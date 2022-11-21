Read full article on original website
fox61.com
86th Manchester Road Race | Special FOX61 News coverage
The 86th annual Manchester Road Race took place on Thanksgiving Day. More than 10,000 runners from across the world ran the iconic 4.748-mile road race.
New Britain Herald
New Britain resident expands custom design and print shop business in Berlin
BERLIN – Brian Teske, owner of Sigma Wear in Berlin, has expanded his business with the opening of Ink Center, a custom design and print shop. Teske spent the last three years developing proprietary software which in part includes a T-shirt and jersey builder. “The brand that started it...
100-year-old Connecticut woman completes 5K road race, spreads joy for life
EAST HAMPTON, Conn. — They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away. For a 100-year-old Connecticut woman, the saying is more like a few miles a day. Mick Roberts walks several miles a day and most recently completed a 5K road race that grabbed the attention of many people across the state.
Hartford leads state in converting office buildings into apartments
Hartford leads Connecticut in the post-pandemic push to convert old office buildings into new apartments, according to a study. The post Hartford leads state in converting office buildings into apartments appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
fox61.com
Manchester man shares the importance of donating blood
MANCHESTER, Conn. — Road race day isn't all about the Manchester Road Race. The day after lacing up their shoes for the big race, volunteers roll up their sleeves for the annual Ray Crothers Memorial Blood Drive. And one Manchester man is telling the story of how he owes his life to blood donations.
Eyewitness News
Vernon restaurant owner gives out free meals for Thanksgiving after community rallied around him
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Giving back and giving thanks. A soul food Restaurant in Vernon continues their holiday tradition of handing out free, hot meals. Craig’s Kitchen has been a staple in Vernon for 5 years. “We serve authentic soul food,” says owner Craig Wright. For Wright, the...
fox61.com
Glastonbury yearly light display returns
It’s a holiday tradition well known in the Glastonbury community. After everyone is stuffed with their Thanksgiving favorites, “The Lights on Eastbury Pond."
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Callahan Construction Tops off The Beam
BOSTON – Callahan Construction Managers announced it has topped off at The Beam in New London, Conn. The project is being developed by RJ Development + Advisors with Svigals + Partners serving as the architect. The Beam is excited to welcome residents when complete and will being pre-leasing in Winter of 2023.
KSLTV
Police investigate cats turning up dead in Connecticut neighborhood
WATERBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — Cats have been turning up dead in a Waterbury neighborhood and advocates say it’s clear they’ve been beaten. Eyewitness News spoke with a woman who’s been caring for one of the victim cats. “I’m going to start crying,” said Lisa Syr....
Eyewitness News
Cannabis shop planning to open in West Hartford next year
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – West Hartford could be opening its first cannabis store in a matter of months. A pot shop recently received zoning approval from the town and plans are moving forward to open in the next couple of months. The shop, called BUDR, is set to...
wiltonbulletin.com
Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
Big shows coming to The Palace Theater in Waterbury
(WTNH) — After you finish that Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, The Palace Theater in Waterbury will start serving up some great shows! From “The Nutcracker” to “Chicago”, there’s something for everyone this upcoming holiday season. Frank Tavera, the CEO of Palace Theater, joined News 8 to rave about the amazing shows coming to the stage […]
Eyewitness News
K9 Duo from the Bristol Fire Department
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - This week on K9 Duo’s we caught up with K9 Oakiee and firefighter Chris Hayden from the Bristol Fire Department. Hayden says he got the idea of getting a firehouse dog from the Southington Fire Department. The department got Oakiee from a nonprofit organization called...
Eyewitness News
Manchester police search for missing woman
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Authorities said Johana Pena, 32, has been missing since November 17. Pena is known to stay with friends in the Manchester area, police said. She is about 5′ 03″ tall, weighs 130...
fox61.com
How to make vegan Shepherd's Pie from Thanksgiving leftovers | Meal House
HARTFORD, Conn. — Jazz up your average leftovers from Thanksgiving dinner by making Shepherd's Pie, and complement it with some vegan cornbread. Soulfully Vegan shares how to make them. Day After Shepherd's Pie:. Leftover vegan meatballs. Leftover roasted carrots. Leftover creamed corn. Peas. Leftover mashed potatoes. Place into a...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
