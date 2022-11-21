UAMS College of Public Health Researcher to Study Ways to Reduce Adverse Infant, Maternal Outcomes for Arkansas Racial/Ethnic Minority Populations

That's right - this is what the Arkansas Dept. of Finance and Administration says on its REAL ID site as it applies to Arkansas residents. You will need a REAL ID driver's license issued by Arkansas (or another state in which you reside) by May 3, 2023, to board a plane starting then. You will also need it to enter a federal building (other than a post office), or military base - unless you present a passport, passport card, or a Dept. of Defense ID.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO