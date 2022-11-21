ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

WTNH

What roads will close ahead of Manchester Road Race

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The 86th annual Thanksgiving Day Manchester Road Race kicks off at 10 a.m. on Thursday! Nearly 10,000 runners are expected to be hitting the streets of Manchester for their 4.7-mile trot, which starts and ends on Main Street in front of the St. James Church. As the event begins, travelers should […]
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Best CT bakeries for Thanksgiving pies: Yelp

(WTNH) — What’s the only dish more arguably iconic than a Thanksgiving turkey? The pie, of course! America loves pie, it’s a fact as old as Thanksgiving itself. According to Google Trends, the top searched pies the week of Thanksgiving in the U.S. are as follows: Pumpkin pies (Searched by 44% of Americans) Apple pie […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Manchester man shares the importance of donating blood

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Road race day isn't all about the Manchester Road Race. The day after lacing up their shoes for the big race, volunteers roll up their sleeves for the annual Ray Crothers Memorial Blood Drive. And one Manchester man is telling the story of how he owes his life to blood donations.
MANCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Vernon Chef Offers Free Thanksgiving Meals to Anyone in Need

A Vernon chef offered free Thanksgiving meals to anyone in need at his restaurant on Thursday. He said this was a full circle moment after struggling with homelessness and legal hurdles earlier in life. Meals were prepared for the lunch rush at Craig's Kitchen in Vernon. Chef Craig Wright made...
VERNON, CT
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Callahan Construction Tops off The Beam

BOSTON – Callahan Construction Managers announced it has topped off at The Beam in New London, Conn. The project is being developed by RJ Development + Advisors with Svigals + Partners serving as the architect. The Beam is excited to welcome residents when complete and will being pre-leasing in Winter of 2023.
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

Cannabis shop planning to open in West Hartford next year

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – West Hartford could be opening its first cannabis store in a matter of months. A pot shop recently received zoning approval from the town and plans are moving forward to open in the next couple of months. The shop, called BUDR, is set to...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Big shows coming to The Palace Theater in Waterbury

(WTNH) — After you finish that Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, The Palace Theater in Waterbury will start serving up some great shows! From “The Nutcracker” to “Chicago”, there’s something for everyone this upcoming holiday season. Frank Tavera, the CEO of Palace Theater, joined News 8 to rave about the amazing shows coming to the stage […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

K9 Duo from the Bristol Fire Department

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - This week on K9 Duo’s we caught up with K9 Oakiee and firefighter Chris Hayden from the Bristol Fire Department. Hayden says he got the idea of getting a firehouse dog from the Southington Fire Department. The department got Oakiee from a nonprofit organization called...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Manchester police search for missing woman

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Authorities said Johana Pena, 32, has been missing since November 17. Pena is known to stay with friends in the Manchester area, police said. She is about 5′ 03″ tall, weighs 130...
MANCHESTER, CT
fox61.com

How to make vegan Shepherd's Pie from Thanksgiving leftovers | Meal House

HARTFORD, Conn. — Jazz up your average leftovers from Thanksgiving dinner by making Shepherd's Pie, and complement it with some vegan cornbread. Soulfully Vegan shares how to make them. Day After Shepherd's Pie:. Leftover vegan meatballs. Leftover roasted carrots. Leftover creamed corn. Peas. Leftover mashed potatoes. Place into a...
HARTFORD, CT

