson joined the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, industry partners, and agriculture leaders Monday declaring November 20-26 as Arkansas Turkey Week. The Arkansas Turkey Week proclamation highlights the state’s turkey industry and its value to Arkansas’s economy and agriculture industry. “The poultry industry is one of Arkansas’s many...
Arkansans reunite with loved ones for Thanksgiving
HIGHFILL, Ark. — As millions of Americans travel for Thanksgiving, friends and family are reminded of what they're thankful for as their loved ones come home. Over 54 million Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving, just shy of pre-pandemic numbers. At XNA and other airports across the nation, 4.5 million flyers are expected. While millions are worried about making it to their destinations, once they've made it to their destination airport, many are embraced by family and friends.
Arkansas' Asa Hutchinson looks back at his time as governor, talks 2024
ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is nearing the end of his time in office. He takes a look back --- and then forward, discussing a possible presidential run in 2024.Watch the video above to see his interview on 40/29 On The Record.
Ferry Tales: Last ferry in Arkansas connects two states and generations
In years past, before the days of extensive highways and bridges, travelers relied on ferry boats to get from point A to point B. At one time, there were more than a dozen ferries in the state of Arkansas. Today there is only one about three hours north in Peel, Arkansas tucked up against Missouri.
Arkansas senator files bill to amend definition of ‘dependent’ on college scholarships
ARKANSAS, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Bill SB 3 is just one of numerous bills that have been filed for the 2023 Arkansas Legislative Session. This bill was filed by Higher Education Subcommittee chair, Sen. Jane English, on November 21, 2022, after multiple people reached out to her with concerns. The bill is looking to expand the […]
2022 Arkansas runoff elections: Where & when to vote in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Several elections in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are headed to runoffs. Early voting in runoff elections starts Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Election day is Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. A runoff takes place in Arkansas county offices if no candidate gets more than 50% of...
Afrobites and Bulgogi | The rich history behind these Arkansas restaurants
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eat It Up is all about sharing stories of local eateries. Often the food is just as rich as those heartwarming stories of family and dreams come true. This week, we took time to pause and look back at some of the most memorable stories that we’ve been so thankful to tell!
Arkansas Says That May 3, 2023, is the Deadline to Get a REAL ID Driver's License If You Want to Board a Plane
That's right - this is what the Arkansas Dept. of Finance and Administration says on its REAL ID site as it applies to Arkansas residents. You will need a REAL ID driver's license issued by Arkansas (or another state in which you reside) by May 3, 2023, to board a plane starting then. You will also need it to enter a federal building (other than a post office), or military base - unless you present a passport, passport card, or a Dept. of Defense ID.
Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas serves Thanksgiving meals
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas served up Thanksgiving meals for people in need in Fayetteville and Bentonville Thursday. Hundreds of people, like Christopher David, got a warm meal and had a place to gather as a community to celebrate Thanksgiving. "I think it’s beautiful. It’s...
Hunter Hoagland Leaving KARK-TV: Where Is the Arkansas Anchor Going?
Hunter Hoagland started working at KARK 4 News just before the pandemic. The anchor’s personality added a great atmosphere to the morning show. And now, the Emmy Award-winning journalist is set to depart the station. Hunter Hoagland is leaving KARK-TV in November 2022. Viewers have many questions, one of which is whether he’ll also be departing Arkansas. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure from KARK-TV.
Arkansas governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders is making plans for her reelection campaign
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced plans for a reelection campaign in 2026. Sanders will take office as governor on Jan. 10, 2023. She won the general election held on Nov. 8, 2022. Sanders will transfer more than $2.5 million from her 2022 campaign to...
Holiday rain chances and severe weather highlight a busy 7 days in Arkansas weather
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The last 7 days to close out November could be very busy for Arkansas weather. This active stretch starts today with a widespread soaking rain moving across Arkansas. The Thanksgiving rain will get lighter and end this evening. Arkansas gets a break from the rain...
Fallout from Arrest of Arkansas Lineman Involving $1700 Theft
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas offensive lineman Jalen St. John was arrested on a warrant Tuesday night, according to the Washington County Jail website. The 21-year-old St. Louis native has been charged with a Class D felony for theft of property between $1,000 and $5,000 and, according to the website, was released on bond shortly before noon Wednesday.
Why do the Razorbacks play on Black Friday?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There have been plenty of memorable moments for the Razorbacks the day after Thanksgiving. We have the "Miracle on Markham" and then "Miracle on Markham Two" Lastly, we have Sam Pittman's first win on Black Friday one year ago. It all started 26 years ago...
Little Rock, AR Recycling Station Relocating After Getting Too Many Non-Recyclable Items
The green station on Kanis is relocating after seeing an increase in people dumping items that weren’t recyclable. “We get so much volume here, we’re getting people from the county coming up, because it’s the southernmost green station,” said Brittany Nichols, the Recycling and Sustainability Program Educator with the City of Little Rock.
Bentonville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
